5 Walkable Atlantic Coast Towns That Feel Like Pure Seaside Magic

This coastal Maine escape with endless lobster is the gateway to Acadia National Park, so seaside magic is basically guaranteed. With nostalgic summer cottages and Frenchman's Bay views, Bar Harbor offers all the charm you could ever ask for in a coastal getaway. Kayaking, paddleboarding, or even whale watching are just some of the waterfront options you have here, depending on the season. Its downtown is lined with unique boutiques and artisan shops, such as Sherman's of Bar Harbor, which was first established as a printing press in 1886, and Island Artisans, which has showcased the work of 100 Maine artists for decades.

And while its food scene offers an array of cuisines, its seafood is the true show-stopper, with spots like the locally-owned The Thirsty Whale, which serves dishes like fried Maine clams and chilled lobster rolls. Most shopping and dining are tucked into a small, highly walkable area, and you'll find plenty of trails to explore in the surrounding area, as well.

Be sure to soak in the views of Sand Beach, Acadia's largest sand beach, framed by cliffs, and stroll around the peaceful Jordan Pond. The climb to Cadillac Mountain, the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard, leads to panoramic mountain and ocean scenery; you can either park at the top and take a short walk, or take one of the more challenging trails, the 3.5-mile North Ridge Trail, or the South Ridge Trail Loop, which requires some boulder scrambling.