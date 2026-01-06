5 Common West Coast Phrases That Will Make You Sound Less Like A Tourist

There are stacks of differences between the Atlantic-facing and Pacific-facing sides of the USA. One lies claim to America's foggiest destination, while the other has America's most forested state relative to its size. The East is far more populated, counting over 80% of the American people. Even an East Coast beach day will look and feel very different from a West Coast beach day, since the climate, the beach culture, and the animals you encounter will likely change. And that's not even getting into those age-old stereotypes — New Yorkers really do only eat pizza, right?

Another point of contrast is the way folks speak. According to one person writing on the r/AskAnAmerican subreddit: "People from the West Coast speak quietly, but intensely. People on the East Coast have a defined accent." Plus, there's a whole string of West Coast-only phrases and slang used by dwellers of Oregon, Washington, and California. According to a 2024 study by Preply, West Coast slang is no means the hardest to understand in the country (that honor goes to Maine), but it might be worth cramming if you're heading to the ocean and want to sound more like a local during your travels.

This guide is a great place to start with all that. It offers common West Coast phrases that'll help you blend in, whether you're on the hunt for the finest sourdough in the San Fran Bay Area or asking for directions to the trailheads around Mount Hood.