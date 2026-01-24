5 Affordable Sam's Club Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We all know that Sam's Club is a great place for a deal, even when it comes to travel. The wholesale club doubles as a hidden travel hub where you can get everything from steep discounts on rentals and lodging to a portable power station that will revolutionize your road trip. There are a lot of incredible travel perks to be had, and when it comes to affordable finds, Sam's Club has you covered.
We scoured the Sam's Club website to curate a list of the five most affordable items that will change the way you travel. From a spacious wagon to easily haul your gear across the beach to a magnetic power bank that will always leave you charged and ready to go, all of these items cost less than $100 (and in many cases, under $50). The best part is that these items are not only well-priced but also well-reviewed, averaging 4.4 stars across more than 1,400 reviews. So the next time you are looking to buy well-priced travel gear that will make your life easier, don't forget to check out Sam's Club.
Wall Charger with Universal Travel Adapters
When traveling to a foreign country, having the correct plug adapter means the difference between staying plugged in and running on empty. The Atomi Wall Charger with Universal Travel Adapters should be in your bag every time you fly out of the country, as it packs everything you need into a convenient carrying case. Currently priced at just $50, the charger features two USB-A ports and three high-speed USB-C ports, allowing you to charge a total of five devices at once.
But the real star of the show is the four adapters that come with the set, which allow you to use this charger in the United States, Europe, Australia, and many parts of Asia. The charger also includes safety features, such as short-circuit and overheating protection, so you can feel good about leaving your electronics plugged in. Best of all, it comes in a carrying case so you can neatly tuck everything inside and slip it into your suitcase.
One reviewer wrote, "Where has this product been all my international travel life? Since my purchase, it has been on four international trips and it has worked perfectly in each of the different regions." At around $50, this charger is a must-have for the digital age when traveling abroad.
Waterproof Backpack Cooler
If you're spending any significant amount of time in the great outdoors while on your travels, you'll need a good cooler. And if you're looking for something that's easy to manage and can store the perfect amount of drinks or food for a small group, Sam's Club sells a great option. The Member's Mark 24 Can Waterproof Backpack Cooler is a must-have for any fishing excursion, camping trip, or day at the beach.
The cooler has a padded back and ergonomic straps that make it comfortable to wear while you are on the move. In addition to the spacious interior, there are two water-resistant front pockets for storing small items or valuables, as well as mesh side pockets for things like utensils and an integrated bottle opener. Currently retailing for $32, it's a versatile accessory that can be used on your next road trip or on an outing to the zoo.
Reviewers rave about the Sam's Club backpack cooler, appreciating that the cooler was lightweight and easy to carry. It also has solid ice retention capability, which is stated to be up to two and a half days. So if you are someone who likes to entertain and bring plenty of snacks while on the move, this backpack cooler is the perfect accessory.
Magnetic Power Bank
There's nothing worse than being out and about on vacation and having your phone die, which is why a power bank is a must-have travel accessory. Particularly in a day and age when juice jacking is a real concern, having something you can rely on to safely charge your phone is a must. The iHome Magnetic Power Bank, currently sold at Sam's Club for $20, makes it easier than ever to stay charged up and connected thanks to its slim design and magnetic capabilities.
In particular, iPhone users will appreciate the 5000mAh power bank's ability to quickly charge, thanks to its MagSafe technology, which is compatible with iPhone 12 or later models. Those who aren't iPhone users can still take advantage of the powerful charging via its built-in USB-C port and the 6-foot cable that comes with it. This unique design feature even allows two devices to charge at once, so you can share with a friend.
"This portable charger makes keeping my phone powered so much easier! It's perfect for on-the-go use—stress-free and great for travel," writes one customer. "I love how quickly it charges my phone, and I can even charge my headphones at the same time." Compact, reliable, and quick, the iHome power bank is an affordable insurance policy that ensures you'll never find your phone on empty again.
All-Terrain Folding Wagon
Whether you are going camping, planning a trip to the beach, or bringing kids out on a long day of sightseeing, a wagon is your secret weapon. Not only will it make setup easier on your campsite or on the beach, saving you trips back and forth to the car, but it's also a game-changer for parents with children who may need to take a break from walking. The Member's Mark All-Terrain Folding Wagon is a highly rated, affordable option available at Sam's Club for just $70.
The wagon has a stellar 4.6 rating based on 546 reviews, as of this writing, from people who were thrilled with their purchase. People praised the wagon's large tires, which help it move easily across any terrain, and its sturdy frame. "We originally bought this wagon for a beach vacation, and it was an absolute lifesaver," writes one reviewer. "It handled soft sand surprisingly well, held all of our towels, chairs, cooler, and toys without feeling overloaded, and folded up easily to fit in the back of the SUV."
With two integrated cup holders and large side pockets for extra storage, this wagon is an easy, convenient way to carry all your gear. And with a weight capacity of 225 pounds, it can safely give weary children a ride, making it a no-brainer for any family vacation.
Apple AirTags
Concerned about lost luggage and other belongings? Why not try the trick savvy travelers already know and pop an AirTag inside your bag? Airlines like United are already teaming up with Apple to leverage the information and get your bag to you quicker. Sam's Club sells a four-pack of AirTags for $80 (at the time of writing), so you can easily cover all your bags and even help a travel companion. If you only need one, they've got that covered as well, with a single AirTag currently selling for $28.
Not only are AirTags functional inside luggage, but with the proper carrier can be hooked onto a backpack or a camera strap, so you can make sure that all of your gear is safe. They're even useful when on the ground in a new place, in case you get lost or separated from your fellow travelers. Really, it's a small investment to ensure that you know where everything (and everyone) is at all times. If you are placing the AirTag in your luggage, just remember to follow TSA advice and put it in an outer pocket or an internal zip pocket. This prevents the signal from being blocked and allows TSA to easily access the device if needed.
Methodology
To put together the list of the top five affordable travel finds from Sam's Club, we researched lists of well-loved travel accessories and drew on over 30 years of travel experience across 23 countries on three continents to narrow down which items would be most useful. In doing so, we also kept in mind different types of travel adventures, from camping and road trips to international jaunts.
Then, we perused the Sam's Club website to find matching items, focusing on products priced under $100. Lastly, we focused on the reviews, selecting only items with numerous testimonials from real users and ratings of four stars or higher. In doing so, we are able to curate a list that will help anyone elevate their travel experience without breaking the bank.