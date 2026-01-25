The Clothing Choice That Will Set Off Red Flags At Airport Security

Knowing what does and doesn't fly when passing through airport security can be a real crapshoot. One day TSA is telling us we can return to keeping our shoes on (hallelujah!), then the next day it's issuing spicy new rules forbidding hair curling irons from being packed in checked baggage. One way to keep up with the whims of TSA is to follow the agency's Facebook page, where the federal security agency recently issued an advisory about yet another clothing choice that will have security watching you at the airport. Whether you're traveling during the festive holidays, zipping straight from the tarmac to a fancy event, or just prefer a travel outfit that's a little extra, you'll want to think twice before donning that frou-frou flying 'fit. The latest red flag at airport security? Sequins, metallics, sparkles, and ornamented garments all made the no-fly list.

TSA denounced such glittery garb in a lighthearted, Christmas-season post on Facebook in December 2024. "Sequins & beads & shiny threads, oh my! If your holiday sweater has these things, it often alarms our security equipment for additional screening." Even outside of the holiday season, the same rule applies.

It seems TSA's security equipment, including metal detectors and advanced imaging technology, are triggered by density changes found in fabrics that are woven with metallic threads and adorned with glimmery objects. So, one of the the best ways to dress to minimize hassles at airport security is to heed TSA's advice by avoiding sequins and similar embellishments. "TSA PSA: The body scanners don't love sparkles," the agency reiterated in a separate Facebook post.