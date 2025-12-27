Anthony Bourdain's 5 Favorite Chicago Restaurants

While Chicago is known for its vibrant neighborhoods, stunning architecture, and lakefront views, it is also a great food town. The Windy City offers a wide range of cuisines, and while no visit is complete without hitting one of its must-visit restaurants for deep-dish pizza or stopping by its "most notorious" hot dog stand, there is far more to its culinary scene than thick, cheesy pies and loaded dogs. No one understood this better than Anthony Bourdain, who — despite being a dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker — was a big fan of Chicago's no-nonsense spirit.

"I like Chicago. So, any excuse to come back, for me, is a good one," he wrote in a 2016 essay on Medium. "Pomposity, pretentiousness, putting on airs of any kind, douchery, and lack of a sense of humor will not get you far in Chicago. It is a trait shared with Glasgow — another city I love with a similar working class ethos and history."

Bourdain certainly had high standards when it came to food, but he was no snob. He was just as happy singing the praises of Michelin-starred haute cuisine as he was championing the humblest street cart fare, so long as it was prepared with skill, heart, and pride. He recognized that the honesty and lack of pretention often associated with Chicagoans also found their way into the city's restaurants. And though he visited the city only a handful of times during his TV career, he still managed to sample a variety of eateries — and here are five of his favorites.