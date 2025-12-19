Georgia's 5 Best Downtown Blue Ridge Restaurants, According To Reviews

A foodie favorite among diners and critics, Black Sheep Restaurant describes its cuisine as "comfortably unfamiliar," serving dinner six nights a week and brunch on weekends. Located in the circa 1914 Butt House (it's okay, I giggled, too), cozy vibes meet an upscale menu with interpretations of classic New American dishes and an emphasis on local ingredients. Eater calls Black Sheep Restaurant one of the top 10 spots to sip an old-fashioned in the Atlanta area (the restaurant sits 93 miles north of the big city).

While recent Tripadvisor reviewers note hiccups in service, Black Sheep consistently wins over guests with many dishes highlighted as "musts," including the crab cakes, pork belly, lamb lollypops, and meatloaf. A Google local guide praised the phenomenal ambience and said they received good service despite the reviews, adding, "My husband said the crab cake was the best he has had." Another Google local guide said they visited Black Sheep every time they are in town, and is another huge fan of their crab cake. "It did not have a lot of filler, just large pieces of jumbo lump crab meat. The peppers on top and the sauce on the plate made it all come together so well."