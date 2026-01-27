Texas' Newest Internationally-Recognized Dark Sky Haven Is A Tucked-Away State Park Full Of Bison

Since 2016, the American bison has served diligently as the official national mammal of the United States, despite their near-extinction more than a century ago. Today, even excluding the famous herds of Yellowstone, bison roam freely across numerous national parks, state parks, and other public lands. One of the best places to see bison in person is actually much further south, in the mesa-rich tablelands of the Texas Panhandle.

Even at first glance, Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway looks like the exact kind of place you'd expect to find vast herds of bison. Located a little less than two hours southeast of Amarillo, Caprock Canyons sits within a broad geographic region known as the Llano Estacado, where the southern Great Plains give way to one of the largest expanses of mesas, canyons, and geological escarpments in North America. Caprock Canyons protects a specific Llano Estacado area called the Caprock Escarpment, where towering canyon walls (as high as 1,000 feet in places) meet vast Texas prairies.

The bison herd at Caprock Canyons actually dates back to the 1870s, when local rancher Charles Goodnight and his wife Mary Ann saved several bison calves from slaughter. Today, their 200+ descendants comprise the official Texas State Bison Herd, which roams freely throughout Caprock Canyons State Park's miles and miles of scenic trails. However, bison are not the only sightseeing option in the park. Caprock Canyons' remote location also makes it a haven from the light pollution that often obscures night skies in more populated areas. When the sun goes down, Caprock Canyon's 15,000 acres offer some of the best stargazing opportunities in Texas. In early 2026, the park earned a coveted International Dark Sky Park designation from DarkSky International.