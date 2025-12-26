Maryland's Charming Bayfront Inn Is A Picturesque Getaway On The Docks Of Chesapeake Bay

As the largest estuary in the United States encompassing 64,000 square miles, Chesapeake Bay is dotted with small towns and bucket list-worthy travel destinations. The majority of the bay's coastline is contained within the state of Maryland, where all 23 counties are located within the watershed. Among Maryland's Chesapeake Bay towns, you can find St. Michaels, known for its seafood and nautical charm. Your picturesque getaway to this charming destination can be enhanced by booking a stay at the bayfront St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa.

The year-round inn is situated along the banks of the Miles River, inside the historic St. Michaels harbor where guests can arrive via land or water with a boat (thanks to its on-site dock). It's among the cute towns situated along the "all-American" Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, prime for a beautiful road trip along the nearly 6,000-square-mile Delmarva Peninsula, on the eastern shores of the Chesapeake Bay. The port's rich history began in the 1600s when it was used as a tobacco trading post, followed by its establishment as a renowned shipbuilding hub and involvement in the War of 1812. You can enjoy water and harbor views from nearly every vantage point, and the inn is a short distance from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Along with scenic waterfront views are nautically themed rooms, a laid-back atmosphere designed for relaxation, and full-service amenities. The inn won a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2025, and St. Michaels was named "the best small town on the Chesapeake Bay for a 3-day weekend" by WorldAtlas.