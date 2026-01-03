Chicago's Hands-Down 5 Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews

Chicago is well-known for its Italian beef sandwiches (which can out you as a tourist, depending on how you order them), but sometimes you'd rather have a plate of pasta at a nice sit-down restaurant than get a messy — albeit delicious — sandwich to-go. You'll find plenty of both in Chicago. The Windy City has lots of Italian heritage: Italians began arriving in Chicago in the 1850s, and Yesterday's America reports that the rate of immigration skyrocketed in the late 19th century through the 1930s, thanks in part to the jobs available in factories, construction, and the railroad industry. Today, Chicago has one of the largest Italian-American populations in the U.S. (via Intravartolo) and, ergo, it has some of the region's best Italian restaurants.

Many of Chicago's Italian restaurants can be found in the city's Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side, but great Italian meals are available throughout the city, as are classic Italian-American dishes like Chicago's famous deep-dish pizza (here are the 10 best places to try it). Whatever you decide to order, Chicago has plenty of Italian eateries to choose from. Here are the five best, according to reviews.