This Bucket List Motorcycle Route Through Virginia Is A Scenic, Winding Ride Worth The Trip
The sheer size of the U.S. alone makes it a bucket-list-worthy destination for road trippers; many travelers dream of a cross-country journey from Los Angeles to Virginia, as it offers an adventure of a lifetime. However, the latter is home to some of the most scenic drives in the country, with ribbon roads unlike any you'll find anywhere else. One of these is a twisting and turning two-lane winding road along Route 16 called "The Back of the Dragon." Not to be confused with North Carolina's Tail of the Dragon, which traverses the Smoky Mountains, this striking path snakes through the Appalachians as peaks like Big Walker, Brushy, and Clinch watch over you.
The Back of the Dragon spans 32 miles from Tazewell to Marion in southwest Virginia. Featuring 438 serpentining curves, the sinuous stretch was proposed by Tazewell resident Larry Davidson, an avid rider who likened this portion of the highway to a medieval dragon's humps. His idea was not only to have a designated motorcycle route in the mountains but also to attract visitors to Tazewell, since the town went into decline once the coal industry was on its last legs. Now, the Back of the Dragon draws in motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts to experience one of the most epic, zigzagging rides in the country.
The best time to hit the road is during the summer and fall. Most people attempt riding the Back of the Dragon between May and September, when the landscape is at its greenest and most dense. As the weather begins to cool, the fall foliage makes the panorama all the more vibrant. Some of the turns are so sharp you'll need to slow down to 15 miles per hour, so take it one mile at a time, and don't forget to enjoy the ride.
The Back of the Dragon starts in Tazewell
Tazewell is the launchpad for this two-wheeled odyssey. Before embarking on your journey, swing by the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center to pick up a map and see which souvenirs you want to bring home after your ride. Once you've set off on your bike, you'll find yourself on a 20-minute drive toward Asberrys. Here, you'll approach sharp switchback turns like the Cudzue Curve, where you'll be completely surrounded by lush vegetation.
The next curve is the Million Dollar View, a name that speaks for itself. While you won't want to stop the ride, you won't regret pausing to savor the vistas here for a moment. From there, you'll make a turn along the First Dragon Slalom, at which point the towering trees will start to form a tunnel. The road only gets more convoluted as you advance, and when you reach the Rollercoaster curve, you'll be driving even more slowly. When the trees give way to the open landscape, you're traveling the arc of the Second Dragon Slalom.
Just as you're about to enter Asberrys, the Ferrari Curve offers a true test of your driving skills, so don't be surprised if you start humming "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf. From Asberrys, the Back of the Dragon traverses through Rich Valley, Hungry Mother State Park, and its endpoint, Marion. Although it's only about 40 minutes until the ride ends from this point, you still have plenty of twists to navigate. Dragon's Elbow is a severe, almost full U-turn that follows the contours of the mountain. Then comes Dragon Wing, a tricky curve that looks like it's a gentle turn but reveals itself to be a much bigger twist than it appears. Up ahead are Dragon's Run, Knee Dragger, and Zero Gravity Curve.
End your ride in Marion and loop back to the top
The series of bends in The Back of the Dragon's Rich Valley area are particularly mesmerizing, like Dragon Knee, Cliff Hanger, and the BOTD Lookout; remember to slow down at the latter to enjoy the verdant scenery. Soon, you arrive at the Dragon Head Curve, signaling that you're close to the terminus, and as you continue your ride, Lazy Dragon forces you to reduce your speed to successfully maneuver through it. Frame Bender is the final breathtaking twist of the trip, a deserving reward for taking on the arduous yet picturesque route.
The winding road eventually guides you to Hungry Mother State Park, an expansive 3,334-acre haven for campers, hikers, boaters, and anglers. Make a stop to explore the park, or drive to the enchanting town of Marion, which is home to a thriving downtown and endless outdoor recreation options. As for your return trip, either take Back of the Dragon back to Tazewell or make a loop via Abingdon, Lebanon, and Cedar Bluff. Upon returning to Tazewell, head to the welcome center to treat yourself to a delicious meal from their pizza kitchen. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that this is "a quintessential part of the Back of the Dragon experience," while another wrote, "Kiss to the chef for such perfected pizza."
While you're in the area, hit up some of the local attractions. The Crab Orchard Museum boasts an extensive exhibition spanning from the prehistoric era and Native American history to Tazewell's settlement, the Civil War, and beyond. Later, make your way to Cavitt's Creek Park, which features 300 acres of camping, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and birdwatching opportunities. By visiting these spots, you'll be contributing to Davidson's dream and drawing greater notice to the local community.