One Of Atlanta's Most Affordable Suburbs Is A Friendly City With Outdoor Fun And Sweet Southern Hospitality

Over a hundred million travelers pass through Atlanta Airport in a single year, and while many of them are heading toward Georgia's capital, those who'd prefer to get all the city perks and connectivity without having to spend too much are shifting their focus to its lesser-known suburbs instead. That's right — Douglasville, Georgia, located only 23 miles west of Atlanta, promises all the friendly attractions, outdoor fun, and sweet Southern hospitality you're looking for, wrapped in a budget-friendly bow.

The cost of living here is more than 8% below the national average, which translates to lower expenses for visitors, too. Anecdotal reports show that restaurant prices alone are nearly 25% lower here than in Atlanta, but we'll dive into all of this more below. Beyond the low prices, the city is incredibly well-connected and can be easily accessed via Interstate 20, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just a half-hour drive away. So, fuel up at one of the best restaurants to eat at in Atlanta Airport and start mapping out your itinerary.

You can either get a rental at just around $25 a day and drive yourself, take a subway and bus into town, book an airport transfer, or grab a taxi. While there are some walkable areas in Douglasville, getting around on foot or by bicycle alone can be somewhat of a challenge, so if you're big on exploring, a rental might be your best bet. On top of that, Douglasville is surrounded by many other visit-worthy Atlanta suburbs, and once you read through our recommendations, you'll probably want to see them, too.