New York's 5 Most Charming Catskills Hotels Reviewers Rave About
New York's Catskills have long been a go-to destination for urbanites looking to spend some time in nature. Just a two- to three-hour drive from Manhattan, this beautiful part of the state is marked by lush forests, winding rivers, and valleys that create an incredible landscape. At any time of year, it's the perfect place to enjoy time outdoors, whether you're fishing, hiking along mountain trails, or skiing.
With so many visitors spending time in the area, it's not surprising that there are a wide variety of hotels to select from when planning your next vacation in the Catskills. But with so much choice, it can be hard to decide where to stay — which is why we've decided to help by scouring online reviews to find Catskills hotels that are not only popular, but also beloved.
The best thing about these hotels is that they aren't cookie-cutter concrete blocks, but rather charming, unique structures whose character matches the woodsy nature of the area. Cozy fireplaces, warm interiors filled with woodwork, and delicious on-site restaurants are all hallmarks of these accommodations, which have impressed guests with their location, hospitality, and quaint ambience. So, the next time you want to visit the Catskills — whether you are driving or flying to Albany International Airport, which is about an hour away — you'll have the perfect place to set down your bags and enjoy everything the area has to offer.
Hotel Mountain Brook, Tannersville
Located in Tannersville, known as the Catskills' "Painted Village in the Sky," the historic Hotel Mountain Brook is a staple of the area. The rustic Adirondack-style lodge was built in the 1940s and has been going strong ever since. Although the property was renovated in 2008, it still retains its original charm and, most importantly, boasts sweeping mountain views. Former guests all rave about their time at the hotel. "In addition to an exceedingly spacious room and wonderfully comfortable areas to relax and enjoy the views, a delightful staff and very attentive innkeeper made our stay memorable," wrote one happy guest on Tripadvisor.
In terms of accommodation, the boutique hotel features lodge rooms, private cabins, and a spacious three-bedroom suite. The suite and the premium and superior rooms in the East Lodge are also pet-friendly, making this a great destination for those who want to enjoy the Catskills with their companions. These rooms also feature gas-burning fireplaces for cozy evenings in front of the fire, as well as vaulted ceilings and wood detailing that add to the charm. Both the Raven Private Cabin, which sleeps two, and the Rose Private Cabin, which sleeps four, also have fireplaces as well as private porches. Lodge rooms start from around $195 per night for a weekend stay, while cabins start from $392 per night, and the suite from $645.
Guests can unwind in the bar and lounge, partake in weekly complimentary yoga classes, and enjoy a delicious homemade breakfast in the comfort of their room or on the hotel's wraparound porch. When the mood to explore strikes, downtown Tannersville — which offers dining and shopping — is a quick five-minute walk down the road. One of New York's best ski resorts, Hunter Mountain, is also just a quick drive away.
Hotel Lilien, Tannersville
Located just a mile and a half down the road from Hotel Mountain Brook, Hotel Lilien is another Catskills favorite, earning a 4.9-star rating on Google. The 18-room boutique getaway is everything you want in a Catskills hotel. The late-19th-century property has been restored and refreshed without compromising the architectural details that make it so charming. Stained glass, wood paneling, and original furnishings give it just the character guests are looking for. At the same time, modern touches like Wright mattresses and Brooklinen sheets ensure a comfortable stay.
"The hotel itself is stunning, beautifully decorated, cozy, and full of thoughtful design details that make you feel right at home," raved a past guest. "The beds were incredibly comfortable, and every space felt intentional and inspiring. Definitely one of the coolest places I've ever stayed, and I can't wait to come back soon." At the time of writing, a room for a weekend stay starts from around $280 for a full-size room that sleeps two, or $550 for a king suite that sleeps four.
If you are staying during the weekend, you can also enjoy live music at the hotel's cocktail bar and lounge, where bartenders serve up seasonal cocktails and local beers at the wood-carved bar. The space has a convivial atmosphere for guests and locals to mingle. Hungry? The kitchen also serves small bites, from charcuterie boards featuring local cheeses to smoked brisket tacos on corn tortillas.
