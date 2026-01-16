This Charming Suburb Near Chicago With Lovely Trails And Peaceful Woodlands Is A Family-Friendly Gem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People visiting the suburbs usually want something in between city busyness and total countryside isolation. A convenient location is just the start of what you need to relax on vacation, and the perfect spot also prioritizes safety and offers easy access to the outdoors and family-friendly amenities (if you're traveling with kids). Bartlett, Illinois, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, gets that balance just right.

It's a quiet suburb, but it has everything you need right on your doorstep. Bartlett has a modest but charming downtown area filled with cafés (d^licious Coffee Bar is a local favorite), a clothing boutique, parks, a community center, and playgrounds. Community events are also at the heart of town, adding to its family-friendly atmosphere, with regular festivals, arts fairs, and markets making it a welcoming place to visit, even for a weekend.

Bartlett is super easy to get to. The closest international airport is the busy and 100% carbon-free O'Hare International, only a 26-mile drive east. If you're traveling to or from Chicago, the trusty Metra commuter rail is your best friend. Bartlett has a Metra station on the Milwaukee District West Line, which connects to downtown Chicago. There are also good road connections via major highways.