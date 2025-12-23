Chicago's Riverfront Transformed A Grim Industrial Zone Into A Thriving Pedestrian Paradise

The Chicago Riverwalk is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and has something for everyone. From Lake Street to Lake Michigan, the continuous pathway spans "civic rooms" with distinct characteristics so every step leads to a different adventure. Best of all, it's free to the public, just like Navy Pier, the city's waterfront year-round playground.

The Confluence, where all branches of the river converge on the western end of this "second shoreline", is a spectacular place to start. As sparkling skyscrapers splash across the near horizon, you can also explore exemplary public art installations by local creatives that wind along this tranquil portion of the promenade like "The People In Your Neighborhood," containing 55 portraits of treasured Chicagoans such as "Tamale Guy" Claudio Velez. After dark, this is a perfect vantage point for taking in sensational light projections on Merchandise Mart. In the summer, lounge on Adirondack chairs as performances unfold on the lawn. From here, stroll into the Arcade, where the Jetty's floating wetlands take you right up to the water for sighting fish, birds, and plants in the spirit of environmental education. This district also has cool spots for chilling out, like the Water Plaza's spray fountain and the River Theater's shady respite that steps up from water's edge to street level.

The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Plaza, one of the country's largest, is an awe-inspiring entrance into the Civic block where two astounding museums present exhilarating perspectives of Chicago's exemplary architecture. The five-story McCormick Bridgehouse takes you behind the working scenes of the city's monumental moveable trestles, and the Chicago Architecture Center showcases the spectacular skyscrapers in the city that pioneered these feats of soaring engineering.