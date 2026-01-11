Just Beyond Boston, A Scenic Frozen Pond Is Perfect For Wild Skating And Ice Fishing In The Winter

There are lots of places to go ice skating in and around Boston, from Boston Common Frog Pond, an outdoor rink in America's oldest public park, to community rinks in Cambridge and Brookline. But if you'd rather get away from the city and glide across the ice in an all-natural winter wonderland, you can't do much better than Jacobs Pond, a manmade pond located 22 miles south of Boston in Norwell, Massachusetts.

The 60-acre pond is part of the beautiful Jacobs Pond Conservation Area. In winter, the pond draws both ice skaters and ice fishers. What's so special about skating on Jacobs Pond? Especially for city dwellers, it's an accessible way to try out "wild skating," also known as "Nordic skating" — skating outdoors, in other words, on ice formed by nature. "It really is like flying," explained Matthew Baxley, a wild skating enthusiast, to National Geographic. That's partly because of the beautiful wilderness around bodies of water like Jacobs Pond, which is surrounded by cedar swamp and pine and oak forest, and partly due to the smooth quality of natural ice. Of course, there are plenty of frozen lakes in America for wild skating in winter, but few are as convenient to a major city as Jacobs Pond.

But this spot is also appealing for ice fishing. In fact, since it's shallow (about four feet deep) and densely weeded in summer, some say it's actually better for fishing in winter, when underwater vegetation is less of an issue. Locals regularly catch largemouth bass and yellow perch, and conditions are especially favorable in late winter. It's further proof you don't have to travel far for great winter activities (although, if you do want to travel, you can't go wrong on a Minnesota escape with world-class fishing).