5 Astounding Ways The City Of San Francisco Has Become Unrecognizable Since The '70s

"If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair," Scott McKenzie crooned in the hit 1967 song "San Francisco," which helped usher in the Summer of Love and cement the northern California city's cultural reputation well beyond the 1970s, making San Francisco one of the best locations for '60s nostalgia. Defined by counterculture rooted in peace, protest, and communal ideals like the hippie, Flower Power, and anti-Vietnam War movements, San Francisco entered the 1970s as an LGBTQ haven, major port and economic center, and vibrant cultural hub.

Around this time, modern computing also evolved. Within a decade, its growth accelerated dramatically. Movements and ideals that had defined the area prior to the '70s began to shift. In many ways, post-1970s San Francisco was captured by the bridge in McKenzie's song: "People in motion, there's a whole generation, with a new explanation." The region was evolving from an affordable, industrial capital and countercultural haven into a global epicenter. The tech boom would soon transform the metro area, bringing economic change, a new skyline, and evolving demographics as gentrification drove up costs of living and homelessness became more visible. Since then, San Francisco has emerged as a leader in technology and creativity, while continuing to spark debate about identity, opportunity, and the city's future.

To examine how this destination changed in the '70s and beyond, we explored reports from publications such as SFGate, 7x7, The New York Times, and Time magazine. We also combed through news coverage and archival essays documented by Found SF, an organization dedicated to digitally chronicling the city's history. Additional cultural tidbits were pulled from historic footage, nostalgic social media posts, and depictions of the city in pop culture (e.g., "Tales of the City," a 1993 miniseries set in 1976 San Francisco).