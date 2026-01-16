This Charming Suburb Near Chicago With Lovely Trails And Peaceful Woodlands Is A Family-Friendly Gem
People visiting the suburbs usually want something in between city busyness and total countryside isolation. A convenient location is just the start of what you need to relax on vacation, and the perfect spot also prioritizes safety and offers easy access to the outdoors and family-friendly amenities (if you're traveling with kids). Bartlett, Illinois, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, gets that balance just right.
It's a quiet suburb, but it has everything you need right on your doorstep. Bartlett has a modest but charming downtown area filled with cafés (d^licious Coffee Bar is a local favorite), a clothing boutique, parks, a community center, and playgrounds. Community events are also at the heart of town, adding to its family-friendly atmosphere, with regular festivals, arts fairs, and markets making it a welcoming place to visit, even for a weekend.
Bartlett is super easy to get to. The closest international airport is the busy and 100% carbon-free O'Hare International, only a 26-mile drive east. If you're traveling to or from Chicago, the trusty Metra commuter rail is your best friend. Bartlett has a Metra station on the Milwaukee District West Line, which connects to downtown Chicago. There are also good road connections via major highways.
Trails to enjoy in Bartlett, Illinois
Bartlett's proximity to nature is one of its biggest draws. Access to a big city is great, but for people who value the outdoors, endless walks and trails are even better. A popular local spot is James "Pate" Philip State Park. It's a 501-acre green space with diverse terrain, including prairie and wetlands. The trails vary as well, ranging from crushed-limestone loops to softer wetland paths where you can walk, run, or enjoy a long ride. The James "Pate" Philip State Park Loop is a great place to start. It's a 4.4-mile loop around the park; however, there's no shade, so save it for cooler days.
Deep Quarry Lake Loop is also a popular choice. It circles Deep Quarry Lake (as the name suggests), which is popular for water activities such as fishing and paddleboarding (you can also try paddleboarding at Chicago's idyllic Sunrise Beach). It's just over a mile long, with minimal elevation gain, and plenty of trees for shade, so it's a great spot to bring the whole family. And if you want a hike you can sink your teeth into, the West Branch and Hawk Hollow Forest Preserve out-and-back is just under 5.5 miles, and it rises over 200 feet. Here, you'll come across different tree types, including white, bur, red, and black oak.
Parking is usually available at the trailheads since they're in forest preserves, which are publicly protected natural areas that conserve woodlands, prairies, wetlands, and trails. Plus, some trailheads connect to local parks, so you can combine your nature outing with some time at the playground with the kids or a leisurely picnic, great for families.
Family-friendly living in Bartlett
Bartlett thrives as a family-friendly location thanks to its lifestyle; spend a weekend on the trails before trying the restaurants (have you checked out Chicago's best sandwich shops yet?). Bartlett has plenty of crowd-pleasing options. More Brewing Company is a brewpub and restaurant with indoor and rooftop seating. On the menu, you'll find comforting favorites like burgers, Chicagoland favorite Italian beef, and shareables like the house pretzel. There are also chicken tenders on the menu for the fussy eater.
For Mexican food, JC's Mexican Restaurant serves grilled meats and a range of seafood along with tacos, enchiladas, and fresh salsas, while One Taco Dos Tequilas offers ceviche, fajitas, and other flavorful bites. Indian cuisine is available, too, from the India Foodie Lounge and BAPS Shayona Café, a vegetarian spot serving lighter café-style meals in a Hindu temple. For Italian classics, head to Moretti's Restaurant, where you'll be served hearty bowls of pasta, chicken Parmesan, and steak, consistently praised in Google reviews.
Families can find budget‑friendly stays in and around Bartlett, with basic motel or hotel rooms, like the Crest Motel, starting at $65 per night. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chicago West Roselle is just a 10-minute drive away, and you can find rooms there starting around $80 to $150, depending on the season. Pair this with a mix of hiking and biking trails, charming cafés, and proximity to Chicago, and Bartlett truly becomes a gem for a family-friendly vacation.