New York's 5 Most Charming Catskills Hotels Reviewers Rave About

New York's Catskills have long been a go-to destination for urbanites looking to spend some time in nature. Just a two- to three-hour drive from Manhattan, this beautiful part of the state is marked by lush forests, winding rivers, and valleys that create an incredible landscape. At any time of year, it's the perfect place to enjoy time outdoors, whether you're fishing, hiking along mountain trails, or skiing.

With so many visitors spending time in the area, it's not surprising that there are a wide variety of hotels to select from when planning your next vacation in the Catskills. But with so much choice, it can be hard to decide where to stay — which is why we've decided to help by scouring online reviews to find Catskills hotels that are not only popular, but also beloved.

The best thing about these hotels is that they aren't cookie-cutter concrete blocks, but rather charming, unique structures whose character matches the woodsy nature of the area. Cozy fireplaces, warm interiors filled with woodwork, and delicious on-site restaurants are all hallmarks of these accommodations, which have impressed guests with their location, hospitality, and quaint ambience. So, the next time you want to visit the Catskills — whether you are driving or flying to Albany International Airport, which is about an hour away — you'll have the perfect place to set down your bags and enjoy everything the area has to offer.