Anthony Bourdain's 5 Favorite Chicago Restaurants
While Chicago is known for its vibrant neighborhoods, stunning architecture, and lakefront views, it is also a great food town. The Windy City offers a wide range of cuisines, and while no visit is complete without hitting one of its must-visit restaurants for deep-dish pizza or stopping by its "most notorious" hot dog stand, there is far more to its culinary scene than thick, cheesy pies and loaded dogs. No one understood this better than Anthony Bourdain, who — despite being a dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker — was a big fan of Chicago's no-nonsense spirit.
"I like Chicago. So, any excuse to come back, for me, is a good one," he wrote in a 2016 essay on Medium. "Pomposity, pretentiousness, putting on airs of any kind, douchery, and lack of a sense of humor will not get you far in Chicago. It is a trait shared with Glasgow — another city I love with a similar working class ethos and history."
Bourdain certainly had high standards when it came to food, but he was no snob. He was just as happy singing the praises of Michelin-starred haute cuisine as he was championing the humblest street cart fare, so long as it was prepared with skill, heart, and pride. He recognized that the honesty and lack of pretention often associated with Chicagoans also found their way into the city's restaurants. And though he visited the city only a handful of times during his TV career, he still managed to sample a variety of eateries — and here are five of his favorites.
Johnnie's Beef
While tourists may go straight for deep-dish pizza when they arrive in Chicago, the Italian beef sandwich represents the city's true soul. This concoction of thinly sliced roast beef, peppers, and Italian giardiniera (pickled vegetables) is piled onto a French roll that is often dipped in jus, resulting in a messy — but extremely delicious — experience. Chicago has no shortage of Italian beef joints, and locals can spot a tourist instantly if asked where to find the best one. Anthony Bourdain, however, left no ambiguity when he gave his stamp of approval to Johnnie's Beef, an Elmwood Park institution. "On my way back to the dreaded O'Hare, I stopped for an important Station of the Cross," Bourdain said in season two of "The Layover," adding, "Johnnie's Beef, where they do the all-important Chicago staple, Italian beef, right."
Known by many in Chicago as "the king of Italian beef," Johnnie's has been turning out sandwiches since 1961. The one-story building is old, and by many accounts, unremarkable, with all orders placed at a single counter behind which cooks work their magic in the cramped confines of an aging kitchen. There are three meat options for the sandwich: Beef, sausage, or the combo, which includes both. You can then ask for sweet green peppers, spicy giardiniera, or both, known locally as "sweet and hot." If you want it dipped in gravy, just simply ask for "juicy." Prices start at $3.35, as of this writing.
The result is what Chicago Magazine food writer Peter Sagal called a "Proustian gut volcano of past and present joy," and what Anthony Bourdain memorably described as "a big soggy load of awesomeness."
Taqueria El Asadero
Given how far Chicago is from the U.S.-Mexico border, some people may be surprised to learn that the city is home to some of the country's most authentic Mexican cuisine. About 21.5% of Chicago residents identify as Mexican, bringing their traditions and culinary expertise to neighborhoods full of diverse dining and vibrant murals, as well as to no-frills, hole-in-the-wall wonders like Taqueria El Asadero.
This cash-only, family-run restaurant offers an old-school menu of tacos, burritos, and tortas (prices start at $4.25), along with entrées such as chile rellenos and fajitas. You can choose from an array of meaty fillings, as well as vegetarian beans. While many customers come for the carne asada skirt steak referenced in the restaurant's name, Anthony Bourdain opted for a deeper cut when he visited during season two of "The Layover." At the time, he said, "Their lengua taco filling is the way to go. That's tongue, by the way ... And good tongue."
Like many traditional taquerias, El Asadero serves its tacos on small corn tortillas, though flour is available upon request. You can take your pick from red or green salsa — or both – along with cilantro and onion. Portions are generous, so don't expect the staff to skimp on the filling — they load tortillas up with heaps of meat. Sour cream, Muenster cheese, and guacamole are also available as add-ons for a little extra cash.
