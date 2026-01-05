NorCal's Wine Country Gateway Is An Underrated City With A Lively Downtown And Verdant Parks

Bay Area residents have easy access to Northern California's Wine Country. Who wouldn't want to spend their weekends discovering the region's best-kept secrets like the mountain town of Kelseyville or visiting the award-winning Frank Family Vineyards? If San Francisco is already close to Napa Valley's wineries, then East Bay's Pleasant Hill is even closer. This Contra Costa city is as friendly and scenic as they come. Considered the gateway to Wine Country, Pleasant Hill is within a short distance from many NorCal attractions. While you can use this city as your base, exploring it is just as fun thanks to the abundance of green spaces and a cool downtown scene. Whether staying for the weekend or just passing by, the self-proclaimed "Bay Area's backyard" provides a wide range of entertainment.

Pleasant Hill is one of the youngest cities in the Bay Area, having been incorporated only in 1961. While other places in the region boast a historic downtown, this destination prides itself in its modern city center — first ideated in 1991 and officially constructed in 1998. As you'd expect, this is where all the fun people hang out, be it for coffee meetups, catching a flick, shopping for clothes, or having a nice meal together. On sunny days, you'll notice most people jogging or having a picnic in the city parks or tackling the hiking trails in the surrounding mountains.

Pleasant Hill is only 30 minutes away from San Francisco. Walnut Creek, famous for its world-renowned shopping, is right across from the city, separated by just a highway. Napa and Sonoma are about 45 minutes away. When you feel like staying for a night here before heading to Wine Country, you have lots of hotels to choose from — including Sonesta Select, Hyatt House, and Homewood Suites by Hilton, to name a few.