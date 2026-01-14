Between San Francisco And Santa Rosa Is California's Breathtaking Park With Mountains, Waterfalls, And Trails

The region surrounding San Francisco is a wellspring of natural playgrounds, including the jaw-dropping landscapes of Point Reyes National Seashore and the rhododendron-laced Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve. But if you want to dive into nature without having to make the drive to either of those destinations, consider a visit to the Mount Tamalpais Watershed.

Stretching out beyond the Golden Gate Bridge, the Mount Tamalpais Watershed rivals any of the best attractions in Northern California. Boasting 18,000 splendid acres of untamed wilds, this part of the state features "the best of what the Bay Area has to offer, year round," according to one visitor on Google Reviews. Checkered with mountains that seemingly scrape the sky, swaths of lofty redwoods, glassy reservoirs, rushing waterfalls, and endless scenic trails, the Mt. Tam Watershed, as it's also known, is a real natural stunner.

The protected area, situated roughly 40 miles south of Santa Rosa, is a refreshing respite from big city life. It takes up the lands north of its namesake ridge, Mount Tamalpais, which is swaddled by the majestic Mount Tamalpais State Park and the unforgettable Muir Woods National Monument to the south. No matter which way you look, you're bound to see a great view. Of course, the breathtaking site isn't just about good looks. It actually serves a very important purpose as a major water supplier for the greater Marin County area. According to the Marin Municipal Water District, which manages the watershed, the preserve welcomes more than 2 million visitors per year. Whether you want to huff it up the mountain, swim in a lake, or do a bit of birdwatching on a shaded path, there's something here for everyone.