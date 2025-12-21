5 Breathtaking Underground Hotels In America

Kicking things off is the largest, deepest, darkest, oldest, and quietest motel room in the world: the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn. It's almost ironic that such a deep underground hotel is next to arguably one of the most impressive open-air sights in the country, the Grand Canyon. In fact, you could plan your vacation around exploring the awe-inspiring grandeur of the canyon during the day and saying goodbye to the surface world at night.

While the hotel has several above-ground rooms and cabins, there's only one room underground: the Caverns Suite. At the time of this writing, the suite is booked out for the foreseeable future, according to the motel's website, so you'll need to monitor when it becomes available again and book your stay as quickly as possible. The suite has two beds, a fold-out futon, a small, RV-style bathroom, a kitchenette, and a TV with a curated selection of DVDs. Although the suite is relatively expensive ($1,000 per night), it's not exactly a luxury experience. However, it is one-of-a-kind since you'll be sleeping over 21 stories underground.

If you can't book the suite or are nervous about staying so far below the surface, you can simply take a guided tour of the caves instead. You can choose the 25-minute or 45-minute version, or you can opt for a combo tour that offers lunch in the Crystal Room Restaurant, which is also underground. Or, if you're really into spelunking, you can take the Explorer Tour, which lasts over two hours and allows you to see practically every nook and cranny within the cave system.