Phoenix's Lovely Mountain Village Has Shopping, Culture, And Some Of The City's Best Hiking Trails

If Camelback East Village sounds like the kind of place where the sun sizzles and the mountains loom, that's because it is. This lovely corner of Phoenix is rooted in the Sonoran Desert landscape, right at the bottom of Camelback Mountain — aptly named for its hump-like silhouette. Camelback East, called the East Side by locals, stretches from the waters of Salt River all the way up to the craggy Piestewa Peak. But beyond the mountain views, the urban community boasts peak shopping spots and a lofty cultural heritage, as evidenced by its many historic homes.

Camelback East also has some of the best hiking trails in Phoenix, which you can tackle the second you land. Believe it or not, a mile-long fitness trail lies inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, situated directly south of the enclave. Several spiffy accommodations are nearby, including The Phoenician, an elegant resort hidden at the foot of Camelback Mountain. Luxury also abounds at the Arizona Biltmore and the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, which both carry a five-star rating on Hotels.com. "I love the historic aesthetic of the resort, and the staff was friendly and accommodating. The resort is also close to shopping and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale," one reviewer penned about the latter. If you're vacationing on a budget, Camelback East also offers a good selection of more affordable abodes, too.