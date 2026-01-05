Nestled In The Catskills Is New York's Charming Hamlet With Scenic Lake Views And Peaceful Camping
The Catskills have long been a favorite escape for New Yorkers. Within a few hours' drive of the city, charming small towns await. There's Hobart, a
village dedicated to book lovers
, and Saugerties, a
treasure trove of vintage stores
. Big Indian is a pretty
mountain hollow with winding trails and rustic lodges
. And Swan Lake, as the romantic name suggests, is a quaint hamlet with scenic lake views and quiet camping.
Like Kauneonga Lake, Swan Lake is part of the historic Borscht Belt, a mountain resort area immortalized in the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing." In fact, the town's name has nothing to do with swans — or with the famous ballet. Originally known as Stevensville, Swan Lake was renamed after Alden Swan, a businessman from Brooklyn who purchased the lake (and large tracts of land nearby) around the turn of the century. Today, fisherman like these waters for black bass, sunfish and pike.
The town sits on the lake's southeastern shore. When visiting, be sure to stop by the Miniature Stone Castle, a quirky lakefront landmark built by a Swan Lake resident in the 1930s. Modeled after a medieval castle and crafted by a master mason who immigrated from Italy, the sculpture was commissioned by the owners of the elegant Commodore Hotel that stood on the lakefront until 1979. Then walk over to the waterfront Swan Lake Park, which faces sweeping views of the lake that are especially beautiful at sunrise and sunset. Picnic tables and benches make it a great spot for a meal outdoors. You can pick up sandwiches and drinks across the street at the Swan Lake Country Store inside J & H Express, a small deli and grocer across the street. It's open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Plan a trip to Swan Lake
Not right on the lakeshore, but less than a 10-minute drive away, Happy Days Campground offers peaceful campsites framed by quiet forest in the foothills of the Catskills. If you're bringing a tent, you can book a site with a fire pit and picnic table for $40 per night. Visitors can pay an extra $15 per night for electric and water hookups, if desired.
Alternatively, reserve a vintage camper rental ($100 per night) that sleeps four. Each unit includes a refrigerator and a stove, but not a bathroom (guests can use the on-site shower house). A cozy wood-lined cabin with a private bathroom is also available for $125 per night. Note that the campground closes in winter and reopens in early April. Dogs are welcome!
Swan Lake is about a 2.5-hour drive from New York City, depending on traffic. While in the area, consider a detour to Woodstock, an artsy town full of farm-fresh food and cozy charm. It's about a 1.5-hour drive northeast of Swan Lake.