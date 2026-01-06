Nestled In Northern Texas Is A Laid-Back City With Museums, Eateries, And Lake Getaways

Exploring the best of the Texas Gulf Coast on a road trip from Galveston to Padre Island is a one-of-a-kind experience, but don't miss out on the large part of the picture — northern Texas can captivate you with its historic district in Fort Worth, the country's largest contiguous urban arts district in Dallas, and unexpected lakeside getaways. You'll discover underrated towns all over the region, and Seymour in Baylor County is one of those places that packs a lot of charm. Maybe it's the intriguing museums, maybe it's the delicious food, maybe it's the Lake Kemp shoreline calling your name. Whatever the answer may be, you'll find it in this quaint destination.

Originally home to the Comanche, Tonkawa, and Wichita, Seymour was settled by Oregon residents in the late 19th century. While the town was initially referred to as "Oregon City," it was later renamed "Seymour" after a cowboy. The construction of the railroad brought more people to the area, but it was oil that contributed most to the city's growth. Today, you can learn about its fascinating history at the museums and enjoy a relaxed staycation — your itinerary only involves going from one restaurant to another indulging in comfort meals, then splashing around the lake on sunny afternoons.

Seymour is situated almost three hours west of Dallas. Fort Worth is a little closer at two hours and 20 minutes away. You can drive from Oklahoma City, too, which will take you two hours and 45 minutes. As for those flying in, look into flights landing at Wichita Falls Regional Airport, located an hour's drive from the city. Seymour offers a number of accommodations for a comfortable stay. Options include HH Creek Inn, Roots Retreat, and Sagamar Inn. There are plenty of vacation rentals and RV parks available in the area as well.