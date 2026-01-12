The TSA Pulled Out Of This Oregon Airport Left Abandoned By Commercial Airlines

The TSA equipment, such as scanners, is all still at the Salem-Willamette Valley Airport as of January 2026. But if and when it gets removed and there is a commercial airline that wants to take a chance on Salem, it could take months to get TSA back up and running again, per USA Today. Getting an airline back is something that the city wants. In October 2025, the city voted to spend $300,000 spread over the next three years to try and bring in another commercial airline.

One of Salem's city councilors, Vanessa Nordyke, said in a 2024 press release, "The Willamette Valley offers [a plethora] of riches for travelers of all ages and interests ... we are your gateway to Oregon's capital city and so much more." Flying into the heart of the Willamette Valley, Oregon's wine region, gives travelers easier access to lovely little cities like Falls City.

As for those who live in the area, the Portland International Airport is one of America's most beautiful airports, and it's about 60 miles north from Salem. About 70 miles south from Salem is the Eugene Airport, so it's not like area residents are entirely stranded. But when you're trying to catch a flight, every minute counts.