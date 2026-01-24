Tour Oregon's 'People's Coast' Right From Portland With No Parking Stresses On Buses With Wi-Fi And Bathrooms

A summer vacation to the magnificent Oregon Coast is something most visitors won't ever forget, since it's the best season to visit. As a veteran of summer trips to the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination of Seaside, I know firsthand that getting there can sometimes be the most challenging part. It's nearly a 2-hour trek from Portland, and renting a car from Portland International Airport can be expensive. Once you arrive on the coast, you have to wrestle with the crowds to find parking. To alleviate this stress and cost, I have turned to the NorthWest Point bus, which travels from Portland's downtown area to the coast. The North Coast Express has also joined the game, launching in May 2025 to provide seasonal weekend bus service to beach towns along what is known as the "People's Coast."

The moniker, "The People's Coast," arose out of the passing of 1967's Oregon Beach Bill, protecting the coast from excessive development and allowing free public access for all who visit. There are three distinctive Oregon Coast regions: the North Coast, the Central Coast, and the South Coast, spanning over 350 miles, making for the most breathtaking scenic drive full of secret beaches. If you'd like to ditch the car and take in the sights from a modern luxury coach, the twice-daily Point buses travel year-round from downtown Portland to Astoria, with stops in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart, and Warrenton along the way. The summer-month's traffic is aided by the addition of the North Coast Express, operating from Memorial Day to Aug. 31 on Fridays through Sundays and hitting the southern portion of the North Coast with Rockaway Beach and Tillamook. There's no worry of having to stop, as both buses provide Wi-Fi connections and restrooms so you can relax and enjoy the ride.