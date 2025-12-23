Sandwiched Between Orlando And Gainesville Is Florida's Charming City With Friendly Vibes And A Lake

It's easy to see the allure of a fast-paced big city trip, but sometimes you just want to go somewhere scenic and quiet to escape. Surprisingly enough, that's exactly what you'll find sandwiched between Orlando (one of the five most visited cities in America) and Gainesville (Florida's best college city with youthful vibes and inexpensive adventures). Boasting the perfect mix of small-town charm and lakeside fun, Belleview manages to stand out even among its better-known neighbors. And even though the city shines with its close-knit, secluded feel, it's still exceptionally well-connected.

You're only an hour away from both Orlando and Gainesville, so driving accessibility shouldn't be an issue. Even fliers have plenty of options, since both of those cities above have their own airports. Pro tip: If you're coming through Orlando, see if you can land in Orlando Sanford instead of Orlando International — it's one of Florida's most affordable airports. From here, you're looking at a 65-mile drive, so make sure to book a rental beforehand because public transportation options are virtually non-existent, and taxis can easily surpass the $100 mark.

Just keep in mind that, this being Florida, summers can get scorching hot. Winters are shorter and cooler, but they're often rainy, making it harder to enjoy all the lakeside activities Belleview offers. That's why the best times to visit the city are either between late March and mid-May or early October and late November. Precipitation can be an issue year-round, though, so come prepared with some waterproof layers.