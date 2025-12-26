5 Safest And Most Welcoming Cities In California According To Residents And Travelers
For a majority of the 270 million travelers California receives every year, safety and friendliness are top of mind when choosing which cities to visit. California's massive size, diversity of neighborhoods, and crime and safety statistics can overwhelm even veteran travelers searching for a tranquil destination. Because no traveler deserves to spend their hard-won vacation looking over their shoulder or fielding rude residents, we've compiled a list of the top five safest and most welcoming cities to explore on your next Golden State adventure. We selected these cities based on data and commentary provided by actual residents, as well as travelers who've dropped a good word about acts of kindness they've experienced on the road. Reports based on surveys of locals and travelers, as well as crime and safety statistics, were taken into account.
As it happens, California boasts a plethora of peaceful, welcoming cities. The company LuvLink (via Patch) surveyed 3,000 travelers to determine which American cities had the widest open arms. An impressive 18 California cities showed up on LuvLink's report, 150 Kindest Places in America, which assessed things like locals' hospitality, ease of forging connections, and assisting travelers in times of need. Several cities on LuvLink's kindness report also appeared on the 2025 Safest Places to Live in California report released by Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods, which compiled its findings based on FBI-backed crime statistics and firsthand data provided by residents. Based on these resident and traveler-heavy findings, here are five kindhearted California cities to bookmark for your next trip out West.
Simi Valley
Tucked away in Ventura County just a 15-minute drive from the underrated city of Thousand Oaks lies Simi Valley, home to the prestigious Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Simi Valley is also blessed with some incredible Southern California hiking thanks to the surrounding Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains. As you would expect from a city that boasts a neighborhood named Friendly Village, residents in this idyllic pocket give their community high marks for friendliness. Travelers also applaud the city's welcoming embrace, noting that locals are eager to share tips on everything from their favorite hiking spots to how to join in community events.
Simi Valley really shines when it comes to safety and is consistently ranked one of the top 10 safest cities in the state. This includes reports from Nextdoor, which names Simi Valley California's third-safest city, as well as reports by security companies like Safe and Sound Security and Safewise. Overall crime rates here are 23.8% below the national average, which earned Simi Valley a sterling safety score of 99 out of 100 from Nextdoor. The most prevalent safety issues residents report in this bucolic community? Petty car theft, power outages, and the odd run-in with wildlife. According to locals contributing to the online forum Reddit, a large number of law enforcement officers live in Simi Valley, as well as in fellow Southern California city Santa Clarita, which might help explain why crime in both areas is persistently low.
Santa Clarita
Just over 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles lies Santa Clarita, a sprawling and peaceful desert suburb that's filled with gated communities, equestrian centers, and hiking trails. Whether you're visiting Santa Clarita for a day of thrill rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park, or to discover a dose of Hollywood magic hidden inside the city's numerous film studios, rest assured that safety in this community is top notch. Nextdoor bestows Santa Clarita with a 99 out of 100 safety score and names it California's fifth safest city. Residents appreciate the very visible police presence, which goes a long way toward keeping Santa Clarita's overall crime rate 21% below the national average. As is the case with Simi Valley, California locals on Reddit report that a large number of law enforcement officers live in the area, which could certainly influence the community's high degree of safety.
Travelers give Santa Clarita's locals accolades for their kindness. Visitors are particularly chuffed by the city's family-friendliness and strong sense of community, of which residents are visibly proud. One Santa Clarita local who moved to the city five years ago felt instantly embraced by the community. "Everywhere I went I saw families spending time together, which made the city feel warm and welcoming," they wrote on Niche.
Cupertino
Boasting a 91 out of 100 friendliness rating, the Silicon Valley enclave of Cupertino was named No. 9 on Nextdoor's 2025 list of the Friendliest Places to Live in California. The world-famous headquarters of Apple, Inc., which is located inside the ring-shaped Apple Park, appears to woo travelers and residents with kindness just as much as with its tech-heavy attractions and local wines. Residents love the city's clean, peaceful, and walkable neighborhoods. Many of them, like Monta Vista and Garden Gate, are family-friendly and boast some of the best schools in the state.
Adding to Cupertino's allure is its great reputation for safety. Nextdoor reports that Cupertino's overall crime rates are nearly 22% lower than the California average, and 19.4% lower than the national average. Property crime is a concern for Cupertino residents, but violent crime is extremely low. As one Cupertino resident on Reddit affirms: "I've lived here for 30 years. In terms of violent or other forms of physical crime there's only ever been 2 or maybe 3 within the vicinity of my neighborhood." Another colorful user on Reddit writes: "It is ridiculously safe here in Cupertino. Like insanely so. Food is also amazing here."
Irvine
The beautiful, family-friendly city of Irvine in Orange County has a lot going for it. It's ethnically diverse, brimming with lush parks, and it's also home to the highly competitive University of California, Irvine. The city also gets bonus points for being just a 20-minute drive from the dazzling surfside city of Newport Beach. The icing on the cake? Irvine happens to be one of California's safest communities, with an overall crime rate 18.4% lower than the California national average, according to Nextdoor. Irvine's awesome safety stats landed it at No. 3 on Niche's 2025 list of Safe Places to Live in California and at No. 8 on Nextdoor's 2025 list of Safest Places to Live in California.
Travelers who chimed in on LuvLink's kindness report (via Patch) were impressed by Irvine's gracious residents. Locals never hesitate to lend a helping hand, be it recommending yummy restaurants or suggesting great places to explore. Travelers also agree with residents that Irvine is one of the cleanest cities they've ever seen. Overall, Irvine stands out as quite the people pleaser. "Irvine, California has been a safe, clean place to live with a high quality of life. I particularly enjoy its commitment to safety and the location in central Orange County is near the beach which I love," one resident wrote on Niche.
Rancho Palos Verdes and Palos Verdes Estates
Rounding out our list of the top five safest and most welcoming California cities are the gorgeous, seaside sister communities of Palos Verdes Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. These Southern California neighborhoods enjoy a privileged perch on the sun-soaked Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean, making them the only beach communities on this list. Both neighborhoods wow from atop coastal bluffs, offering tony golf courses, hiking trails, and coastal views reminiscent of Sicily.
The cities respectively occupy the No. 11 and No. 16 spots on Niche's list of Best Suburbs to Live in the Los Angeles Area thanks to their family-friendliness and excellent schools, as well as their safety. Nextdoor ranks Rancho Palos Verdes the No. 16 safest place to live in California, and both communities boast crime rates 25% lower than the California average. Residents proclaim the area is welcoming and friendly. "In my experience, folks are generous and kind. I have met many good people," shared one resident on Niche.
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked at data gathered from contributions made by local residents and reported on by the neighborhood website Nextdoor and the school sourcing website Niche. Additionally, we considered data published in the LuvLink 2024 report of Top 150 Kindest Places in America, as well as findings from this report summarized on Patch. Specifically, we cross-referenced cities from Nextdoor's list of 2025 Safest Places to Live in California with their list of 2025 Friendliest Places to Live in California. Then we determined cities common to both lists that also ranked on LuvLink's report, as well as Niche's compilation of the Best Cities to Live in California.
Safety reporting and information on Nextdoor relies on information provided by the U.S. Census, as well as the latest information that's available on the FBI Uniform Crime Report. We also sourced comments and contributions from locals on Reddit and Niche.