Between Gainesville And Tampa Is A Florida Hideaway With Natural Springs And Peaceful Outdoor Fun

Florida has 67 counties, some of which — like "the Sunshine State" — have names that evoke pleasant images of what you'll find there. There's Manatee County, the name a reference to the large marine mammals that swim in the Manatee River, and Lake County, home to over 1,000 lakes. Then there's Citrus County, once a major producer of lemons and oranges, and now a popular destination for outdoor adventures. One of its most beautiful hideaways is the peaceful Citrus Springs, named for the nearby natural springs that are ideal for boating, swimming, and snorkeling.

Citrus Springs is located between Gainesville and Tampa on Florida's Nature Coast, which extends for hundreds of miles along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Though situated slightly inland from the waterfront, the community offers easy access to gorgeous outdoor spaces for recreational activities. "It's a hidden gem of a place," said one resident on the ranking website Niche. "Very quiet with friendly people," they continued. Another commented that Citrus Springs is "a nice little quiet town" off the tourist radar.

The 47-mile Withlacoochee State Trail, one of Florida's longest paved rail trails, is a great place for hiking and biking through cypress forests and natural habitats for deer, bears, alligators, bobcats, snakes, birds, and more. It runs south from the South Citrus Springs Trailhead through Withlacoochee State Forest, named by the World Wildlife Fund as one of the coolest places you've never been in North America. Though there's a $2 day-use fee for entering the forest at the Visitor Center in nearby Brooksville, the trail is free to access and open all year.