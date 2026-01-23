Phoenix's Lovely Mountain Village Has Shopping, Culture, And Some Of The City's Best Hiking Trails
If Camelback East Village sounds like the kind of place where the sun sizzles and the mountains loom, that's because it is. This lovely corner of Phoenix is rooted in the Sonoran Desert landscape, right at the bottom of Camelback Mountain — aptly named for its hump-like silhouette. Camelback East, called the East Side by locals, stretches from the waters of Salt River all the way up to the craggy Piestewa Peak. But beyond the mountain views, the urban community boasts peak shopping spots and a lofty cultural heritage, as evidenced by its many historic homes.
Camelback East also has some of the best hiking trails in Phoenix, which you can tackle the second you land. Believe it or not, a mile-long fitness trail lies inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, situated directly south of the enclave. Several spiffy accommodations are nearby, including The Phoenician, an elegant resort hidden at the foot of Camelback Mountain. Luxury also abounds at the Arizona Biltmore and the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, which both carry a five-star rating on Hotels.com. "I love the historic aesthetic of the resort, and the staff was friendly and accommodating. The resort is also close to shopping and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale," one reviewer penned about the latter. If you're vacationing on a budget, Camelback East also offers a good selection of more affordable abodes, too.
Hit the mountain trails of Camelback East
Ramblers will find plenty of rugged trails to roam in Camelback East, especially considering the village is flanked by so many rocky peaks. But you may want to pause before you go lacing up your hiking boots to trudge up Camelback Mountain, the highest peak in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Standing tall at just over 2,700 feet, Camelback Mountain harbors some of Arizona's most dangerous trails: Cholla and Echo Canyon. "Very very steep," one hiker warned on AllTrails. "Recommend going up Echo Canyon and down the Cholla Trail."
Another daunting vertical trek can be found at Piestewa Peak, the preserve's second-tallest point at roughly 2,600 feet. As Visit Phoenix notes online: "If you want to enjoy the panoramic views, there's only one way up: The extremely strenuous Summit Trail (#300), challenging hikers with a 1,200-ft elevation gain and rocky, unrelenting climb. It's one of Phoenix's best hikes, but it's a challenge."
Easier paths cut through Papago Park, a 1,500-acre desert oasis that sits on the southeastern tip of Camelback East. The fairly easy Double Butte Loop Trail is the No. 1 rated route on AllTrails. Covering just over 2 miles, it offers great views of the park's sandstone buttes. While you're in the area, make time to stroll through the Desert Botanical Garden, which is one of the best attractions in Arizona. Regardless of which trail you choose, make sure you're prepared for the elements. Bring plenty of water and protect your skin from the sun.
Peruse the local shops and local soul of the East Side
The adventure continues down the shop-lined streets of Camelback East. A slew of shopping centers lie right along East Camelback Road, one of the village's main corridors. If your closet's in need of new clothes, head over to Biltmore Fashion Park, which is Camelback East's No. 1-rated shopping mall on Tripadvisor. The upscale outdoor plaza is decked with a number of big-name retailers, among them Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Saks Fifth Avenue. If you get hungry, there are loads of good eats there, too, including the health-centric eatery True Food Kitchen and the diner Breakfast Club. "Solid breakfast spot," a Google review of the latter reads. "One of several locations in town and my go-to for a good breakfast."
Once you've had your fill, immerse yourself in the culture of the East Side. The village hosts a variety of festivals, parades, and other local events throughout the year, so be sure to check the community calendars for fun local happenings. The S'edav Va'aki Museum, formerly known as the Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park, features countless exhibits about the region's Native tribes. The grounds are an archaeological site dating back more than a thousand years. The Hall of Flame Fire Museum in Papago Park gives a deep dive into the history of firefighting. If you'd rather admire artworks, the Phoenix Art Museum lies just a few minutes outside of Camelback East proper.