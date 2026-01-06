Nestled In Northern Texas Is A Laid-Back City With Museums, Eateries, And Lake Getaways
Exploring the best of the Texas Gulf Coast on a road trip from Galveston to Padre Island is a one-of-a-kind experience, but don't miss out on the large part of the picture — northern Texas can captivate you with its historic district in Fort Worth, the country's largest contiguous urban arts district in Dallas, and unexpected lakeside getaways. You'll discover underrated towns all over the region, and Seymour in Baylor County is one of those places that packs a lot of charm. Maybe it's the intriguing museums, maybe it's the delicious food, maybe it's the Lake Kemp shoreline calling your name. Whatever the answer may be, you'll find it in this quaint destination.
Originally home to the Comanche, Tonkawa, and Wichita, Seymour was settled by Oregon residents in the late 19th century. While the town was initially referred to as "Oregon City," it was later renamed "Seymour" after a cowboy. The construction of the railroad brought more people to the area, but it was oil that contributed most to the city's growth. Today, you can learn about its fascinating history at the museums and enjoy a relaxed staycation — your itinerary only involves going from one restaurant to another indulging in comfort meals, then splashing around the lake on sunny afternoons.
Seymour is situated almost three hours west of Dallas. Fort Worth is a little closer at two hours and 20 minutes away. You can drive from Oklahoma City, too, which will take you two hours and 45 minutes. As for those flying in, look into flights landing at Wichita Falls Regional Airport, located an hour's drive from the city. Seymour offers a number of accommodations for a comfortable stay. Options include HH Creek Inn, Roots Retreat, and Sagamar Inn. There are plenty of vacation rentals and RV parks available in the area as well.
Check out Seymour's attractions and eateries
There's nothing quite like a day at the museum, and the nicher the better. The Whiteside Museum of Natural History teaches you about the area's Permian-era paleoecology and fossil record. One of the coolest exhibits is Bonnie, the skeleton of a dimetrodon estimated to be around 290 million years old. You'll also encounter a Xenacanthus shark tooth, Orthacanthus head spine, mammals from the Ice Age, and more. Don't miss the Hall of Africa, Lindgren Hall of Ichthyology, and Live Animal Zoozeum displays. From there, you can go forward in time to the settlement of Seymour at the Baylor County Museum. You'll view exhibits about the Native Americans that first inhabited the area all the way to how the city was established and developed. Many of the artifacts inside were donated by families to preserve the local history.
To sample the regional cuisine, make your way to Rusty Spur Saloon for grilled pork chops, Texas burgers, and beef stews. One Tripadvisor reviewer described his meal as "a steak worth looking for," detailing that it was the, "Best steak at [the] best price you will find almost anywhere in the Southwest. Filet and ribeye and strip with all the trimmings, nothing fancy, just melt in your mouth steak."
Long Branch Roadhouse has a great menu featuring hearty meals like steak grilled cheese, tenderloin, prime rib, and more. Online reviews only speak highly of both the food and service at this spot. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "Longbranch has the best steaks and tacos of anywhere! When you walk in you['re] greeted with a smile and fast friendly service, when you leave you feel like family!! 10 out of 10 recommend." Meanwhile, Rock Inn Cafe is a top choice for chicken fried steak with gravy.
Take advantage of Lake Kemp's offerings
When hot summer days arrive, Seymour residents head to the shores of Lake Kemp to splash around and cool off. With 15,550 acres of surface, you have 100 miles of beaches surrounded by ridges, plum thickets, and lowland forests. Many people love to go boating at the lake, which is teeming with white crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, bluegill, redbreast, and other species. To launch your vessel into the lake, there's a ramp situated at Moonshine Gate. You can also take advantage of the ramp at Flippen Creek Gate; however, it's better suited for small boats.
Lake Kemp is subject to frequent water level fluctuations, and boat access via the ramps is compromised during low water. The best course of action in these cases is to grab a kayak or canoe and go for a smooth glide. There are several islands at Lake Kemp, all of which are easily accessible by boat. Most prefer paddling toward Cattle and Goat Islands since they're the bigger ones, while Rattlesnake Island is much smaller, located between the two.
Lake Kemp delivers a true, rural experience as there are no functioning marinas, campgrounds, or other facilities on its shores. You need to pack everything with you, whether it's fishing equipment, bait, food, water, or personal watercraft. Consequently, this is the best part about it, as it's rarely crowded — even during the peak summer months — and you get the whole place to yourself. Moreover, the lack of vessels on the water leaves more room for jet and water skiing. While you're there, keep your eyes peeled for wild hogs, white-tailed deer, bobcats, and turkeys. With everything crossed off your list, explore more destinations in North Texas, like Lubbock, where the spirit of the Wild West persists along with cowboy charm.