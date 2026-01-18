Between Gainesville And Tampa Is A Florida Hideaway With Natural Springs And Peaceful Outdoor Fun
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Florida has 67 counties, some of which — like "the Sunshine State" — have names that evoke pleasant images of what you'll find there. There's Manatee County, the name a reference to the large marine mammals that swim in the Manatee River, and Lake County, home to over 1,000 lakes. Then there's Citrus County, once a major producer of lemons and oranges, and now a popular destination for outdoor adventures. One of its most beautiful hideaways is the peaceful Citrus Springs, named for the nearby natural springs that are ideal for boating, swimming, and snorkeling.
Citrus Springs is located between Gainesville and Tampa on Florida's Nature Coast, which extends for hundreds of miles along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Though situated slightly inland from the waterfront, the community offers easy access to gorgeous outdoor spaces for recreational activities. "It's a hidden gem of a place," said one resident on the ranking website Niche. "Very quiet with friendly people," they continued. Another commented that Citrus Springs is "a nice little quiet town" off the tourist radar.
The 47-mile Withlacoochee State Trail, one of Florida's longest paved rail trails, is a great place for hiking and biking through cypress forests and natural habitats for deer, bears, alligators, bobcats, snakes, birds, and more. It runs south from the South Citrus Springs Trailhead through Withlacoochee State Forest, named by the World Wildlife Fund as one of the coolest places you've never been in North America. Though there's a $2 day-use fee for entering the forest at the Visitor Center in nearby Brooksville, the trail is free to access and open all year.
Discover natural springs near Florida's Gulf Coast
The area's beautiful natural springs are another big draw for outdoor fun. About a 15-minute drive northeast of Citrus Springs, you'll find Rainbow Springs State Park, a popular escape for swimming, kayaking, tubing, and snorkeling in crystalline waters. Rent a kayak or canoe, or go on a tubing excursion. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, though entry temporarily closes when the park reaches capacity at peak times. Admission costs $5 per vehicle.
In the other direction from Citrus Springs, about a 25-minute drive southwest of town, is Three Sisters Springs, part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge. With seasonal manatees and Caribbean-colored waters, it's a dream destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Explore the springs on foot by wandering along the park's boardwalk (open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Standard adult admission ranges from $12.50 to $20, depending on the season.
If you want to get out on the water, it's possible to access the springs by kayak from one of the public boat ramps or kayak launches in nearby Crystal River. The area is also considered one of the best snorkeling destinations in America and is a great place to see manatees in the wild. To go on a guided floating trip with the chance to swim with the marine mammals, consider booking a spot on the Crystal River Marvelous Manatee Tour ($80 per person). There are a few different outfitters that offer manatee tours and swims in the area.
Plan a trip to Citrus Springs
Though Citrus Springs doesn't have any hotels, you can stay nearby in Dunnellon, which is close to the entrance to Rainbow Springs. Lodging options include Comfort Suites and the independently run Gator Den Motel, which features a terrace with river views. Another option is to camp inside Rainbow Springs State Park (sites from $30 per night). Reservations can be conveniently made online. On your way there, pick up picnic supplies to take on your outdoor adventures at Winn-Dixie in Dunnellon, which not only has a deli section, but also a "ready to heat" section with pre-cooked meals that just need to be warmed up. Or, if you want a meal within the town of Citrus Springs, go for hearty Italian food at Moschello's II, which boasts a 4.5-star rating on Google.
Citrus Springs is an hour-and-a-half-drive from Tampa International Airport, considered one of the best airports in the country for travel. At just over an hour north by car, Gainesville, Florida's best college city, is even closer, and Orlando is also an easy hour-and-a-half drive away. This makes Citrus Springs easy to get to, while still maintaining that hidden away and peaceful charm perfect for your next Florida vacation.