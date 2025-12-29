5 Of The Cleanest And Clearest Lakes In Tennessee With Pristine Water

Home to plenty of mountains, large sections of the Appalachian Trail, tracts of deep woods, and a big chunk of America's most visited national park, Tennessee is an outdoor adventure paradise. The state also hosts around 540,000 acres of lakes, according to Tennessee Landforms, making it a dream destination for boaters and anglers. However, Tennessee's topography doesn't lend itself to natural lakes, so most of the region's more than 1,000 lakes are manmade.

Many of these lakes are strikingly beautiful, with clear blue waters that draw visitors from all over. Some are so clear that scuba divers flock to them to discover sunken towns, a haunting reminder of life before the lakes were created. To find the cleanest and most pristine lakes in the state, we looked at what other travel publications have already written, prioritizing lakes that have plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation in the area, from boating and fishing to hiking and biking. For a fabulous getaway full of these unique sights, these are five of the cleanest and clearest lakes in Tennessee.