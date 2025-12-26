Maryland's Charming Bayfront Inn Is A Picturesque Getaway On The Docks Of Chesapeake Bay
As the largest estuary in the United States encompassing 64,000 square miles, Chesapeake Bay is dotted with small towns and bucket list-worthy travel destinations. The majority of the bay's coastline is contained within the state of Maryland, where all 23 counties are located within the watershed. Among Maryland's Chesapeake Bay towns, you can find St. Michaels, known for its seafood and nautical charm. Your picturesque getaway to this charming destination can be enhanced by booking a stay at the bayfront St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa.
The year-round inn is situated along the banks of the Miles River, inside the historic St. Michaels harbor where guests can arrive via land or water with a boat (thanks to its on-site dock). It's among the cute towns situated along the "all-American" Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, prime for a beautiful road trip along the nearly 6,000-square-mile Delmarva Peninsula, on the eastern shores of the Chesapeake Bay. The port's rich history began in the 1600s when it was used as a tobacco trading post, followed by its establishment as a renowned shipbuilding hub and involvement in the War of 1812. You can enjoy water and harbor views from nearly every vantage point, and the inn is a short distance from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Along with scenic waterfront views are nautically themed rooms, a laid-back atmosphere designed for relaxation, and full-service amenities. The inn won a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2025, and St. Michaels was named "the best small town on the Chesapeake Bay for a 3-day weekend" by WorldAtlas.
Book a charming room or suite at the Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa
There are 52 rooms and suites at the Harbour Inn of varying configurations featuring standard amenities such as a smart TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, a coffee maker, a mini refrigerator, and robes. Many suites also include private balconies or decks, spa tubs, and wet bars. For maximum outdoor space, the Miles River Suites are third-floor rooms with extra large balconies offering river views. The Captain Suites are second-floor waterfront rooms offering a spa tub, a fireplace, and separate living and king bedroom areas. The inn calls the two Admiral Suites its most luxurious accommodation choices, with panoramic harbor views and cathedral ceilings. Other suite configurations include king bed rooms, queen bed rooms (which open straight onto the marina), second-floor Spa Tub Suites, and cathedral ceiling third-floor Corner Suites.
Deluxe one-room accommodations are also available, including ADA-accessible king rooms, Waterfront Spa Tub Rooms, and Deluxe Guest Quarter rooms with hardwood floors. The Commodore's Quarters is a private entrance room from the marina with a covered waterfront deck. To help you decide which room is best for your stay, peruse the inn's detailed accommodation comparison page, which shares pictures, room descriptions, amenities, and rate check options.
Among the room and property enhancements are charcuterie boards, in-room champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, fresh flowers, early check-in and late check-out, and bubble bath service. The property is dog-friendly, with a one-time pet fee of $50 for the first dog and $25 for the second (as of this writing). If you're bringing children ages 5 to 18 with you, there is a fee of $10 per child, per day, while children under 5 stay for free.
Amenities and services at the Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa
While you're staying at the St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa, property amenities include a seasonal outdoor pool, a fitness room, complimentary bike rentals, an on-site bar and restaurant, a 52-slip full-service marina, and a day spa. If you're arriving with your boat in tow, the Harbour Inn Marina can accommodate docking and offers a 24-hour ship store (with free coffee and tea) to stock up on necessities. Docking fees include showers; laundry machines; high-speed Wi-Fi; and use of the pool, fitness center, car service, and computer services. You can also explore the waterways on a kayak or paddleboard, which can be rented at Shore Pedal & Paddle on the harbor, just steps from the inn itself.
You can dine year-round at Harrison's Harbour Lights Restaurant for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or cocktails at either indoor or outdoor tables. On Friday nights, enjoy an oyster buffet and everyday menu items such as fried green tomatoes, Maryland crab cakes, and burgers and steaks. Tripadvisor reviews note good food with great harbor views, with one reviewer saying, "The broiled crab cake was the best I've ever enjoyed." Seasonally, you can also enjoy drinks and snacks poolside.
When it's time for pampering, the Spa at Harbour Inn caters to both hotel guests and day visitors, offering services including facials, body scrubs, and massages in six treatment rooms — three for solo massages, two designed for facials, and a couples area — plus steam rooms and showers. Following your spa service, a relaxation room awaits, with harbor-facing views, along with tea selections and water. For more of Maryland's Chesapeake Bay towns, consider a stop in Havre de Grace, an artsy charmer with sleepy waterfront vibes.