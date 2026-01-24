Tour Oregon's 'People's Coast' Right From Portland With No Parking Stresses On Buses With Wi-Fi And Bathrooms
A summer vacation to the magnificent Oregon Coast is something most visitors won't ever forget, since it's the best season to visit. As a veteran of summer trips to the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination of Seaside, I know firsthand that getting there can sometimes be the most challenging part. It's nearly a 2-hour trek from Portland, and renting a car from Portland International Airport can be expensive. Once you arrive on the coast, you have to wrestle with the crowds to find parking. To alleviate this stress and cost, I have turned to the NorthWest Point bus, which travels from Portland's downtown area to the coast. The North Coast Express has also joined the game, launching in May 2025 to provide seasonal weekend bus service to beach towns along what is known as the "People's Coast."
The moniker, "The People's Coast," arose out of the passing of 1967's Oregon Beach Bill, protecting the coast from excessive development and allowing free public access for all who visit. There are three distinctive Oregon Coast regions: the North Coast, the Central Coast, and the South Coast, spanning over 350 miles, making for the most breathtaking scenic drive full of secret beaches. If you'd like to ditch the car and take in the sights from a modern luxury coach, the twice-daily Point buses travel year-round from downtown Portland to Astoria, with stops in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart, and Warrenton along the way. The summer-month's traffic is aided by the addition of the North Coast Express, operating from Memorial Day to Aug. 31 on Fridays through Sundays and hitting the southern portion of the North Coast with Rockaway Beach and Tillamook. There's no worry of having to stop, as both buses provide Wi-Fi connections and restrooms so you can relax and enjoy the ride.
How to choose between the Oregon Coast bus options
Both the Point bus and North Coast Express provide hassle-free access to the Oregon Coast, and you'll want to understand the differences between the two services and how they can work together to make your car-free coast adventure work. The Point services the coast year-round, so that's the best option if you're traveling midweek or in the offseason. The Point originates from Portland's downtown Amtrak Station, in addition to the Sunset Transit Center in the western suburb of Beaverton, where the North Coast Express service begins. You can connect to either bus line from Portland's International Airport via the TriMet MAX light rail line. Booking for the Point bus is through Amtrak's website, while the North Coast Express tickets are through the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, which includes live bus tracking.
As noted, the North Coast Express is currently only an option on summer weekends, but offers some different routing and schedules than the Point. In addition to its Portland-to-coast trip, the North Coast Express offers a midday route Friday through Sunday, operating as a hop-on, hop-off service to explore the coastal towns of Tillamook, known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach, Seaside, and Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty. This can be advantageous if you are staying in one town and want to head to another for the day, or do quick visits in each spot. The North Coast Express has two routes, one leaving Tillamook and heading to the northern cities before heading to Portland, while the southbound route departs Astoria and makes southern stops, with both routes arriving back in Portland by 9 p.m.
All aboard the Point and North Coast Express buses to the Oregon Coast
If you're wondering about the amenities and overall experience of the ride, both buses have similar offerings, despite their slightly different scheduling and routes. Ultimately, both are designed to make the People's Coast attainable to those without a car or travelers choosing a car-free travel adventure. The NorthWest Point has operated since 2010 with its daily routes, while the North Coast Express is still establishing itself. Both bus lines offer luggage space, including for bikes, power outlets at each seat, and air conditioning. Additionally, both feature ADA accommodations and service animals, but no other pets are allowed. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. You're allowed to bring your own food and beverage on board , being mindful to clean up after yourself.
If you want to watch a video, research your coastal destination or do some work, both buses offer free Wi-fi. As the coastal route winds around the curves of Route 26, there are many areas of spotty service or no service.. And if you're prone to motion sickness, you might want to limit your screen time on the route.
Having a bathroom in the back of the bus means you don't have to stop for restroom breaks along the way, and one Redditor mentioned how clean the bathroom was. It's best to plan restroom breaks accordingly, given the curve-filled stretches along Route 26. Currently, the Point's website notes there are no planned stops for restroom breaks as part of the schedule. In a review article of the North Coast Express route in Portland Monthly, the author notes the ability to use the restroom while in Tillamook, but this will vary according to schedule.
What the people say about touring the Oregon Coast by bus and other coastal options
Since it is the "People's Coast," considering accounts of those who have ridden the routes can be important to planning your trip as well. With Seaside and most coastal cities being walkable, turning to the bus means avoiding rental car costs and what can be a challenging drive up Route 26 from Portland. Fares on the Point bus start at less than $20 per person, making it an affordable option, while the North Coast Express costs are slightly higher.
Positive reviews on Facebook from North County News, a group centered on North Tillamook County, mention the Point bus' reliability, affordability, and praise the Wi-Fi and bathrooms. The option to hit the southern towns of Rockaway Beach and Tillamook is an appealing factor for the North Coast Express, places that the Point doesn't service. In the review by Portland Monthly, the author mentions a slightly confusing website, pricier tickets, and difficulty seeing out of windows, while a thread on Reddit also mentions the heftier ticket price of approximately $35 (with an extra fee for large items such as luggage) in comparison to the Point. Being a new service, there are likely some kinks to work out for future summer seasons.
It's not just the North Coast that is accessible by bus either, as other bus routes and companies service towns along the Central and South coast sections. The SouthWest Point route connects Brookings with the inland Southern city of Klamath Falls (from its Amtrak station) and points in between. The LinkLane connects Eugene with Florence and the Coast to Valley Express connects Albany and Corvallis to Newport on the Central Coast.