Foxfire Mountain House, Mt. Tremper
If you're looking for a weekend retreat with a hip vibe, look no further than Foxfire Mountain House. Located just 15 minutes from Woodstock in Mt. Tremper, this boutique inn is also a sought-after wedding venue — and for good reason. Nestled on 10 acres with a lily pond, the beautiful inn features 11 well-appointed rooms in the main home, a three-bedroom cottage on the grounds, and a one-bedroom cabin a short walk from the main house. The space is only open seasonally for overnight guests, so make sure to check that their schedule fits into your plans.
Owners Tim Trojian and Eliza Clark purchased the sprawling property in 2013 and opened the inn three years later, billing it as "bohemian and relaxed" and "like your globe-trotting uncle's country estate." In that time, they've built a following that has earned it mentions in Harper's Bazaar, among other publications. It's the perfect getaway for foodies thanks to the Foxfire Bar Room & Restaurant, which serves a seasonal menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and craft cocktails. There are even occasional dinner parties under the forest canopy for a memorable night of food and friendship.
These unique features are all part of what has earned Foxfire Mountain House a 4.8-star rating on Google. "Foxfire Mountain House is hands down my favorite place in the Catskills — not because it's the most polished or packed with amenities, but because it has the best vibe of any place I've stayed," reads a review. "There are certainly other properties in the area that are newer, sleeker, or more 'luxurious' on paper. But Foxfire has something they don't: character, charm, and an atmosphere that makes you feel like you've stepped into a perfectly curated hideaway that still manages to feel completely effortless."
The Henson, Hensonville
For a luxurious, comfortable stay near Windham — which seamlessly mixes main street vibes and mountain charm — and the newly renovated Windham Mountain Club, head over to The Henson. The 16-room hotel has already made an impression after opening in 2024, gaining positive reviews from both guests and various online publications. It has also maintained an incredible five-star rating on Google, with former guests commenting on the cozy atmosphere, top-notch hospitality, and the incredible food served at the in-house restaurant, Matilda.
The restaurant deserves special mention for bringing chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra, of Bar Contra and Wildair, to the Catskills. The pair have brought buzz to the project with an ever-changing menu that celebrates farm-to-table dining. Overall, however, The Henson is a beautiful reawakening of the 19th-century building. A former lodge brought back to life by new owners Danielle and Ely Franko, the couple spent two and a half years reworking the space.
"Having been to a lot of places in the Catskills / upstate New York, I can confidently say that The Henson blows all other resorts / inns out of the water (and is a better value)," writes a recent guest. "There's nothing missing — starting with the exceptional service. The team feels like a family, and the moment you walk in you're part of that family, too." Rates start from around $444 a night for a weekend stay in the Cozy Room, which sleeps two, and up to $654 per night for the spacious Balcony Corner Suite.
Phoenicia Lodge, Phoenicia
Close to the banks of the Esopus Creek, the Phoenicia Lodge is perfectly situated to enjoy nature within striking distance of evocative Catskills towns like Woodstock and the underrated riverside town of Kingston. The lodge's 15 rooms include four recently renovated suites and cottages that can sleep anywhere from two to six adults. Several options are dog-friendly, and there are even affordable inn rooms with either a queen or twin beds. The three-star hotel is a Catskills favorite for its clean rooms and comfortable beds, as well as easy access to the creek and surrounding hiking trails.
"The phenomenal Phoenicia Lodge is truly the best-kept secret in the Catskills," one former guest writes on Google. "This is one of the cleanest, most immaculately maintained lodges, motels, and cabin-style accommodations I've ever stayed in." In addition to exploring the outdoors, guests can spend time in their cabins and then mingle by the fireplace in the Great Room, where board games and books are available to help visitors pass the time.
At the time of writing, a weekend stay at a cabin starts from around $199 per night for the studio cottage, while the basic inn rooms begin from $139, making this a wonderfully affordable option for a stay in the Catskills.
Methodology
To put together our list of the top hotels in the Catskills, we researched the top hotel listings in the area using popular review-based platforms like Google and Tripadvisor. While doing so, we took into consideration the quantity of reviews, and kept an eye out for scores that were at least an average of 4.6 stars. We then cross-checked these reviews by searching through other reputable travel publications to see if the hotels were also featured as a top selection in the Catskills. In doing so, we ensured that we put together a list that showcases the highest quality, and that will provide potential guests with a wide range of excellent options for their next stay in the Catskills.