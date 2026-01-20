11 Dollar Tree Items Outdoor Lovers Should Stock Up On For Cold Weather Camping

One of the most frustrating things about camping in cold weather is just how damp everything seems to get. If you've ever tried to dry so much as a thin hand towel in remotely cold weather, you know how quickly you can end up without anything dry in sight. That's exactly why you need a decent-sized stash of microfiber towels in your camping gear, and since you can get them cheaply at Dollar Tree, you may as well stock right up on them because they will get used if you're camping in winter.

The synthetic fibers and microfiber texture make for a moisture-wicking towel that dries pretty quickly despite being surprisingly absorbent for its size. They're great for wiping off shoes before you enter your tent and for keeping the inside of your space free from the chilly, damp winter air, especially when condensation starts to make its way inside your tent.

You can find these in a couple of different places at most Dollar Trees, and it won't put much of a dent in your wallet to pick up a few of each kind. In the automotive section, you'll find a two-pack of thicker microfiber towels meant for detailing cars for $1.50. Look around the household section, and you'll find stacks of microfiber towels for cleaning. And if you head on over to the toiletries section, you can usually find a selection of thinner, smaller microfiber hand and face towels.