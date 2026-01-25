Connecticut's Oldest Ski Resort Is A Beloved Winter Playground With Night Skiing, Local Shops, And Cozy Lodges
There are plenty of great places to ski in New England, from Vermont's scenic Killington Ski Resort, nicknamed "the Beast of the East," to Jiminy Peak, the largest ski destination in Massachusetts. But Mohawk Mountain in Connecticut's Litchfield Hills deserves a special mention. Not only is it the oldest ski resort in the state, but Mohawk is also the place where snowmaking was invented in the 1950s — and today, it's a popular winter playground with night skiing, locally run shops, and cozy lodges.
Located in Cornwall, with stunning views of the Taconic and Berkshire ranges, Mohawk Mountain is part of the pristine Mohawk State Park and Forest. The ski area dates back to the mid-20th century, opening to the public with just six trails in 1947. The following winter, the region saw minimal snow, and its owner, Walter R. Schoenknecht, started considering the idea of making artificial snow. A few years later, his experiments paid off. Regardless of the forecast, the resort's slopes were regularly covered in machine-produced powder, and Mohawk Mountain became known as the site of the first documented artificial snow for skiing.
Decades later, the locally beloved ski area is still owned and operated by the same family. "Big small-mountain family vibes," wrote one reviewer on Yelp. "Amazing place to ski," said another. Mohawk Mountain has expanded to include 27 trails and eight lifts over 112 skiable acres, with 17 trails open for night skiing. The resort's "Night Deal" is an affordable way to try it. From Monday through Saturday, you can purchase a lift pass and rental package for $70 per person. A night skiing lift pass alone costs $40 per person. Night skiing hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Where to go shopping in Cornwall, Connecticut
If you're planning to hit the slopes as the sun goes down, use the extra daylight hours to browse through Cornwall's independent shops. Hunt for vintage treasures at Michael Trapp Antiques (only open on weekends), then pick up artisanal chocolates and gourmet treats at Cornwall Market. In addition to freshly baked bread and pastries, the market has a good selection of craft beer and natural wine. This is also the perfect spot to pick up any aprés ski supplies you might need, from freshly made sandwiches and soups to fresh fruit.
A great place to buy a locally crafted souvenir is Cornwall Bridge Pottery (only open on weekends), specializing in wood-fired pots and handmade plates, mugs, and bowls. In fact, there are several potters in the area, from the elegant showroom and beautiful vases at Jane Herold Pottery to Milkhouse Pottery, who also offer classes. If you love shopping in Cornwall, consider a detour to Woodbury, known as "the antiques capital of Connecticut."
Plan your visit to Mohawk Mountain
Finding a place to stay in the area is a snap, as Mohawk Mountain is affiliated with a handful of cozy lodges, offering discounted packages for travelers who ski and stay. With an appealing fireplace in its living room, the Cornwall Inn (rooms from $184) is the option closest to the slopes. Their continental breakfast is the perfect way to fuel up before skiing or snowboarding.
Slightly further away, about a 15-minute drive from the ski area in Kent, Connecticut, the House on High Meadow Farm (from $602 per night) is a charming farmhouse that sleeps up to eight people and offers beautiful mountain views from the backyard. Other recommended options are the stylish Abner Hotel (rooms from $397) in downtown Litchfield, and the Fife 'n Drum Inn (rooms from $185), a rustic-chic lodging about 25 minutes away from the mountain in Kent
Mohawk Mountain is just over an hour's drive from Hartford's Bradley International Airport. It's about 100 miles, or a 2.5-hour drive (depending on traffic) from New York City. It's no wonder Cornwall is considered one of the best ski towns for a weekend trip from the Big Apple.