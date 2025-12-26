The Unsung City Of California's Central Coast Has Tasty Eateries, A Cool Wine Scene, And OHV Recreation

The Golden State boasts countless regions that cater to different interests — wine aficionados head to NorCal's Wine Country to discover more secret mountain towns. Adrenaline junkies prefer destinations like Adelanto, a desert gem with trails and OHV riding. But where do you go when you want both of these in one place? The answer is Hollister, an underrated city nestled on the Central Coast. Who wouldn't want to go dirt biking during the day and sip a glass of vino in the evening? Not to mention, the restaurants here will always keep your stomach happy. With a vibrant and historic downtown that hosts events throughout the year, this San Benito County city has something for everyone.

Officially established in 1872, Hollister was named after Colonel William Welles Hollister, who moved from Ohio with his siblings. He arrived in the area with a flock of sheep and bought a ranch, which initiated the town's development. Agriculture was a significant part of Hollister's growth, an industry that thrives to this day. The city continues to maintain its rural atmosphere, with grazing livestock dotting the rolling hills. That bucolic feel has extended into the wine industry — the vineyards surrounding the city are ideal to relax and unwind. If that's not enough, Hollister is also the gateway to Pinnacles National Park, a wildly underrated gem with incredible caves, an extremely rare bird, and diverse trails.

Driving from San Francisco to Hollister takes over 1.5 hours. Monterey is closer at 45 minutes — it's best to look into flights landing here or San Jose (50 minutes away) if you're coming out of state. There are plenty of accommodations available, such as Hollister Inn, SureStay by Best Western, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites.