10 Affordable Winter Travel Finds Under $15 On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Winter travel brings fewer crowds and lower prices in most places. If you enjoy frosty landscapes and crisp, alpine air, it can be a magical time to take a vacation. You might be seeking the best winter experiences in Europe or looking to enjoy some of America's best "winter wonderland" vacations. Wherever you go, you'll need specialized cold-weather gear — something many people assume is always expensive. While the highest quality stuff does tend to lean on the pricey side, there are lots of low-cost items perfect for chilly traveling that are of surprisingly good standard — and Amazon is an excellent place to find them.
The retail giant has endless selections of winter travel essentials and accessories, and filtering prices to exactly what you're prepared to pay reveals some useful bargains. It can also reveal many useless ones, so choosing wisely in this price range is essential. Bogus reviews can be misleading, so it's best to select items that have solid backing from verified customers. Read their opinions carefully, and make sure those sentiments are also echoed by other customers.
We've scoured the website to find you some useful products that we believe can genuinely enhance your winter vacation. We haven't included obvious picks like hats, scarves, and gloves, while small items like lip balm and moisturizers can be found in convenience stores anywhere. Instead we've picked things that you might consider less obvious, and some you may not even have thought of. But above all, we've prioritized practicality, quality, and value. Here are ten of the best items under $15 on Amazon you should consider taking on your winter vacation. All pricing is accurate at the time of this article's writing but may be subject to change.
Fleece-lined neck gaiter
With a neck gaiter like the Aiphamy Fleece-Lined Neck Gaiter, waiting on train platforms in winter becomes more tolerable. It will also keep you toasty while you sip on mulled cider or hot chocolate at the best Christmas markets, while the color choice this Amazon seller offers ensures good color coordination with various travel outfits. This soft gaiter is made from acrylic yarn on the outside, with a thick plush fleece lining that is both breathable and warm on the inside. Customers consistently praise its warmth and the comforting feeling of the fuzzy lining. "[It's] soft, comfortable, keeps your neck warm, and the price is reasonable," said one five-star reviewer.
Overall, the Aiphamy Neck Gaiter scores an impressive 4.6 from over 800 reviews and is priced appealingly at just $9.99. Its moderate stretch avoids any overly tight feeling, while still keeping chilly drafts from penetrating the neckline. However, opinions on the fit do vary among reviewers, but one happy customer did say, "I was concerned that it would be too small for an adult, but it isn't. Very, very warm and comfortable." In general, customers express satisfaction with the overall quality of the gaiter, while aesthetics and color choice are also big pluses.
Touchscreen gloves
Warm touchscreen-compatible gloves allow you to use your devices without exposing your fingers to freezing conditions and are an ideal choice if you're a winter traveler. You'll be able to navigate on your map apps easily on frigid city walks, and you can access boarding passes on your phone without removing your gloves. One of the best under-$15 pairs reviewed on Amazon is the SATINIOR Winter Warm Touch Screen Gloves. This item scores a 4.7 out of five from almost 800 reviews and are priced between $8.99 and $11.99 (depending on which color you buy). The best thing about that price is the fact that you actually get two pairs. That's right, you can wear one pair while the other dries on your hotel radiator.
The cute cat patterns might not appeal to everybody, but the thumb, index, and middle fingers feature conductive material in the fingertips for touchscreen capability. However, customers go back and forth about its effectiveness. One four-star reviewer said they were "surprised when [they] could still use my phone with them on; [they] could still do all the basic things on the touchscreen." However, another four-star review mentioned that "when it comes to the touchscreen, I had to tap the screen very hard." What is clear is that the gloves are of high quality, with comfortable material providing warmth against the cold — at least to about "15-20 degrees Fahrenheit," as another reviewer said.
Hand warmers
Sometimes you just can't get your hands warm when you're in cold conditions. Winter travelers from sunnier climes will experience this more than those who are used to it. Wherever you're from, hand warmers are a simple gadget you can use to keep those paws from turning purple. There are a couple of different types to consider, but whichever you choose, you can say goodbye to frozen fingers on chairlift rides and ferry crossings, while backcountry adventurers can use them as an emergency backup for some extra warmth on trails.
First up are these disposable HotHands Hand Warmers. You simply remove them from the packaging, and they begin to produce heat immediately once exposed to the air thanks to a rapid oxidation process. Then you just slip one in each glove, and voila! They provide up to 10 hours of heat and come in a box of five with two warmers per pack (10 total). With the overwhelming majority of over 15,000 reviewers giving five stars, it's clearly a product that doesn't disappoint — and the price doesn't either. Several customers have even mentioned that the warmers help with arthritis pain.
