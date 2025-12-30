The Hands-Down 5 Windiest Cities In America

Think you know which place in America deserves the title of "Windy City"? Well, think again. Though the moniker is widely used to refer to Chicago, when it comes to average wind speed, the numbers tell a different story. There is no doubt the kaleidoscopic city by Lake Michigan, home to 77 vibrant neighborhoods packed with great eats and cool shops, is capable of packing a breeze. But with an average of just 10.3 mph, it doesn't even make the top 10 of windiest U.S. cities.

Ahead of Illinois' largest metropolis are cities that consistently score wind speeds of 11 mph and above (measured on an annual basis), from mountainous Wyoming and lake-encased Buffalo, to ocean-side Massachusetts. For this round-up, we focused only on average wind speed, so one-off wind events and storms have not been taken into consideration. We also focused primarily on medium-large cities (between 50,000 and 700,000 inhabitants).

We narrowed down the five windiest cities by following the U.S. Climate Normals data provided by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). As the statistics only cover the period from 1991 up to 2020, we supplemented our research with data from the past five years, including data from ClimateandWeather.net and Weather Spark. While some cities will generate very little surprise, a few with famed heat or even tropical conditions may just sweep you off your feet.