Chicago's Riverfront Transformed A Grim Industrial Zone Into A Thriving Pedestrian Paradise
Many great cities have great riverfronts. The San Antonio River Walk features the Pearl, Texas' trendiest riverside destination boasting boutiques, gourmet eats, and vibrant events. The UNESCO World Heritage Parisian Seine is lined with grand palaces and booths of booksellers, criss-crossed by 37 magnificent bridges, and is abuzz with picnickers and swimmers in good weather. The art deco-endowed Bund is located along the majestic Huangpu River, set against Shanghai's futuristic illuminated towers, with tai chi practice in the morning and chic nightlife after dark. And in 2016, about 230 years after the Chicago River gave rise to America's third-largest metropolis and 2025's "World's Most Beautiful City," its Riverwalk sprang into the ranks as one of the world's most gorgeous.
But the Chicago Riverwalk wasn't always this thriving pedestrian paradise beaming with extraordinary attractions or the gorgeous walk it is today. In 1673, the Chicago River was first leveraged by the French as a lucrative trading post and commercial transportation channel, but also doubled as convenient disposal for industrial and human sewage for the shipping, stockyards, and squatters unfurling all around. Soon, the waterway became a polluted mess, a grim zone sparking cholera outbreaks across town even up to the 20th century.
It wasn't until 1972, with the federal Clean Water Act in effect and a flood of public outcry, that authorities began a proper clean-up with huge effort from volunteer groups like Friends Of The Chicago River, coinciding with the redevelopment of former factory areas like River North, now an upscale art and entertainment district. A proper transformation to lifestyle destination took off in 2001, an ambitious endeavor that culminated in 2016 with 1.25 miles of scenic spaces, cultural fun, and novel ways to explore Chicago's sensational skyline and enthralling history while walking along the waterfront.
Exploring Chicago by walking the Riverwalk
The Chicago Riverwalk is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and has something for everyone. From Lake Street to Lake Michigan, the continuous pathway spans "civic rooms" with distinct characteristics so every step leads to a different adventure. Best of all, it's free to the public, just like Navy Pier, the city's waterfront year-round playground.
The Confluence, where all branches of the river converge on the western end of this "second shoreline", is a spectacular place to start. As sparkling skyscrapers splash across the near horizon, you can also explore exemplary public art installations by local creatives that wind along this tranquil portion of the promenade like "The People In Your Neighborhood," containing 55 portraits of treasured Chicagoans such as "Tamale Guy" Claudio Velez. After dark, this is a perfect vantage point for taking in sensational light projections on Merchandise Mart. In the summer, lounge on Adirondack chairs as performances unfold on the lawn. From here, stroll into the Arcade, where the Jetty's floating wetlands take you right up to the water for sighting fish, birds, and plants in the spirit of environmental education. This district also has cool spots for chilling out, like the Water Plaza's spray fountain and the River Theater's shady respite that steps up from water's edge to street level.
The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Plaza, one of the country's largest, is an awe-inspiring entrance into the Civic block where two astounding museums present exhilarating perspectives of Chicago's exemplary architecture. The five-story McCormick Bridgehouse takes you behind the working scenes of the city's monumental moveable trestles, and the Chicago Architecture Center showcases the spectacular skyscrapers in the city that pioneered these feats of soaring engineering.
The Windy City's breath of waterfront fresh air and fun
Enter the Esplanade and its views of only-in-Chicago structures like Marina City, where restaurants and bars beckon with dishes, drinks, and conviviality — flourishes that crown Chicago as a renowned dining destination. Scintillating standouts include Chicago Brewhouse for local beers and street food representing the city's multiethnic neighborhoods. Another option for Chicago-crafted ciders and locally-roasted coffee is The Northman. Popular homegrown Sweet Home Gelato and Beat Kitchen also have Riverwalk outposts to keep local flavor flowing.
Paddling is an invigorating way to traverse this award-winning stretch of the Chicago River for the most unique perspective of more than 50 iconic edifices that line the waterway, like the Wrigley Building and Tribune Tower. If you're feeling intrepid, go upriver from here to explore Chinatown and the Wild Mile floating eco park with an Urban Kayaks rental. Or hop on one of Chicago's most beloved river boat tours, and be guided through the city's architecture and legacy. If you don't want to learn and just want to enjoy, go with Island Party Hut's more offbeat vibe.
Most of all, the Riverwalk embraces magical moments of Chicago life, exhilarating in the joy of a city that comes out to frolic once there's a hint of sunshine, reuniting with friends and family where river meets lake. The Riverwalk experience is anglers dangling lines while some folks dip their toes into the water as yachts bob by. It is curated festivals and events from house music to bird-watching. It's also even a breath of fresh air in winter and, most importantly, a celebration of where Chicago came to life as the city we know today.