America's Best Cities For Remote Work Have Affordable Living, Comfortable Amenities, And Urban Charm
In the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the years since, remote work has grown common. Today, the percentage of work-from-home (WFH) employees has more than doubled since 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and phrases like "Zoom in" or "virtual happy hour" have fully entered the lexicon. Even if a job isn't fully remote, it's likely hybrid — meaning a few days in office and a few days remote — allowing for more travel and general life flexibility. Overall, working from home also makes us happier and healthier. Remote employees can sleep longer due to the lack of a commute, eat more fruits and vegetables thanks to the proximity of a home fridge, and spend more time with their families. It's no surprise that WFH availability is a top priority amongst applicants on sites like LinkedIn.
Of course, working from home can also have its disadvantages, like potentially spotty Wi-Fi or a lack of in-person connection. If you're a digital nomad — maybe a software engineer, a graphic designer, a photographer, or anything else that doesn't tie you to a cubicle — it's important to consider which cities offer the best amenities for fully remote workers. After careful research — and factoring in things like coworking spaces, so-called "third places" for community building, affordability, internet access, and urban charm — we've compiled a list of America's 11 best cities for people who can (technically) count their cats and dogs as "coworkers."
Austin, Texas
Compared to other major cities, the cost of living is still relatively low in Austin, which has made the city attractive to tech companies like Google and Apple. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment typically hovers around $1,500, compared to around $3,400 in other tech hubs like San Francisco, according to RentCafe Market Analysis. Now, more than a quarter of the city's population works remotely, so you'll find plenty of other people in the same situation. The city is full of coworking spaces; Galvanize, MELD, and TechSpace are among the most popular. Keep in mind that membership fees — which can include access to amenities like swimming pools, snacks, and scheduled meet-and-greets — are sometimes several hundred dollars a month.
If work stress has you down, there are also plenty of arts, culinary, and cultural opportunities to explore across the city, which is sometimes known as "the beer capital of Texas" thanks to its countless breweries. Visit this hip Austin neighborhood for eclectic global cuisine, or head to attractions like the Blanton Museum of Art, which is known for its large collection of Latin American paintings and sculptures. Plus, there's always live music to check out at famous venues like The Cactus Cafe and Elephant Room.
Frisco, Texas
Texas is especially popular among first-time homebuyers because there's no individual income tax, and Frisco is one of the state's — and the country's — fastest-growing cities. Its population has increased by over 26% since 2020, and a third work from home, per CultureMap Dallas. Dallas is just 30 miles south, but Frisco has quite a few landmarks of its own. You'll find the Museum of the American Railroad, the National Video Game Museum, and a truly one-of-a-kind lazy-river baseball stadium experience. There's also a vibrant farm-to-table restaurant scene.
Frisco often appears at the top of work-from-home-friendly lists due to its fast internet and comparative affordability. "The data reveals that smaller cities can actually offer better value to remote workers," said Wave Connect founder George El-Hage, explaining what makes certain locations popular, per CultureMap Dallas. There are also several coworking spaces in Frisco if you're looking to work alongside others, as well as cafés, libraries, and bistros with free Wi-Fi. Rent, on average, is a little over $1,500 for a one-bedroom, according to RentCafe, and Texas is also known for its below-average grocery prices, so you can keep that at-home "office" fridge stocked.
Denver, Colorado
Given that Denver is a major city and one of the country's busiest travel hubs, its cost of living is still relatively low. It's no surprise that it's among the most popular home bases for adventure-seeking digital nomads, especially those interested in exploring nearby hiking or cross-country skiing trails or the live music, theater, and art downtown. The city's high-speed internet doesn't hurt either, along with its dozens (upon dozens) of coworking spaces. You'll be able to attend networking events, grab coffee and snacks, and build a few friendships if you're new to the city. Local remote workers also recommend reserving a room at the Denver Central Library, which you can do free of charge as long as you have a library card. Other recommendations include Union Station, the Study at Hotel Teatro, and the Commons at Champa, which are all free and open to the public.
On your days off, explore this scenic lake state park with beaches, scenic trails, and water sports, or head to Pikes Peak about 2.5 hours away and one of the most famous mountains in the area. Landmarks in the city itself include the Molly Brown House Museum, the U.S. Mint, and the Landmark Mayan Theatre, recognizable for its glowing vintage marquee. There's also the Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant, where the city's Old West legacy is still on display.
