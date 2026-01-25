Connecticut's Oldest Ski Resort Is A Beloved Winter Playground With Night Skiing, Local Shops, And Cozy Lodges

There are plenty of great places to ski in New England, from Vermont's scenic Killington Ski Resort, nicknamed "the Beast of the East," to Jiminy Peak, the largest ski destination in Massachusetts. But Mohawk Mountain in Connecticut's Litchfield Hills deserves a special mention. Not only is it the oldest ski resort in the state, but Mohawk is also the place where snowmaking was invented in the 1950s — and today, it's a popular winter playground with night skiing, locally run shops, and cozy lodges.

Located in Cornwall, with stunning views of the Taconic and Berkshire ranges, Mohawk Mountain is part of the pristine Mohawk State Park and Forest. The ski area dates back to the mid-20th century, opening to the public with just six trails in 1947. The following winter, the region saw minimal snow, and its owner, Walter R. Schoenknecht, started considering the idea of making artificial snow. A few years later, his experiments paid off. Regardless of the forecast, the resort's slopes were regularly covered in machine-produced powder, and Mohawk Mountain became known as the site of the first documented artificial snow for skiing.

Decades later, the locally beloved ski area is still owned and operated by the same family. "Big small-mountain family vibes," wrote one reviewer on Yelp. "Amazing place to ski," said another. Mohawk Mountain has expanded to include 27 trails and eight lifts over 112 skiable acres, with 17 trails open for night skiing. The resort's "Night Deal" is an affordable way to try it. From Monday through Saturday, you can purchase a lift pass and rental package for $70 per person. A night skiing lift pass alone costs $40 per person. Night skiing hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.