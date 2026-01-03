Just Outside Yuma Is Arizona's Up-And-Coming Suburb With Mountain Views And Relaxed Vibes

Wellton sits close to the Mexico border, with a similar landscape to much of southern Arizona: dry scrubland, distinctive saguaros, and the occasional palm tree. Its peaceful nature is noted by locals, but like every place, it has its downsides. One Niche reviewer highlighted that the chummy town might be a little too calm, saying, "Wellton is a small community and what is amazing is that everyone knows each other. What needs [to change] is that there isn't really much to do ..."

Other than a tiny Pioneer museum, library, and a few sports complexes and golf courses, you may need to get creative with your entertainment. Thankfully, it's less than a one-hour drive from the affordable shopping mecca of San Luis if you ever need some retail therapy. Wellton is 28.9 square miles, so you are likely to find more accommodation options closer to Yuma, but weekend visitors can grab a budget room at Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wellton from around $68 per night.

For something a little more quirky, you might choose to stay the night in a campervan on a brewery that doubles as a date farm from $40 per night. Dates thrive in the area's climate; Dennis V Johnson, author of Imported and American Varieties of Dates in the United States, told The Guardian, "They do well because that's what they like: hot or dry weather ..." Visit Naked Dates and stroll in their date orchard, or sign up for an event like yoga on the farm. For those interested in a move to Wellton, homeownership was 85.8% in 2023 — higher than the 65% national average (via Data USA). The typical home value is $257,133 (as of 2025) so if you seek an affordable home with a mountainous backdrop, Wellton is an attractive choice.