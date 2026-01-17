San Antonio's Immersive Art Experience Is A Top-Rated Attraction With Mind-Bending Installations

The gallery space highlights the work of dozens of artists hailing from Texas and around the world. The 14 installations aim to be interactive, thought-provoking, or even mind-bending. For example, in the introspective "Secrets" room, you can call a number to leave a message, and then listen to the deep secrets recorded by past guests. Visitors can also enjoy the Quantum Trampoline, where shapes and lights reflect your every jump. There's also a trippy, illuminated maze that, with visual distortion created by many neon lights and shapes, makes paths thrillingly confusing to navigate.

You'll also find a full bar menu that's just as colorful and eclectic as the gallery space — options include the Adult Capri-Sun, a fruity concoction which can be served with or without alcohol; the gin-based Northern Lights, with popping boba; and the non-alcoholic Celestial Unicorn, made from butterfly pea syrup and "electric dust." Unlike most traditional museums, you can even enjoy your drink as you explore Hopscotch's numerous exhibits. Out on its patio, you'll also find a food truck, and sometimes, live music. Plus, there's a wall in the space dedicated to rotating works by local artists available for purchase.

Hopscotch is open Thursdays through Mondays. At the time of this writing, tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for children between the ages of 4 and 15. Timed tickets can be purchased online in advance. If you're looking for a place to stay during your San Antonio trip, check out these River Walk hotels that guests rave about.