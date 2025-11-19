America's Best Cities For Remote Work Have Affordable Living, Comfortable Amenities, And Urban Charm

In the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the years since, remote work has grown common. Today, the percentage of work-from-home (WFH) employees has more than doubled since 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and phrases like "Zoom in" or "virtual happy hour" have fully entered the lexicon. Even if a job isn't fully remote, it's likely hybrid — meaning a few days in office and a few days remote — allowing for more travel and general life flexibility. Overall, working from home also makes us happier and healthier. Remote employees can sleep longer due to the lack of a commute, eat more fruits and vegetables thanks to the proximity of a home fridge, and spend more time with their families. It's no surprise that WFH availability is a top priority amongst applicants on sites like LinkedIn.

Of course, working from home can also have its disadvantages, like potentially spotty Wi-Fi or a lack of in-person connection. If you're a digital nomad — maybe a software engineer, a graphic designer, a photographer, or anything else that doesn't tie you to a cubicle — it's important to consider which cities offer the best amenities for fully remote workers. After careful research — and factoring in things like coworking spaces, so-called "third places" for community building, affordability, internet access, and urban charm — we've compiled a list of America's 11 best cities for people who can (technically) count their cats and dogs as "coworkers."