5 Warm Destinations In Europe To Escape Winter Weather

The cozy glow of the holidays has come and gone, leaving us all too aware of the dropping temperatures. Without the distraction of shopping and festive gatherings, your mind may drift toward the warmth of a winter escape. The Caribbean, Hawaii, or any number of affordable Mexico vacation destinations can be tempting. Still, if European vibes are on your mind, you have options. If you'd rather not wait until summer, when crowds arrive and prices soar, there are destinations worth considering — provided you accept that there's nowhere in Europe most people would classify as truly balmy in winter. That said, several spots offer more sunshine than snow, and temperatures that feel tolerable, sometimes even pleasant.

Several European destinations have mild winters with relatively low precipitation and plenty of sunshine on most days. Just keep in mind that "warm" is relative, and since all of Europe experiences winter, hot, beach-ready weather shouldn't be expected. What you'll find instead are surprisingly temperate locales that you may not have considered. We carefully researched southern European destinations to identify five that combine history, culture, amazing cuisine, and gorgeous landscapes — minus peak-season crowds. They can also be affordable in the off-season and easily accessible from North America and within Europe. While no one can promise it won't rain or get a little misty while you're there, these places feel generally comfortable in winter, and you won't have to shovel snow or freeze your backside off.