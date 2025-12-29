Arizona's Secluded Natural Hot Springs Is A Short Easy Hike With Free Camping Nearby

Arizona's natural landscape is gorgeous to behold from any angle. Stunning mesas rise from arid deserts. The sheer scope of the Grand Canyon is almost beyond comprehension, and the state's 2.6 million-acre pine forest ranks among the most expansive ponderosa pine stands in the world. There's even more going on underground — that's where water collected in subterranean pools begins its journey to the surface, percolating through layers of ancient volcanic rock formations to create thermal hot springs that draw visitors from far and wide.

The stunning juxtaposition of Arizona's natural landscapes is rooted in the region's geological evolution. Rainwater seeps through the ground and settles into deep volcanic nooks and crannies formed tens of thousands of years ago, where it's heated by Earth's geothermal energy. The deeper it trickles, the hotter it gets before it eventually percolates back to the surface, creating thermal pools and hot springs.

While Arizona doesn't hold the record for having the most thermal hot springs in the United States — that title goes to Idaho, one of the best states to see hot springs (other than Colorado), according to research — the Grand Canyon State does offer some stunning easy-access spots worth checking out. Located just off U.S. Route 93 at mile marker 135 in Wikieup, Kaiser Hot Springs is one of Arizona's thermal springs. Plus, it's only about 60 miles northwest of Wickenburg — the underrated Wild West Arizona town with modern amenities, specialty shops, and desert beauty.