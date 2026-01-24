5 Affordable Sam's Club Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier

When traveling to a foreign country, having the correct plug adapter means the difference between staying plugged in and running on empty. The Atomi Wall Charger with Universal Travel Adapters should be in your bag every time you fly out of the country, as it packs everything you need into a convenient carrying case. Currently priced at just $50, the charger features two USB-A ports and three high-speed USB-C ports, allowing you to charge a total of five devices at once.

But the real star of the show is the four adapters that come with the set, which allow you to use this charger in the United States, Europe, Australia, and many parts of Asia. The charger also includes safety features, such as short-circuit and overheating protection, so you can feel good about leaving your electronics plugged in. Best of all, it comes in a carrying case so you can neatly tuck everything inside and slip it into your suitcase.

One reviewer wrote, "Where has this product been all my international travel life? Since my purchase, it has been on four international trips and it has worked perfectly in each of the different regions." At around $50, this charger is a must-have for the digital age when traveling abroad.