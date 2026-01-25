The Clothing Choice That Will Set Off Red Flags At Airport Security
Knowing what does and doesn't fly when passing through airport security can be a real crapshoot. One day TSA is telling us we can return to keeping our shoes on (hallelujah!), then the next day it's issuing spicy new rules forbidding hair curling irons from being packed in checked baggage. One way to keep up with the whims of TSA is to follow the agency's Facebook page, where the federal security agency recently issued an advisory about yet another clothing choice that will have security watching you at the airport. Whether you're traveling during the festive holidays, zipping straight from the tarmac to a fancy event, or just prefer a travel outfit that's a little extra, you'll want to think twice before donning that frou-frou flying 'fit. The latest red flag at airport security? Sequins, metallics, sparkles, and ornamented garments all made the no-fly list.
TSA denounced such glittery garb in a lighthearted, Christmas-season post on Facebook in December 2024. "Sequins & beads & shiny threads, oh my! If your holiday sweater has these things, it often alarms our security equipment for additional screening." Even outside of the holiday season, the same rule applies.
It seems TSA's security equipment, including metal detectors and advanced imaging technology, are triggered by density changes found in fabrics that are woven with metallic threads and adorned with glimmery objects. So, one of the the best ways to dress to minimize hassles at airport security is to heed TSA's advice by avoiding sequins and similar embellishments. "TSA PSA: The body scanners don't love sparkles," the agency reiterated in a separate Facebook post.
Avoid sequins along with these other security-triggering items
Travelers online have chimed in to bemoan TSA's anti-sequins policies. "No sparkles, no sequins! Trust me," flyer Sarah Chism commented on one of the TSA's Facebook posts. "You're in for the pat down of your life with the back of that ladies hand." In a video on TikTok that went viral with over 1 million views, a woman named Laurie, the wife of an airline pilot, shared her cautionary fashion tale. "Do not wear sequins like I did on Christmas Day years ago, or it could just delay you from getting to your flight."
Sequins and related attire join a long list of dicey garments you're better off not wearing through airport security. Oversized necklaces, belt buckles, buckles on boots, and underwire bras are all known to trigger the same screening mechanisms as sequins and sparkles. And even though it might be comfy to cozy up in clothing like hoodies, ponchos, or boxy cardigans on your flight, these bulky items also fit the bill of odd reasons TSA may pull you aside for additional screening. Another seemingly normal behavior that TSA will immediately flag is being dressed inappropriately for the weather. So, if you're flying from chilly Michigan to sunny Miami, skip the shorts and sandals for departure and wait to bare some skin after you arrive.