Florida's Under-The-Radar Oceanfront Park Is A Sandy Beach Haven With Fishing And Horseback Riding
With over 800 miles of beaches,Florida beckons travelers year round to its sandy shores. On the state's northeastern coast (and almost up against the Florida-Georgia line) is the wildly chic barrier island of Amelia Island. Amelia Island boasts a rich history under French, British, and Spanish control, joining the United States in 1821. Remnants of this fascinating past are still on display, from Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park, Florida's smallest state park that packs a historic punch, to Fort Clinch, a 19th-century American fort on the island's northernmost point. Then there's the incredibly scenic and under-the-radar Peters Point Park, the ideal place on the island for active beach adventures.
Amelia Island is blessed with 13 miles of wide, white-sand beach buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean. Peters Point is located up against the waves at about the island's halfway point. From here, visitors can head out on horseback rides, go fishingin the surf, or embark on a long bike ride through the island's picturesque scenery. Parking on Amelia Island is always free,and Peters Point Park's large parking lot is connected to the sandy beach by boardwalks leading over the dunes. Residents with four-wheel drive vehicles can also drive directly onto the sand, making the park a favorite spot with locals. Facilities abound, including bathrooms, showers, and covered pavilions sheltering picnic tables.
Peters Point Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park is easy to access, located about a 40-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. Amelia Island is beautiful to visit all year long, but the best seasons are the spring and fall for warm weather but less rain than the summer.
What to see and do at Florida's northern beach haven, Peters Point Park
The beach at Peters Point Park invites long walks, ocean swimming, surf fishing, and horseback riding. For those who want to get out in the water, lifeguards supervise the beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Peters Point Park is a popular spot for surf fishing, and anglers can catch flounder, sea trout, and more in the waves. Amelia Island Horseback Riding rides depart from Peters Point Park, which is most popular during its hour-long sunrise and sunset rides. "Nice beach with plenty of parking," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We met here for a sunset horseback ride, came a little early to enjoy the beach. Amazing sunset view." From Peters Point Park, you can also bike or hike on the Amelia Island Trail, which extends nearly nine miles south to the Big Talbot Island State Park, one of Florida's last undeveloped barrier islands.
While there are no concessions at the under-the-radar Peters Point Park, you can bring provisions to this beach haven and have an oceanfront picnic. For more substantial food, drive just a mile away to Amelia City, which has a number of restaurants and cafes. If you felt up for driving farther from Peters Point, you could head to Amelia Island's Fernandina Beach, an under-the-radar Florida port city loaded with great food, such as the waterfront Salty Pelican Bar and Grill.
Amelia Island's calm rhythm invites travelers to stay a few days. While camping is not allowed at Peters Point Park, the park is just .5 miles from the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, one of Amelia Island's five best hotels. The luxurious beachfront retreat has nearly 450 rooms and suites, all painted in soothing coastal-inspired hues, and features amenities such as two swimming pools, a pampering spa, tennis courts, and golf course access.