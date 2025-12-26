The Unsung City Of California's Central Coast Has Tasty Eateries, A Cool Wine Scene, And OHV Recreation
The Golden State boasts countless regions that cater to different interests — wine aficionados head to NorCal's Wine Country to discover more secret mountain towns. Adrenaline junkies prefer destinations like Adelanto, a desert gem with trails and OHV riding. But where do you go when you want both of these in one place? The answer is Hollister, an underrated city nestled on the Central Coast. Who wouldn't want to go dirt biking during the day and sip a glass of vino in the evening? Not to mention, the restaurants here will always keep your stomach happy. With a vibrant and historic downtown that hosts events throughout the year, this San Benito County city has something for everyone.
Officially established in 1872, Hollister was named after Colonel William Welles Hollister, who moved from Ohio with his siblings. He arrived in the area with a flock of sheep and bought a ranch, which initiated the town's development. Agriculture was a significant part of Hollister's growth, an industry that thrives to this day. The city continues to maintain its rural atmosphere, with grazing livestock dotting the rolling hills. That bucolic feel has extended into the wine industry — the vineyards surrounding the city are ideal to relax and unwind. If that's not enough, Hollister is also the gateway to Pinnacles National Park, a wildly underrated gem with incredible caves, an extremely rare bird, and diverse trails.
Driving from San Francisco to Hollister takes over 1.5 hours. Monterey is closer at 45 minutes — it's best to look into flights landing here or San Jose (50 minutes away) if you're coming out of state. There are plenty of accommodations available, such as Hollister Inn, SureStay by Best Western, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites.
The best Hollister getaways involve wine
When you're on vacation, it's always five o'clock, so treat yourself to exquisite wine by spending a day at Calera Wine Company. They offer a few packages depending on what you're looking for — opt for the hour-long Calera Overlook tasting to indulge in five different wine varieties. The Heritage tasting features four Mt. Harlan wines, accompanied by caviar. The Mt. Harlan Estate tasting, on the other hand, takes you to the wine caves where you can sip on vino with a side of charcuterie. Get yourself a bottle of 2022 Mt. Harlan Pinot Noir Reed Vineyard, on your way out.
Enjoy clinking more glasses at Eden Rift Vineyards, which offers unique tasting experiences. You can explore the entire place on an ATV tour, followed by sampling some reds and whites. Alternatively, book the helicopter tour and tasting, which speaks for itself. Even if you keep it low-key with a picnic or a regular tasting, the scenic vistas of the 120-acre vineyard will have you smiling all day. For bold aromas of a Cabernet Franc 2021 and Negrette Old Vine 2019, make your way to DeRose Winery. While this spot is smaller, it makes up for it with its excellent selection of wines.
Leal Vineyards and Winery is set in such a picturesque location that you'll want to book the venue for your wedding. Head to their tasting room to try their chardonnays and pinot noirs. Meanwhile, AnnEugene Wines is known for its merlot and cabernet franc. Reserve an appointment to savor the 2019 Estate Cabernet Franc, which features herby notes, and the full-bodied 2019 Estate Merlot. Don't forget to swing by Damm Vineyards — not only do they provide wine tasting, but you can also switch things up with a pint of beer.
Grab a bite to fuel up for OHV riding around Hollister
Getaways are an excuse to try new eateries, and in Hollister, your first stop should be Cosmos Bar and Grill, known for its tasty burgers and sandwiches. Running Rooster is the perfect choice for chicken wings, garlic knots, burgers, and tacos. Yet, it's their wood-fired pizzas that always hit the spot — whether you get a classic pepperoni or experiment with fig and bacon, your taste buds will thank you.
Mexican food lovers are in for a treat at El Grullense Jal. You can't go wrong with their street tacos, mouthwatering quesabirrias, and wet burritos. Los Grullenses Restaurant is a local favorite, too, with specialty menu items like cebollitas, aguachile, meat tostada, and chiles asados. More Mexican fare awaits at La Villa de Jerez Restaurant. Their fajitas are an explosion of flavors, while the super burritos and seafood specialties are simply irresistible.
What's more, the city is home to Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area, which spans more than 6,800 acres with almost 200 miles of trails. Its lower ranch is a designated OHV riding zone, comprising 3,300 acres of vintage, TT, motocross, and ATV tracks — beginners can also practice in this area. Bikers can check out the Renz Ranch, which mainly includes single-track trails. There's a nature area, too, open for hikers and mountain bikers. For four-wheeled vehicle enthusiasts, the Upper Ranch and Hudner Ranch deliver over 2,300 acres of rugged terrain, with obstacle courses and scenic touring routes designed specifically for non-ATV vehicles. The Upper Ranch also features specialized challenge areas and access to viewpoints like Hector Heights. And when you want to extend your adventure, the best part about Hollister is that you're never too far from the most stunning stops along the Pacific Coast Highway, like Natural Bridges State Beach.