California's 5 Best College Towns, According To Visitors

Think U.S. college towns and it's invariably the East Coast Ivy Leaguers that come to mind. They include places like Massachusetts' Wellesley, where curated galleries meet upscale shops, or the endless charms and fun of Princeton, New Jersey. But cold, hard numbers can't lie, and they reveal that it's the Pacific-washed state of California that hosts more higher education institutions than anywhere in the country — a whopping 644 in total.

They're spread all over, from the winelands of Sonoma up north to the sun-soaked beaches of San Diego in the south. Some sit in particularly enticing college towns that come with real vibes, amazing settings, buzzy nightlife scenes, and just all-round great quality of life. But where are the best ones? Which Cali college towns are the ones to write home about? What are the most exciting prospects for would-be students hitting the Golden State?

This guide has the answer. It presents a list of the five most amazing California college towns, each of which has garnered high praise for former visitors across forums and various travel publications. There's something for everyone, too — no matter if you like to cap off lectures with a surf in the Pacific, or end a day of learning with a hike through a redwood forest.