Florida's Under-The-Radar Oceanfront Park Is A Sandy Beach Haven With Fishing And Horseback Riding

With over 800 miles of beaches,Florida beckons travelers year round to its sandy shores. On the state's northeastern coast (and almost up against the Florida-Georgia line) is the wildly chic barrier island of Amelia Island. Amelia Island boasts a rich history under French, British, and Spanish control, joining the United States in 1821. Remnants of this fascinating past are still on display, from Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park, Florida's smallest state park that packs a historic punch, to Fort Clinch, a 19th-century American fort on the island's northernmost point. Then there's the incredibly scenic and under-the-radar Peters Point Park, the ideal place on the island for active beach adventures.

Amelia Island is blessed with 13 miles of wide, white-sand beach buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean. Peters Point is located up against the waves at about the island's halfway point. From here, visitors can head out on horseback rides, go fishingin the surf, or embark on a long bike ride through the island's picturesque scenery. Parking on Amelia Island is always free,and Peters Point Park's large parking lot is connected to the sandy beach by boardwalks leading over the dunes. Residents with four-wheel drive vehicles can also drive directly onto the sand, making the park a favorite spot with locals. Facilities abound, including bathrooms, showers, and covered pavilions sheltering picnic tables.

Peters Point Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park is easy to access, located about a 40-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. Amelia Island is beautiful to visit all year long, but the best seasons are the spring and fall for warm weather but less rain than the summer.