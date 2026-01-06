Europe's 13 Most Peaceful Countries, Per A Study

Peace can look different depending on where you travel. In some destinations, it translates to low crime rates. In others, it means reliable public transit, peaceful evenings, and the confidence to explore without constant caution. The 2025 Global Peace Index is the leading source for ranking the world's most peaceful countries.

The index evaluates each country using 23 factors, including political stability, violent crime, militarization, and internal conflict, among others. Scores range from one to five, with lower scores being better. While you're likely to see the study cited in academic and political circles, its findings also shed light on where and why people travel. The highest-ranked countries typically exhibit higher levels of social trust and fewer disruptions to daily life.

What may surprise you is that many of the highest-ranking countries are located in Europe. In fact, eight of the top 10 countries on the 2025 ranking are European. Here, we focus on 13 of the highest-ranked European countries. Rather than simply listing the score, we examine how those rankings translate to everyday travel.