Chicago, Illinois
Like Denver, Chicago is a comparatively affordable major city. A one-bedroom in New York might cost you an average of $4,000 a month. In Chicago, you'll find a one-bed that's less than half the price. The Windy City is also known for being walkable, and — even if you don't have a car — you can make use of the Chicago Transit Authority, which can take you to the grocery store, the nearest WeWork, or a show at the Chicago Theatre. Remote workers in Chicago, on average, also make substantially more than they do in other Midwestern hubs, with the majority earning upward of $75,000 a year, according to Coworking Magazine. "Chicago is a wonderful place to WFH," reads a firsthand account on Reddit. "I've been doing it since 2009. What's so awesome about it that every band comes through Chicago, there is always something to do on the weekends, there are 77 neighborhoods with distinct character, our cost of living is much lower than most other cities with similar amenities..."
If you're looking for a neighborhood to set up your workstation for the day, check out these options packed with great eats, cool shops, and lakefront vibes. Living beside Lake Michigan can make it feel like you're near the ocean, and there will be plenty of opportunities to rent a sailboat, explore waterfront trails, or enjoy dinner with a view if you make Chicago your new WFH base.
Salt Lake City, Utah
According to U.S. News & World Report, Utah is the No. 1 state for internet access. Salt Lake City, in particular, has the fastest internet speed of any metropolitan area. Although other Utah options, such as Orem, West Valley, and Layton, also offer high-speed internet access, Salt Lake City has by far the most amenities. There are thousands upon thousands of pieces on display at the Utah Museum of Fine Art, performances by the Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square, and a regular calendar of live shows at venues like the Capitol Theatre and Eccles Theater. Hikes surround the city, and there are always more restaurants to try. You'll find everything from grab-and-go sandwich joints to upscale restaurants. Given that this is Utah, after all, there will be quite a range of "dirty soda" shops to choose from.
If you're a remote worker, one of Salt Lake City's most attractive features is its public library, a massive architectural marvel nestled at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains. There are multiple levels, computer labs, and even a rooftop terrace. "The third tier has nice north-facing windows and the cool architecture," writes one reviewer on Reddit, with others calling it a true "gem." You can also set up shop at coworking spaces like Work Hive on West Broadway, which will cost you $30 a day with complimentary coffee and tea. The median WFH salary in Salt Lake City is about $65,000, according to ABC4, and the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was still under $1,500 at the time of writing, according to RentCafe.
Cary, North Carolina
Cary, North Carolina, has one of the highest percentages of remote workers per capita in the United States, according to Qualtrics. In the words of local real estate agent Nina Gervase, per YouTube, it's "remote work heaven." As she goes on to note, Cary's the type of place where the local barista will know your name and where you'll always have reliable, high-speed internet access. "I've had clients tell me they moved here specifically because they could count on their connection," Gervase points out.
Like any ideal WFH town, there are coworking spaces, as well as public libraries and coffee shops where you can set up your laptop and plug in for the day. This highly rated North Carolina town also has walkable urban spaces and trendy eateries like Herons, which sources its ingredients locally, and La Farm Bakery, which is an ideal spot for remote workers, according to Gervase. North Carolina cities like Raleigh and Durham are both less than 20 miles away, meaning you're never far from an international airport, top-tier concert venues, and the amenities of a larger city.
Bellevue, Washington
Like Austin, Texas, Bellevue, Washington, also has a high concentration of remote-friendly tech jobs. According to the Downtown Bellevue Network, approximately 30% of the city's population worked from home as of 2024, and there are dozens of cafes, coworking spaces, or combinations of the two to choose from. "Bellevue has a unique mix of city convenience, great outdoor spaces, and top-tier real estate," explains Seattle-based real estate agent Matthew Chapman, via YouTube, explaining the city's appeal. Bellevue's public school system is also highly rated — it earns an A-plus grade from Niche, making it especially appealing to growing families looking for a quiet (and remote-friendly) place to raise their kids.
If you're looking for a bigger city to explore on your days off from work, Seattle is just 10 miles away. But there's still plenty to do in Bellevue itself, like the Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue Square for shopping, and the Meydenbauer Bay Yacht Club for docking your boat, youth sailing lessons, and even away cruises around Puget Sound.
Portland, Oregon
About three hours south of Bellevue, you'll find Portland, Oregon. It has among the highest number of remote workers per capita in the country, according to U.S. Census data as reported by Coworking Magazine. It also has a long list of remote workspaces like cafes, public libraries, and even hotel lobbies where you can find community. Or you can always invest in monthly memberships at places like CENTRL, which has multiple locations in the city and even offers craft beer in the office — a very Portland perk, given the city's 80-plus breweries. The city is also known for its fast Wi-Fi, which is a result of its municipal broadband system that spans a city-owned fiber-optic network. This allows all workers, but especially remote workers, to access reliable internet.
