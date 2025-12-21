5 Breathtaking Underground Hotels In America
Typically, when searching for accommodations for the next vacation, travelers will want to pick something with incredible views. For example, you can browse through the best resorts with breathtaking open-air hotel rooms that are perfect for marveling at the stunning surroundings. Or, if you want to take a much different and more unique route, you can opt for hotels that offer no view at all. In the United States, there are multiple underground resorts that allow you to spend time below the surface. Whether it's a cave, a missile silo, or an underwater research lab, we've compiled a list of five incredible options that can really elevate your next vacation.
If you've never stayed underground before, the experience can be quite different from a standard hotel room. However, there's something surreal and exciting about it, which can make for a truly memorable vacation. So, let's gear up and go spelunking inside these five resorts. Don't worry; the sun will be waiting for us when we resurface.
The Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn - Arizona
Kicking things off is the largest, deepest, darkest, oldest, and quietest motel room in the world: the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn. It's almost ironic that such a deep underground hotel is next to arguably one of the most impressive open-air sights in the country, the Grand Canyon. In fact, you could plan your vacation around exploring the awe-inspiring grandeur of the canyon during the day and saying goodbye to the surface world at night.
While the hotel has several above-ground rooms and cabins, there's only one room underground: the Caverns Suite. At the time of this writing, the suite is booked out for the foreseeable future, according to the motel's website, so you'll need to monitor when it becomes available again and book your stay as quickly as possible. The suite has two beds, a fold-out futon, a small, RV-style bathroom, a kitchenette, and a TV with a curated selection of DVDs. Although the suite is relatively expensive ($1,000 per night), it's not exactly a luxury experience. However, it is one-of-a-kind since you'll be sleeping over 21 stories underground.
If you can't book the suite or are nervous about staying so far below the surface, you can simply take a guided tour of the caves instead. You can choose the 25-minute or 45-minute version, or you can opt for a combo tour that offers lunch in the Crystal Room Restaurant, which is also underground. Or, if you're really into spelunking, you can take the Explorer Tour, which lasts over two hours and allows you to see practically every nook and cranny within the cave system.
Koko's Cave - New Mexico
For our next stop, the space is technically underground, but because it's inside a rock face, it still has stunning views of the surrounding landscape — so you're really getting two experiences in one. Kokopeli's Cave (or Koko's Cave, for short) is a bed-and-breakfast built into the cliffs outside of New Mexico's adventure basecamp, the desert oasis known as Farmington. The cave is 70 feet below the surface, accessible only by a staircase. However, there are porches and outdoor areas that allow you to marvel at the La Plata River Valley below the cliffs. Since there isn't an elevator, the site recommends packing light, as you have to carry everything up and down the stairs.
Although the accommodations may sound rustic, Koko's Cave is remarkably well-furnished. The 1,700-square-foot cave is fully furnished, with a full kitchen, full bathroom, entertainment system, and even heated floors. Wi-Fi is also provided during your stay, so you can stay connected while you're out in the middle of nowhere. Also, because it's a B&B, breakfast is provided every morning to help you kick-start your day.
When booking your stay, note that the cave is only open between March and November, so double-check the calendar when looking at dates. At the time of this writing, the nightly rate is $380 for up to two people, and an additional $50 per person. The cave can accommodate up to eight guests, and children are allowed, but not pets. There's also a parking space on top of the cliff for one vehicle.
Jules Undersea Lab - Florida
While caves and caverns are impressive for underground stays, our next place actually takes you underwater. In fact, it's the only underwater lodging in the U.S., making it an even more memorable and unique experience. The Jules Undersea Lab is a truly one-of-a-kind hotel that requires a thrilling dive-in experience to your room. Because you have to wear SCUBA gear to get to the lab, you must have at least an open-water SCUBA certification. But if you don't have one already, now is the perfect time to get trained so you can become an official aquanaut. For the uninitiated, an aquanaut is someone who lives and operates in an underwater environment for an extended period; in this case, 24 hours.
At the time of this writing, the experience costs $1800 for a couple (there must be at least two people), and the habitat can accommodate up to four guests, with an additional charge of $500 per extra person. It's a two-day, one-night booking, and much of the time is spent exploring the lagoon surrounding the lab. Meals are provided, including a pizza delivery, and SCUBA gear is also supplied, so you don't have to bring your own wetsuit and flippers.
As for entertainment when you're spending the night in the lab, there's a TV and Wi-Fi, along with some board games. Otherwise, you'll have to bring anything else in a waterproof bag that accompanies you on your dive. Also, if you're not able to spend the night, you can take a three-hour tour of the habitat instead.
Summit at Big Bend - Texas
After dipping our toes in the lagoon outside Key Largo, we're back to traditional underground caves. However, the Summit at Big Bend is more than just a renovated cave; it's a luxurious glamping experience built into old mining systems. And, as the name suggests, this hotel is close to Big Bend National Park, as well as Big Bend Ranch State Park state park, which offers views that are just as iconic but without the crowds.
As with Koko's Cave, the rooms at Summit are technically underground but offer stunning views of the surrounding area, so you get the best of both worlds. Also, the accommodations are about as chic and modern as they come. Just because you're sleeping in an old mine doesn't mean it has to feel like it. Amenities include running water, a backup generator, a full-size bathroom, and a plush king-size bed. Plus, you can enjoy the views from your room, which is perfect if you want to stargaze at the pristine Texas night sky.
Unlike other underground hotels on this list, Summit at Big Bend can only accommodate two travelers at a time, and the two cave suites don't have a full kitchen — just a mini fridge and a coffee maker. So, you'll either have to pack shelf-stable food for your stay or go out to eat. At the time of this writing, the caves cost about $900 per night, depending on the time of year and the day of the week. Alternatively, Summit also has stargazing dome tents and fully furnished cabins.
Titan Ranch - Arkansas
Typically, the term "underground" calls to mind cave systems and caverns, and so far, we've been looking at hotels that fit this description. However, underground sites don't have to be naturally occurring. Case in point is our next and final stop: the Titan Ranch in Vilonia, Arkansas. Rather than sleeping in a renovated rock formation, you'll be sleeping in a retrofitted missile silo. During the Cold War, the site was utilized as part of a larger weapons system and the Titan II nuclear launch program, according to KATV. But today, it's a one-of-a-kind hotel stay that, if it's not already on your bucket list, might need to be.
Part of the appeal of staying overnight at Titan Ranch is that you get to learn more about the history of the Cold War and the Titan II Program. The owner of the site, GT Hill, guides guests through the facility, making it both a fun historical attraction and a unique Airbnb booking. If you're not sure how you feel about sleeping in a silo, you can just take a tour if you prefer.
Although the facility was built for defense, it's been updated and renovated to make it as accommodating as possible. According to the website, the amenities you can expect include a washer and dryer, Wi-Fi throughout the silo, a full kitchen to prepare meals, and even a theater room so you can watch your favorite movie in style. While the site doesn't mention how many people can stay overnight, the facility is designed to host large events like weddings and conferences, so there's plenty of space. At the time of this writing, a single night can cost around $600 with all taxes and fees included.