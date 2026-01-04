What Are The Four Guggenheim Museums And Where Are They Located?
There are few names that carry the artistic weight and cultural prestige quite like Guggenheim. These days, it is synonymous with modern art and immediately conjures images of cutting-edge architecture. But it wasn't always this way. It all started with a Swiss immigrant named Meyer Guggenheim, who built a global mining and smelting empire and had seven sons. The family had an appreciation for the arts, and in 1925, the sixth son started a foundation to award fellowships to help artists and students. The fourth son, Solomon, went a step further, and in 1937, he created the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which was "dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications," according to the institution.
That's how, over the last century, the Guggenheim name became known throughout the world as an artistic and cultural paragon. Starting with a simple but eccentric art gallery in New York, the concept grew into world-renowned permanent buildings that are quintessential locations in cities on multiple continents. The name is now associated with everything from modern and contemporary art galleries to some of the most iconic architecture projects of the last generation.
All the while, the Guggenheim Foundation has introduced millions of patrons to new artists and styles. From the streets of New York to the big screens of Hollywood, the cobblestones of Spain to the canals of Venice, these bastions of culture and art continue to expand. As the fourth Guggenheim museum — on a new continent — is nearing completion, we thought we'd give a rundown on the four Guggenheim museums and where they're located. All are worth checking out, as are Rick Steves best secrets to avoiding crowds while exploring European museums.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opened in 1959, but as mentioned, the Guggenheim Foundation itself was founded in 1937. The collections were on display in a gallery but there was no official Guggenheim building at that point. In need of a permanent space, beloved architect Frank Lloyd Wright was commissioned to design the first building in 1943. One of the most recognizable buildings by the "greatest American architect of all time," to say the white building, with its ringed design, is iconic would be an understatement.
From the day that it opened until now, few places in all of America have held the same cultural aura and influence. Sadly Wright passed away six months before the opening. Inside, the continuous spiral ramp and massive, domed skylight that bathes the building in natural light are attractions all their own. The whole building an inspiring artistic expression, and more than 25 productions have filmed everything from romantic comedies to action-packed spy thrillers in that iconic building.
When not the set of a movie, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum functions like any other art museum. They have a massive, permanent collection from artists like Jackson Pollock, Pablo Picasso, Natalia Goncharova, and Vasily Kandinsky. Then there are also temporary exhibits and events year-round. As of this writing, there's an exhibition of paintings by Gabriele Münter entitled, Contours of a World. There's also A Poem for Deep Thinkers by Rashid Johnson, which features live performances with various NYC partners to go with the nearly 90 works of art in a variety of disciplines, including painting, sculpture, and film. Next time you're in NY, avoid crowds of the MoMA and Met, book a ticket, and spend an afternoon soaking in the culture.
Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy
Books could be written to answer the questions: who is Peggy Guggenheim and why was the second museum opened in a canal-side palazzo in Venice? Peggy was the niece of Solomon, and her father Benjamin tragically died aboard the Titanic when she was only 14. A bit of a rebel, Peggy moved to a bohème Paris in the early 1920s that was bursting with avant-garde art and poetry. She started collecting and opened her first art gallery in London in 1938. She then spent time in France before having to flee due to World War II.
She brought her paintings with her and was always at the leading edge of modern art, exhibiting her collection of cubist, abstract, and surrealist art in New York during the war, giving Pollock his first solo shows, and holding exhibitions by females artists. She once said, "I loved Europe more than America, and when the war ended I couldn't wait to go back...On my way there, I decided Venice would be my future home." So she set up in Venice, purchased the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni on a classic canal, and continued to show her art collection all over Europe.
In 1970, she donated her Venetian palazzo and, a few years later, her art collection to the Guggenheim Foundation. And that is how Venice became the second city to have a Guggenheim Museum. These days, it has exhibitions of artists from around the world (currently the ceramic work of Lucio Fontana), along with masterpieces by René Magritte, Picasso, Dali, and more. Purchase a ticket online, wander by yourself, or take a guided tour. Visit the Guggenheim and then escape the Venice bustle and experience real Italian life in this quaint town steeped in history.
The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
While the Basque Country is a hidden coastal region in Europe that offers a taste of paradise for food, Bilbao has become — in part — known for its Guggenheim. Designed by the legendary Canadian-American architect, Frank Gehry, the uniquely-shaped building made of titanium, stone, and glass sitting alongside the river Nervión has become a symbol of the city. It opened in 1997 and was a daring project for a city that needed a boost. A collaboration between the Guggenheim Foundation and the Basque-Bilbao governments, the costs were immense, but everything came together better than anyone imagined.
In its first 20 years, the museum attracted more than 20 million visitors. In short, the striking, high-level cultural building put Bilbao on the map, changed the perception of the city, and began what would be called the "Bilbao effect" — although critics argue a larger multi-billion dollar public investment was the bigger driver of Bilbao's shift. Either way, many cities have since tried to copy the recipe, attempting audacious projects to boost their futures with varying degrees of success.
Naturally, a Frank Gehry building with a world-renowned exterior also has a stunning interior, with curving walkways, glass elevators, and an atrium featuring a massive glass curtain wall that allows natural light to flood in. The three-story building plays with perspective and volume, offering 20 spaces for galleries. There you'll find key pieces in the history of art, modern pieces by contemporary artists from around the world, as well as installation pieces designed specifically for the space. The museum transformed the city and is a must-visit in the north of Spain. An afternoon at the gallery is the perfect relaxing addition to a Bilbao itinerary or a much-needed oasis when the rain starts pouring.
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
The next on the list — and the next Guggenheim museum to open — is the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which will be the largest of the four Guggenheim Museums. Designed again by Frank Gehry, it is the final major project he worked on, as he died in December 2025. In his classic design style and use of unconventional shapes, the exterior of the museum is a series of asymmetric cones surrounding a main building. The massive scale is hard to judge from close-up pictures of the mostly completed construction, but faraway shots reveal its size as that of a small stadium at 450,000 square feet.
The art galleries of this Guggenheim will exemplify Abu Dhabi's position as a crossways of global culture, focusing on modern and contemporary art, with an emphasis on artists from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia. The grounds will also feature an art and technology center, an education facility, a library, and more.
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi doesn't appear to have an official opening date yet, but reports indicate some time in 2026, and it will be operated in tandem by the foundation and Abu Dhabi's department of culture and tourism. It's being built in the Saadiyat Cultural District, meaning it will be in good company. There's been a slew of cultural centers opened nearby, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum, and the Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA), which is also set to open soon. All the more reason to visit this Middle Eastern hub and lively city with desert dunes and thrilling theme parks.