Georgia's 5 Best Downtown Blue Ridge Restaurants, According To Reviews
From America's best foodie airport in Atlanta to unmatched brisket in Baxley, Georgia is stacked with culinary talent. This extends to the north Georgia town of Blue Ridge, a desirable mountain getaway destination that's perfect for nature lovers and the culture-curious traveler. One of the South's most renowned mountain cities, Blue Ridge is a scenic paradise attracting visitors from all 50 states.
In addition to its small town quirks and natural beauty, foodies here can have a field day. For a town with fewer than 2,000 residents, Blue Ridge has a literal smorgasbord of dining choices with more than 50 restaurants in the 2.7-square-mile town. This includes classic and modern takes on traditional Southern fare, and even authentic Cuban cuisine. With that in mind, we've conducted extensive research to highlight five Blue Ridge restaurants that consistently earn strong reviews from real human beings on Google, Reddit, and Tripadvisor.
Rum Cake Lady Cuban Food Cafe
Diners across all review sites rave about Rum Cake Lady Cuban Food Cafe, the highest-rated Blue Ridge restaurant on Tripadvisor. The family-owned restaurant serves authentic Cuban food at two locations: a cozy to-go spot downtown with outdoor seating, and a spot with more dining space in McCaysville, about 20 minutes north of Blue Ridge.
As the name implies, the restaurant is known for its rum cake, made from a family recipe that launched it into legendary status. You can choose from several rum cake flavors like limoncello, chocolate salted caramel, and pumpkin spice. One Google reviewer said she could've eaten three back-to-back, but don't go straight for dessert. Several reviewers noted that the Cubanos and beef empanadas are the best they have ever had. Even Tampa residents, who are spoiled by the offerings of Ybor City with its legendary Cuban sandwiches, gave the Rum Cake Lady their seal of approval.
Black Sheep Restaurant
A foodie favorite among diners and critics, Black Sheep Restaurant describes its cuisine as "comfortably unfamiliar," serving dinner six nights a week and brunch on weekends. Located in the circa 1914 Butt House (it's okay, I giggled, too), cozy vibes meet an upscale menu with interpretations of classic New American dishes and an emphasis on local ingredients. Eater calls Black Sheep Restaurant one of the top 10 spots to sip an old-fashioned in the Atlanta area (the restaurant sits 93 miles north of the big city).
While recent Tripadvisor reviewers note hiccups in service, Black Sheep consistently wins over guests with many dishes highlighted as "musts," including the crab cakes, pork belly, lamb lollypops, and meatloaf. A Google local guide praised the phenomenal ambience and said they received good service despite the reviews, adding, "My husband said the crab cake was the best he has had." Another Google local guide said they visited Black Sheep every time they are in town, and is another huge fan of their crab cake. "It did not have a lot of filler, just large pieces of jumbo lump crab meat. The peppers on top and the sauce on the plate made it all come together so well."
Harvest on Main
Harvest on Main is a favorite among locals and travelers alike. The mountain lodge vibes, with wood-beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace, support a menu focused on the finest locally sourced ingredients. Signature dishes include the harvest reuben, Cajun shrimp pasta, local rainbow trout, and the picanha steak, a juicy cut of meat made famous in Brazil, served with a house-made chimichurri. One Google review loved the fire and peach meatball appetizer, saying they were "crisp-carmelized on the outside, and the glaze was very tasty." Diners with restricted diets praise Harvest for its array of gluten-free options and clear labeling.
Local Tripadvisor reviewers who eat here frequently urge diners to make a reservation at this busy spot to avoid a long wait. If you happen to overindulge in all its wonderful food, fear not — just 10 minutes from town, you can get some fresh air and burn off those brisket burnt ends on the scenic Asaka Adventure Trail.
Southern Charm
If the name doesn't draw you right in, you can also trust reviewers who have made this a top-rated restaurant in Blue Ridge on Tripadvisor. Located in the big yellow house on Main Street, Southern Charm serves up all of the quintessential Southern fare from collard greens and fried green tomatoes to pork chops and fried catfish. Southerners are the most fickle biscuit customers, so don't take it lightly when several regional Tripadvisor reviews call these biscuits the best they've ever had.
As for the main course? A recent customer review on the restaurant's website gave a fantastic review of its fried chicken. "The crunch was louder than my Aunt Linda at Thanksgiving, and the seasoning? Honey, it tasted like somebody's Southern grandma put her whole soul and a half-stick of butter into it." Southern Charm also doubles as a surprisingly chic inn with four cozy, well-appointed suites.
The General Ledger
For a fine dining meal you can bank on, The General Ledger is consistently recommended by Google reviewers. The pecan-crusted trout is a particular standout, with one reviewer describing it as "lightly breaded and tender." If you appreciate a unique vibe, you'll love eating in a historic former bank where you can even dine inside the vault. A Google local guide said the fried lobster ravioli "was absolutely amazing," going so far as to call the crust "sinful." Other mention-worthy menu items include the pork chop and the cast-iron cornbread, which one individual called "to die for."
An ideal day in Blue Ridge: Take a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, an iconic family-friendly train ride, followed by dinner next door to the train depot at The General Ledger. One Reddit user said, "We liked that we could make a reservation as we were also doing a train trip and wanted a dedicated time for dinner afterwards."
Methodology
To make this list, we conducted extensive research to highlight five Blue Ridge restaurants that consistently earn strong reviews from real humans on Google, Reddit, and Tripadvisor. These all earned high marks for their delicious food, great service, and cozy ambiance, meaning you can look forward to a fantastic meal at any of these establishments.