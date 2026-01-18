New York's Scenic Catskills Village Offers Family-Friendly Fun And Tasty Eats

New York's Catskills Mountains have long been a popular draw for families. The region is home to the child- and beginner-friendly Belleayre Mountain, the state's top-rated ski resort, as well as approachable hiking trails, interesting caverns, and friendly farms where you can pick your own apples and berries. One village in the mountains, Monticello, has even more to offer families: in addition to waterfall hikes, wooded bike paths, rolling hills, and scenic gorges, it's home to a state-of-the-art indoor water park and lodge, plus a great selection of restaurants appealing to visitors of all ages.

Named after Thomas Jefferson's estate — the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Monticello in Virginia's majestic Blue Ridge Mountains — the town is located in New York's mountainous Sullivan County. Established in 1804, Monticello started bringing in tourists in the early to mid-20th century, when it was part of the Catskills' historic "Borscht Belt." Today, it has a population of around 7,000 people, and a steady number of visitors passing through for a weekend or a longer stay.