Rent in Portland averages a little under $1,700 for a one-bedroom, according to RentCafe, which places it about the national average in affordability. Residents also have access to one-of-a-kind cultural attractions, including the Portland Art Museum, which displays works by Picasso, Matisse, and Derain. If you enjoy live music and artisan goods, the Portland Saturday Market is a go-to spot for picking up ingredients on warm days.
Miami, Florida
Miami has built a "vacationland" reputation, but it is also full of highly motivated, full-time professionals. The city has multiple coworking spaces that cater to remote employees, which has earned it a WFH-friendly reputation. Digital nomads are also drawn to the environment for its warm weather, and there are even several coworking spaces that offer outdoor options, so you can enjoy the sun all day. After you log off your Teams chat or Slack channel, you'll be able to join friends to play volleyball along the Atlantic or check out the famous 1920s-era Art Deco architecture in Miami Beach. Miami has also become known for its restaurants, like this retro seafood mecca known for its unbeatable stone crabs.
Other benefits to putting down roots in Miami include access to an international airport, so you'll be able to travel easily if that's something your job requires. There are also plenty of cultural attractions to take advantage of, including the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, which is home to the New World Symphony. Ultimately, one of the key benefits of working remotely here is that you'll be able to avoid traffic, which locals often call "the worst part of Miami," per Reddit. Work-from-homers generally recommend living in neighborhoods like Brickell (via Reddit), which has an active arts scene and (comparatively) affordable rent costs.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa offers a quaint environment for those in the market for relatively affordable housing and laid-back living. With housing expenses approximately 15% lower than the national average and general living expenses 7% lower, according to Payscale, it's also become a popular place for younger families looking to settle down. Perhaps most notably, the city has begun offering up to $10,000 for people looking to relocate and work remotely. The Tulsa Remote program is designed to cover the costs of moving, which often include shipping furniture and valuables across the country or even breaking leases. As part of the agreement, newcomers are required to stay one year. So far, the incentive has led thousands of new (remote) employees to move to Tulsa.
You'll also be able to save money on rent in the so-called "capital of Route 66." The average cost for a one-bedroom in Tulsa is less than $1,000 a month, according to RentCafe, which is significantly below the national average. You'll find plenty of attractions throughout the city as well. For instance, you can take a tour of a network of underground tunnels that the city's oil barons used to escape kidnappers in the 1920s or explore Oklahoma's go-to trendy shopping street in the heart of town.
Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, has become increasingly popular among remote workers (and their employers) due to its comparative affordability and comfortable amenities. Average monthly rent in the city, which is home to approximately 170,000 people (according to Data USA), hovers around $950 for a one-bedroom, and if you get tired of typing inside your apartment, you can always book a study room at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. There are also plenty of cozy cafes downtown for those who prefer a bit of background noise while they work. And finally, every home in Springfield can access a broadband speed of 100 megabits per second, at least.
"There's a thriving creative community," one local remote worker told the Springfield Business Journal, adding, "I love the downtown; I love the live music. I think Springfield is a great place to be because of the people here." Sometimes called Missouri's "Queen City of the Ozarks," there's always plenty to do in Springfield. You'll find everything from nostalgic comfort food at places like Casper's Diner, which has been in business for more than 100 years, to expertly rolled sushi at Ariake. You can attend a show at the century-old Gillioz Theatre, visit an original stretch of Route 66, or even explore the caverns just outside the city.
Methodology
To put together the most comprehensive list possible, we cross-referenced rankings across the internet and looked to firsthand accounts from sites like Reddit and Quora. Certain cities popped up again and again, and after careful research into their housing costs, internet speed, coworking spaces, as well as free so-called "third places" like public libraries, we incorporated several into our list as well. We also factored in the opinions of local Realtors, who could speak to what their WFH clients prioritized when searching for a new home base.
We also found that community spaces are key to a happy, successful work-from-home lifestyle. Especially if you're new to an area, it's important to find ways to build friendships, which can be more difficult if you're not heading into a physical office weekly. That's why a city's amenities came into play: things like museums, breweries for trivia nights, or even active hiking scenes. If you didn't see a city you were expecting to see on our list, or are looking for options outside the United States, check out these surprisingly affordable, remote-friendly cities as popular hubs grow too expensive.