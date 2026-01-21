10 Things To Know Before Watching The 2026 Winter Olympics In Italy

With the Winter Olympics around the corner, the world is getting ready to tune in for a month of triple axels, ski jumps, and nail-biting hockey matches, which this time is fueled by what we assume is robust Italian espresso and beautified by some particularly stunning alpine landscapes. It's not the first time Italy is hosting the games, the last time being the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, nor is it the first time for one of this year's host cities. However, the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are bringing plenty that's new to the table with novel organizing ideas and premiere-making events.

Beyond the incredible stunts, speeds, and records we'll see through the events, these games are also a chance to look back on the history of the Winter Olympics, especially in Italy, where it has had a lot of impact on mountain tourism. To help get you oriented before the torch is lit, here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Winter Olympics, from when to tune in to catch the Opening Ceremony to this year's incredible athlete stories, and maybe some planning logistics if you happen to be going to the games, or decide to snatch some last-minute tickets. Even after the games are done and packed up, there is so much to learn about this gorgeous region in northern Italy, and whether or not you're an avid skier, the beautiful scenery just may inspire you to plan a sustainable trip in the future.