What Are The Four Guggenheim Museums And Where Are They Located?

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opened in 1959, but as mentioned, the Guggenheim Foundation itself was founded in 1937. The collections were on display in a gallery but there was no official Guggenheim building at that point. In need of a permanent space, beloved architect Frank Lloyd Wright was commissioned to design the first building in 1943. One of the most recognizable buildings by the "greatest American architect of all time," to say the white building, with its ringed design, is iconic would be an understatement.

From the day that it opened until now, few places in all of America have held the same cultural aura and influence. Sadly Wright passed away six months before the opening. Inside, the continuous spiral ramp and massive, domed skylight that bathes the building in natural light are attractions all their own. The whole building an inspiring artistic expression, and more than 25 productions have filmed everything from romantic comedies to action-packed spy thrillers in that iconic building.

When not the set of a movie, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum functions like any other art museum. They have a massive, permanent collection from artists like Jackson Pollock, Pablo Picasso, Natalia Goncharova, and Vasily Kandinsky. Then there are also temporary exhibits and events year-round. As of this writing, there's an exhibition of paintings by Gabriele Münter entitled, Contours of a World. There's also A Poem for Deep Thinkers by Rashid Johnson, which features live performances with various NYC partners to go with the nearly 90 works of art in a variety of disciplines, including painting, sculpture, and film. Next time you're in NY, avoid crowds of the MoMA and Met, book a ticket, and spend an afternoon soaking in the culture.