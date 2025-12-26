5 Safest And Most Welcoming Cities In California According To Residents And Travelers

For a majority of the 270 million travelers California receives every year, safety and friendliness are top of mind when choosing which cities to visit. California's massive size, diversity of neighborhoods, and crime and safety statistics can overwhelm even veteran travelers searching for a tranquil destination. Because no traveler deserves to spend their hard-won vacation looking over their shoulder or fielding rude residents, we've compiled a list of the top five safest and most welcoming cities to explore on your next Golden State adventure. We selected these cities based on data and commentary provided by actual residents, as well as travelers who've dropped a good word about acts of kindness they've experienced on the road. Reports based on surveys of locals and travelers, as well as crime and safety statistics, were taken into account.

As it happens, California boasts a plethora of peaceful, welcoming cities. The company LuvLink (via Patch) surveyed 3,000 travelers to determine which American cities had the widest open arms. An impressive 18 California cities showed up on LuvLink's report, 150 Kindest Places in America, which assessed things like locals' hospitality, ease of forging connections, and assisting travelers in times of need. Several cities on LuvLink's kindness report also appeared on the 2025 Safest Places to Live in California report released by Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods, which compiled its findings based on FBI-backed crime statistics and firsthand data provided by residents. Based on these resident and traveler-heavy findings, here are five kindhearted California cities to bookmark for your next trip out West.