Avec
When it comes to Mediterranean food in the Windy City, it's hard to beat Avec. The restaurant has three locations — River North, West Loop, and Bar Avec on Lasalle Drive — and its West Loop outpost has earned recognition from the Michelin Guide. The menu leans heavily on shareable plates, including chorizo-stuffed dates, hummus, and potato and salted cod brandade, alongside larger offerings such as lamb sausage pizza, pork shoulder, and rotisserie chicken shawarma. Chef Dylan Patel brings plenty of spice and flavor to the restaurant, which is described as "unfailingly delicious" by Chicago Magazine.
Avec's interior, finished with smooth cedar planks, offers a balance between form and function, perfect for sitting down to share plates over a bottle or two of wine. Anthony Bourdain recognized Avec's brilliance when he named it first among his top three Chicago restaurants in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. "I love Avec," he raved. "That's a restaurant I adore." Though he didn't specify which location he had in mind, the praise could easily apply to any of the three, given the high regard the Chicago press and other major outlets have for this culinary icon, which Michelin called "a smash hit."
Valois
Perhaps no restaurant better captures Chicago's unpretentious, working-class character than Valois. Founded in 1921 by French Canadian immigrant William Valois, it is one of the country's oldest cafeteria-style establishments and is often described as "the heartbeat of Hyde Park." Beneath a sign urging diners to "See Your Food," you simply grab a tray, order at the counter in back, and watch as cooks plate each dish in real time. The menu offers options ranging from simple breakfast plates and omelettes to sandwiches — including open-faced versions with gravy — and a rotating list of daily specials. Classics such as pork chops, corned beef, short ribs, and liver and onions sit at the heart of the offerings, highlighting Valois' comfort food roots.
Valois is known for attracting people from all walks of life, from neighborhood workers to Barack Obama, who was a regular and gave his final interview as president at the treasured institution. Its broad appeal is one reason why Anthony Bourdain held the place in such high regard. When he visited during an episode of "Parts Unknown," he remarked, "In a city of factions — of neighborhoods black, white, North Side, South, Cubs, White Socks — everybody at one point or another seems to agree on this place."
Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Valois serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and an early bite. It also only accepts cash, but menu items are largely easy on the wallet, with nearly all sandwiches coming in under $8 and most specials priced under $15. The menu is extensive, so it's best to make up your mind before you hit the counter. When Bourdain stopped in, he chose meatloaf with macaroni and cheese. "Two of my guilty pleasures on one plastic tray," he said, before happily digging in.
Girl & The Goat
This popular eatery on Restaurant Row in the West Loop is the creation of chef Stephanie Izard, a winner of "Top Chef" and "Iron Chef Gauntlet," as well as a recipient of a James Beard Award. Anthony Bourdain spotlighted the restaurant on X (formerly Twitter) in 2012 with a brief but powerful endorsement: "Girl and the Goat magnificent. That is all."
Does Girl & The Goat live up to the hype? Many diners and critics think so. Writing for UChicago Bite, Yenna Chong noted that "Stephanie Izard's tried-and-true joint continues to rise above other Chicago restaurants and succeeds at creating iconic bites." Savory Traveler food writer Anu Hara agreed, raving, "I was trying to savor every bite, fully recognizing just how incredible each taste was in the moment. Every dish was rich, beautifully bold and contained interesting fusion elements."
Girl & the Goat specializes in small plates meant for sharing, and Izard is known for her bold, complex, and creative flavor combinations. Signature dishes include chickpea fritters with goat yogurt, green chutney, spice crunch, and pomegranate; chili-Sichuan sea bass; roasted pig face topped with a sunny-side-up egg, tamarind, cilantro, and red wine-maple sauce; and goat empanadas. Drawing inspiration from flavors from all over the globe, the restaurant has earned a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide for good quality and value. As for Bourdain? When visiting during season two of "The Layover," he offered more simple praise: "This, indeed, is a happy place."