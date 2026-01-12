The 5 Dirtiest Places At The Airport All Travelers Should Know About

For most travelers, airports are an inevitable part of the traveling process. However, these places can also be major sources of anxiety, with roughly 40% of Americans experiencing stress related to flying and airports, according to The Hill. While most tips for staying calm in crowded airports focus on dealing with other people and TSA (among other things), there's yet another reason to be anxious at the airport: germs.

As with any location that handles thousands of people daily, airports are full of pathogens and microbes, whether you're aware of them or not. Although the COVID-19 pandemic made travelers more cautious of airborne viruses, many of the dirtiest places in an airport are actually the ones you touch. When researching this list, we reviewed scientific studies and hygiene analyses to identify which hotspots are the most germ-infested, then narrowed them down to the top five.

So, the next time you're traveling, it may help to bring a pack of sanitary wipes or gloves to minimize the number of germs that get onto your hands, clothing, and baggage. And don't forget to bring them with you to combat the dirtiest surfaces on an airplane, too. To help you prepare, we've ranked these germ hotspots from filthiest to least filthy (relatively speaking).