The second style you can buy is the rechargeable type. The WHATOOK Rechargeable Hand Warmers feature USB charging and are only a couple of bucks more expensive than the disposable warmers ($9.99 for black, green, and blue varieties, or $14.99 for purple). They provide up to 14 hours of continuous warmth and feature multiple temperature settings. If hand warmers are something you'll use even when you're not traveling, buying the rechargeable type means you won't have to continuously order new packets.
Heated insoles and toe warmers
Of course, toes get cold in winter, too, and you might be on the lookout for something that will keep your feet warm as well. Everyone loves the allure of European cities in winter, but doing those walking tours in the cold can get unbearable. Thankfully, there are products like heated insoles and toe warmers that you can use to warm your hooves and make those frigid forays much more comfortable — and they come with surprisingly decent prices.
The Bramble Insole Foot Warmers are made from 100% natural materials. They work in much the same way as the HotHands Hand Warmers — just open the pack and give the insole a shake to activate the heat, and your feet will warm up in no time. They easily slip into shoes or boots and provide up to 10 hours of continuous warmth. One $9.99 pack contains five pairs, and they score a commendable 4.2 rating on Amazon.
If you want to focus more on just keeping the toes warm, HotHands also has disposable toe warmers that work in exactly the same way as its hand warmers. The HotHands Toe Warmers feature adhesive backs that you stick to the bottom of your socks for up to eight hours of heat. With an overall 4.7 on Amazon, they score even better than the Bramble insoles. One reviewer took the time to say, "I picked these up for a camping trip and was very impressed by how hot they get and how long they last." They also offer considerable value, with one pair priced at just $2.53, or you can buy a two-pack for $5.06.
Traction cleats
Winter festivals around the world can offer cold-weather fun, but things can get slippery underfoot when temperatures are particularly freezing. A pair of traction cleats is a good choice, not only for icy festivals but also for just wandering around frosty city centers. You'll also feel more confident exploring the slippery stone surfaces of outdoor courtyards on winter castle tours, while early morning mountain village cobblestones will remain traversable after an overnight freeze. One of the best-reviewed pairs on Amazon for under $15 are the Xproutdoor Ice Cleats. They're made from high-strength spring steel, and the TPE rubber stretches for easy attachment. Thumb tabs on the heels also help when putting them on, and they're easy to slip into a daypack.
Almost 400 customers have contributed five stars to the products' overall 4.5 score, with many mentioning the effective traction. One verified buyer from the United States said they have "great traction on ice and packed glazed snow," while another mentioned the cleats are "as described. Easy on and off. Great for ice walking." A few buyers have registered complaints about durability, with one saying they "did not hold up well," but at $13.99 they are unlikely to last forever. Additionally, if it's winter trekking you're looking to do on your travels, you'll want to splash out a bit more on a high-quality pair of crampons instead.
Lock de-icer
A lock de-icer is an often overlooked travel item that doesn't give much drama in terms of packing, carrying, or using. But car locks can freeze in parking locks overnight, and Airbnb exterior door locks can ice over. Camper van side doors can freeze shut, or you might even need it when returning from your hot-weather winter escape if you've left your vehicle in a cold airport parking lot.
On Amazon, the best lock de-icer under $15 is the Subzero Lock De-Icer & Lubricant. It's an 18.5 mL bottle priced at $10.67 that scores a high 4.7 from just over 100 reviews. It'll effectively unfreeze door locks, bike locks, or padlocks, and it works quickly. One buyer bluntly said, "It is a pain in the rear to stand outside and try to warm up the frozen lock. I bought this and used it. It worked great. In seconds the lock was workable." Additionally, the lubricant component of the spray ensures that locks won't re-freeze during extended cold weather exposure. It resists moisture and quietly reinforces this pocket-sized bottle's importance by making sure you don't have to fight the same lock again the next morning.
Boot dryer
After a hard day of skiing, boarding, or winter trekking, it can be difficult to get your boots dry. Some hiking lodges might have an open fire or a stove, but then everybody is wearing boots and jostling for prime drying spots. Accommodations in ski resorts rarely have adequate boot-drying facilities in rooms, and even drying out your shoes after a rainy city walk can be a problem. This is where a portable boot dryer comes in useful. They are usually compact, lightweight, packable, and portable, but they don't often come in at under $15. However, the 4.2-rated Mingting Portable Boot Dryer does. It costs a surprising $9.49 for Style A ($12.99 for Style B) and has accumulated its majority of five-star write-ups from over 400 reviews.
It's made from heat-resistant plastic, and the built-in air duct system generates consistent, controlled heat between 105 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for safe overnight drying. It not only dries out lingering moisture but also contributes to overall boot health by preventing deformation, delamination, and cracking. Each one is about 8 inches long, so you can easily slip the pair into your luggage, and they are very easy to use. Just plug them into a standard outlet and they'll start drying.
