5 Walkable Atlantic Coast Towns That Feel Like Pure Seaside Magic
You don't need to fly for hours or escape to a tropical island if you're craving some beach time. There are plenty of enchanting spots right along the East Coast — all packed with walkable downtowns, picturesque architecture, inviting local businesses, and lots of ocean views. We've rounded up five of the very best, extending from New England down to the South, that have all the makings for a dreamy beach vacation. Whether you're picturing lots of fresh seafood and historic lighthouses or rugged, cliffside beaches, each of these towns is sure to offer some needed seaside magic.
We've relied on a range of sources to compile this guide. Destination-specific sites, travel blogs, and other publications were all used to round up some of the East Coast's best seaside locales. We've used multiple sources to ensure that each spot is not only walkable but has lots to offer visitors in terms of recreation and charm.
Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May is America's oldest resort town, and after more than 200 years, it's still just as charming (if not even more). Dotted with hundreds of Victorian-era homes (especially along Perry, Jackson, Decatur, and Ocean streets), complete with gingerbread trim, wraparound porches, and bold colors, a lively town square, a 19th-century lighthouse, and of course, the shoreline, Cape May merges charm and sophistication with relaxation. It's downtown, historic corners, and the beach are all highly walkable (or bikeable). In fact, several walking tours operate in town, whether you'd like to explore the city's food and culture, African American heritage, or even its ghosts.
Eat at beachside spots like the Lobster House for fresh, locally-caught seafood with a waterfront view, and the Washington Inn for historic ambiance (the building dates back to 1840) alongside upscale American cuisine and a varied wine and cocktail menu. Don't miss strolling along the cobblestone streets of Washington Street Mall, Cape May's main shopping corridor, or ending your day at Sunset Beach. This East Coast beach town is also home to a vibrant arts community, with institutions like the East Lynne Theater Company, which has been around since 1980 and produces several plays and theatrical experiences each year.
St. Augustine, Florida
America's oldest city is chock-full of dazzling beaches and coastal magic. St. Augustine's downtown district is easily explored on foot, with sites like Castillo San Marcos, whose construction by the Spanish began in 1672, and the Colonial Quarter, a neighborhood packed with historic dining and interactive history, all close by. "You'll spend almost zero time behind the wheel, waiting in traffic, getting lost, or worrying about finding your way around," said travel blogger and Florida local My Wanderlusty Life. "I'd say St. Augustine, Florida is one of the most easily navigable cities I've visited." If you do get sick of walking, however, you can always hop on an Old Town Trolley, which travels around 22 of St. Augustine's top sites.
Right outside of Downtown, browse Florida's largest artisan market, the Coconut Barrel Artisan Market, which features all sorts of jewelry, pottery, artisanal food items, and more, from over 200 local crafters. And of course, you have your pick of dozens of different beaches along the Atlantic. Vilano Beach is a favorite among Reddit users in r/StAugustine, offering white sand, beachfront dining, and even fun events like the Vilano Beach Artisan Market Walk every third Saturday. Crescent Beach is another top choice, often with fewer crowds, ideal for surfing, paddling, dolphin-spotting, or just relaxing on its pearly sand.
Bar Harbor, Maine
This coastal Maine escape with endless lobster is the gateway to Acadia National Park, so seaside magic is basically guaranteed. With nostalgic summer cottages and Frenchman's Bay views, Bar Harbor offers all the charm you could ever ask for in a coastal getaway. Kayaking, paddleboarding, or even whale watching are just some of the waterfront options you have here, depending on the season. Its downtown is lined with unique boutiques and artisan shops, such as Sherman's of Bar Harbor, which was first established as a printing press in 1886, and Island Artisans, which has showcased the work of 100 Maine artists for decades.
And while its food scene offers an array of cuisines, its seafood is the true show-stopper, with spots like the locally-owned The Thirsty Whale, which serves dishes like fried Maine clams and chilled lobster rolls. Most shopping and dining are tucked into a small, highly walkable area, and you'll find plenty of trails to explore in the surrounding area, as well.
Be sure to soak in the views of Sand Beach, Acadia's largest sand beach, framed by cliffs, and stroll around the peaceful Jordan Pond. The climb to Cadillac Mountain, the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard, leads to panoramic mountain and ocean scenery; you can either park at the top and take a short walk, or take one of the more challenging trails, the 3.5-mile North Ridge Trail, or the South Ridge Trail Loop, which requires some boulder scrambling.
Rockport, Massachusetts
Less than an hour outside of Boston is a quaint Massachusetts town brimming with parks, seafood, and historic buildings. The artsy fishing village of Rockport is compact and walkable, with areas like Bearskin Neck anchoring its downtown. One of its most recognized landmarks is Motif 1, a red fishing shack tucked along the Bearskin Neck Wharf, which is said to be the most painted building in the world. (If it looks familiar to you, you may recognize it from its appearance in "Finding Nemo.")
You'll also find quirky sites like The Paper House, a house entirely built out of newspaper that has remained standing since the 1920s, and long-standing local shops like Tuck's Candy Factory, which has been operating since 1929. Plus, as one of New England's artist colonies, you can peruse around 30 different artist galleries and studios. You'll also find foodie gems like Roy Moore Lobster Company, which has been serving its lobster since 1918 (you'll also find some other choices on the menu, like stuffed clams and raw oysters).
For rugged cliffside views, walk along Halibut Point State Park, the site of a former granite quarry. "Even in the summers, I haven't found the park to be super busy, so it's usually a very peaceful experience, and a great way to escape the crowds," said travel blogger New England Wanderlust. You'll also find a handful of beaches right in Rockport — Front Beach is the easiest to reach from downtown.
Beaufort, South Carolina
Beaufort is known as "America's happiest seaside town", so you can be sure to expect lots of enchanting coastal vibes in this Port Royal Island town, but without any of the crowds you'll find in places like Charleston or Savannah. Steeped in history dating back to the early 1700s, this Lowcountry city is one of the oldest places in the state, and its walkable downtown is all an official historic district.
Today, a lot of its charm comes from its preserved antebellum homes, parks, and waterfront scenery, which you can enjoy especially in places like Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, which offers views of the Beaufort River and nearby islands. The Spanish Moss Trail is one of the best spots in town for walking or biking, stretching for 10 miles of marsh and wildlife views.
There's also no shortage of eclectic local businesses (all of which can be explored on foot). For a bite to eat, stop by the oceanfront Lowcountry Produce Market and Café, which serves breakfast and lunch dishes and other locally-made gourmet items. Less than five minutes away, then head to Atelier on Bay, where you'll find 14 working artist studios and galleries.
