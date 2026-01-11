Just Outside San Diego Is A City With Fascinating Museums, Tasty Eateries, And A Botanical Garden

Southern California has plenty of destinations worthy of traveling to, whether you're living it up in La Jolla, an artsy and upscale beach town, or checking out the dining scene and cool wineries of Temecula. While most tourists have these places on their bucket list, El Cajon offers another kind of Golden State experience. This unsung city is brimming with attractions, from interesting museums to vast green spaces that the whole family can enjoy. When hunger strikes, El Cajon won't disappoint with its eateries. Catering to all sorts of foodies, the restaurants boast Italian crowd-pleasers, Mexican favorites, Middle Eastern fare, and every other cuisine you can think of. Even when you long for beach days, the Pacific is a short drive away.

Formally established in 1912, El Cajon was first settled by Spanish colonizers, followed by Mexican rule after gaining independence. With the expansion of the American West, the area became an agricultural hotspot for growing grapes, avocados, and citrus. After WWII, El Cajon's development continued to flourish, and visitors can learn more about its history at the many museums that cover various aspects of its past. When you're not viewing the artifacts, you're relishing the peace and quiet at the Water Conservation Garden. Complete with themed areas and wildlife encounters, this hidden gem is the best place to unwind after a long day of sightseeing.

El Cajon is located just 20 minutes east of San Diego. The drive from Carlsbad, an underrated beach town with family-friendly fun, takes 40 minutes. Los Angeles residents can expect to be on the road for two hours. As for where to stay in El Cajon, you can book a room at Hampton Inn and Suites, Days Inn by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham, or Courtyard by Marriott. More vacation rentals are also available on Airbnb.