At this price, however, it's unreasonable to expect high heat intensity. However, with buyer comments like "the heat is gentle yet effective" and other remarks such as "I was definitely worried at first because it is not super hot," you can assume it will work well if you give the pair of dryers plenty of time to do their job. Getting them to work as soon as you're down from the slopes or trails should see your boots dry in time for breakfast.
Emergency thermal blanket
Also known as a Mylar or a space blanket, an emergency thermal blanket can be a crucial item to bring on your winter travels. This is especially true if you're looking to venture away from the well-trodden path on a high-altitude hiking adventure or engage in some off-piste skiing. Travelers to taking more remote, cross-country buses or trains with few amenities would also do well to have one or two in their pack. It's not unheard of for transport like this to break down on some high pass or other remote location, and you may have to wait for hours to be relieved. Even if you're not venturing that far from home, it's a good idea to keep a few of these compact lifesavers in the glove compartment if you're considering a scenic road trip in America or Canada.
The SecuCaptain Emergency Thermal Blankets look like the best value on Amazon. With a 4.7 rating from around 150 reviews and a price of just $6.99 for a regular, silver-colored pack of four, they certainly seem like a no-brainer. Other colors fetch different prices on Amazon, the priciest being a four-pack in a bright, orange hue for $12.63. The aluminized Mylar reflects and helps retain 90% of your body heat, and it offers tear and puncture resistance alongside waterproofing. "These are excellent emergency Mylar blankets. They're paper thin and lightweight but strong enough to use more than once," said one five-star reviewer. At just 2 oz, each one is barely larger than a pack of tissues, yet it unfolds to 84 × 63 inches, which is about a quarter larger than a standard space blanket — even taller people should be able to use them without issue.
Fleece balaclava
A fleece balaclava is one of the most effective ways to keep your face, head, and neck warm in cold weather. They are ideal for hikers looking to combat brutal wind chill on early morning mountain summits, and you'll be thankful for one on an arctic snowmobile tour or glacier-hiking trip. Skiers and snowboarders will also appreciate it on both the chairlift ascent and the downhill run.
Polar fleece offers excellent insulation, and, despite the $12.95 price, that's exactly what the GXCROR Fleece Balaclava on Amazon delivers. It claims to have a "thermal performance twice that of wool and four times that of cotton," and verified buyers generally agree. One reviewer mentioned that the mask "cuts the wind and chill for sure," while another added that it "seems like a very high-quality product and a great value."
The balaclava features breathable mesh panels around the mouth and nose that help to expel breath moisture quickly. This not only ensures comfort but also prevents goggle fogging. Skiers, motorcyclists, and mountain bikers will have no problem wearing it under a helmet, and the elastic fabric stretches to accommodate various head sizes from teenagers to large adults. Overall, it scores 4.6 from over 200 reviews, with 8 out of 10 leaving a perfect five-star rating.
Thermal flask
It's not often you'll find a thermal flask for under $15, but if you don't mind the bright colors and animal designs — or if you're seeking one for a child — some Deluxebase NatureVac flasks are available at a budget price. Unless they go on sale (which is entirely possible), the regular price listing for this is about $14.95. It's a 17 oz bottle, so it'll hold around two cups of coffee, hot chocolate, mulled cider, hot toddy, or whatever winter drink you prefer — and the leak-proof lid ensures the piping hot liquid won't end up spilling and scalding you. It won't leak over everything in your bag, either, while the modest dimensions ensure it won't take up much room.
The vacuum-sealed dual walls maintain internal temperatures no matter the conditions outside. It'll keep beverages hot on train journeys, frosty sightseeing tours, and winter hikes for half a day. And because of its durable construction, it'll last several trips. Therefore, you can look ahead and use it on your summer vacation, where it will keep liquids cold for 24 hours. One Amazon reviewer from the U.K. even mentioned that the flask is "tough enough to withstand the rigors of school," so you'll get to use it in some capacity throughout the year, which adds to the flask's overall value. It scores 4.7 on Amazon from over 100 reviews, most of which indicate five-star satisfaction.
Methodology
In addition to pricing, we set a minimum score of four stars on Amazon and only selected products that had more than 100 reviews to select each product and ensure reliability of the item we chose. We also picked products that had a predominant percentage of five-star ratings and minimal one-star ratings, which indicates consistent quality and customer satisfaction rather than polarizing performance. Customer comments about each item were also considered to select the best items that were the most useful in the winter season. These methods help to filter out products with artificially inflated ratings, ensuring the products won't leave travelers stranded with faulty gear in cold conditions.