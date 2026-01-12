This Bucket List Motorcycle Route Through Virginia Is A Scenic, Winding Ride Worth The Trip

The sheer size of the U.S. alone makes it a bucket-list-worthy destination for road trippers; many travelers dream of a cross-country journey from Los Angeles to Virginia, as it offers an adventure of a lifetime. However, the latter is home to some of the most scenic drives in the country, with ribbon roads unlike any you'll find anywhere else. One of these is a twisting and turning two-lane winding road along Route 16 called "The Back of the Dragon." Not to be confused with North Carolina's Tail of the Dragon, which traverses the Smoky Mountains, this striking path snakes through the Appalachians as peaks like Big Walker, Brushy, and Clinch watch over you.

The Back of the Dragon spans 32 miles from Tazewell to Marion in southwest Virginia. Featuring 438 serpentining curves, the sinuous stretch was proposed by Tazewell resident Larry Davidson, an avid rider who likened this portion of the highway to a medieval dragon's humps. His idea was not only to have a designated motorcycle route in the mountains but also to attract visitors to Tazewell, since the town went into decline once the coal industry was on its last legs. Now, the Back of the Dragon draws in motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts to experience one of the most epic, zigzagging rides in the country.

The best time to hit the road is during the summer and fall. Most people attempt riding the Back of the Dragon between May and September, when the landscape is at its greenest and most dense. As the weather begins to cool, the fall foliage makes the panorama all the more vibrant. Some of the turns are so sharp you'll need to slow down to 15 miles per hour, so take it one mile at a time, and don't forget to enjoy the ride.