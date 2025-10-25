How To Dress To Minimize Security Hassles At The Airport

Airports, for all of their flaws, are wonderful places. They're hopeful, buzzing hubs, where adventure begins and ends. They're heartbreaking stages, where families are reunited or separated. And yes, I know they're overpriced, but they're also home to the greatest beer experience on the planet: the pre-takeoff morning beer.

But all that anticipatory fervor can be dulled in the blink of an eye. And you know exactly where it happens: the security line. We've all been there — panicked unpacking and undressing at the conveyor belt, running back to throw your watch in the tray, looking suspiciously out of breath and being pulled aside for a frisk, before emptying the contents of your perfectly packed luggage on the counter while they search for your nail clippers. It's a nightmare. It flusters you. And it can put a damper on your day.

As someone who's traveled full-time for six years, I've learned my lessons the hard way. As a prolific sweater, staying calm is imperative for me. A 16-hour flight with a damp T-shirt is not the way I want to start an adventure, so I've built a foolproof dressing and packing system that lets me breeze through security with minimal hassle. From what I wear to specific purchases that transformed my travel days, here's how to minimize security hassles at the airport.