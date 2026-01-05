Nestled In The Catskills Is New York's Charming Hamlet With Scenic Lake Views And Peaceful Camping

The Catskills have long been a favorite escape for New Yorkers. Within a few hours' drive of the city, charming small towns await. There's Hobart, a

village dedicated to book lovers

, and Saugerties, a

treasure trove of vintage stores

. Big Indian is a pretty

mountain hollow with winding trails and rustic lodges

. And Swan Lake, as the romantic name suggests, is a quaint hamlet with scenic lake views and quiet camping.

Like Kauneonga Lake, Swan Lake is part of the historic Borscht Belt, a mountain resort area immortalized in the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing." In fact, the town's name has nothing to do with swans — or with the famous ballet. Originally known as Stevensville, Swan Lake was renamed after Alden Swan, a businessman from Brooklyn who purchased the lake (and large tracts of land nearby) around the turn of the century. Today, fisherman like these waters for black bass, sunfish and pike.

The town sits on the lake's southeastern shore. When visiting, be sure to stop by the Miniature Stone Castle, a quirky lakefront landmark built by a Swan Lake resident in the 1930s. Modeled after a medieval castle and crafted by a master mason who immigrated from Italy, the sculpture was commissioned by the owners of the elegant Commodore Hotel that stood on the lakefront until 1979. Then walk over to the waterfront Swan Lake Park, which faces sweeping views of the lake that are especially beautiful at sunrise and sunset. Picnic tables and benches make it a great spot for a meal outdoors. You can pick up sandwiches and drinks across the street at the Swan Lake Country Store inside J & H Express, a small deli and grocer across the street. It's open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.