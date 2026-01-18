New York's Scenic Catskills Village Offers Family-Friendly Fun And Tasty Eats
New York's Catskills Mountains have long been a popular draw for families. The region is home to the child- and beginner-friendly Belleayre Mountain, the state's top-rated ski resort, as well as approachable hiking trails, interesting caverns, and friendly farms where you can pick your own apples and berries. One village in the mountains, Monticello, has even more to offer families: in addition to waterfall hikes, wooded bike paths, rolling hills, and scenic gorges, it's home to a state-of-the-art indoor water park and lodge, plus a great selection of restaurants appealing to visitors of all ages.
Named after Thomas Jefferson's estate — the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Monticello in Virginia's majestic Blue Ridge Mountains — the town is located in New York's mountainous Sullivan County. Established in 1804, Monticello started bringing in tourists in the early to mid-20th century, when it was part of the Catskills' historic "Borscht Belt." Today, it has a population of around 7,000 people, and a steady number of visitors passing through for a weekend or a longer stay.
Treat the kids to a day at New York's largest indoor water park
No matter the season, one of Monticello's top attractions is the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Named as a runner-up on the list of the best indoor water parks in the country in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, the Kartite is the largest indoor water park in the state of New York — and the resort says it's also one of the most modern and state-of-the-art in the United States.
Features include a lazy river, water slides, a Flowrider surf simulator, interactive water installations, and dipping pools for a relaxing soak. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and tickets cost $69 per day, or $39 for a half-day (from 3 to 7 p.m.). Kids two and under enter for free.
If you stay overnight at the Kartrite, access to the water park is included (unless you book a room-only rate, starting at $203 per night). Family-friendly suites start at $234 per night. Check the website to explore options with kid-oriented bunk beds, kitchens, mountain views, and more.
Explore Monticello's eclectic dining scene
After drying off from a day at the water park, you could stay on-site and dine at one of the Kartrite's eateries. But foodies won't want to miss a trip into the quaint village for a memorable dinner out on the town. Elegant Ciao Bella (open from 4 to 10 p.m. most days) serves Italian dishes in a romantic atmosphere, while Salt & Pepper the Kitchen (open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday) is a small, casual local favorite specializing in Korean and Asian fusion food. Especially family-friendly options include the pizzeria Colosseo (open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., except Sundays) and Tilly's Diner, (open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.), offering comfort food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an old-school diner setting.
Monticello is about two hours by car (or slightly more on public transit) from New York City, depending on traffic. It's a relatively easy escape from the Big Apple, but don't rush back if you have extra time to spare: the Catskills have so much to explore, from the artsy town of Woodstock to Kaaterskill Falls, a unique waterfall that's one of America's oldest tourist attractions.