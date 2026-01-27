Texas' Newest Internationally-Recognized Dark Sky Haven Is A Tucked-Away State Park Full Of Bison
Since 2016, the American bison has served diligently as the official national mammal of the United States, despite their near-extinction more than a century ago. Today, even excluding the famous herds of Yellowstone, bison roam freely across numerous national parks, state parks, and other public lands. One of the best places to see bison in person is actually much further south, in the mesa-rich tablelands of the Texas Panhandle.
Even at first glance, Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway looks like the exact kind of place you'd expect to find vast herds of bison. Located a little less than two hours southeast of Amarillo, Caprock Canyons sits within a broad geographic region known as the Llano Estacado, where the southern Great Plains give way to one of the largest expanses of mesas, canyons, and geological escarpments in North America. Caprock Canyons protects a specific Llano Estacado area called the Caprock Escarpment, where towering canyon walls (as high as 1,000 feet in places) meet vast Texas prairies.
The bison herd at Caprock Canyons actually dates back to the 1870s, when local rancher Charles Goodnight and his wife Mary Ann saved several bison calves from slaughter. Today, their 200+ descendants comprise the official Texas State Bison Herd, which roams freely throughout Caprock Canyons State Park's miles and miles of scenic trails. However, bison are not the only sightseeing option in the park. Caprock Canyons' remote location also makes it a haven from the light pollution that often obscures night skies in more populated areas. When the sun goes down, Caprock Canyon's 15,000 acres offer some of the best stargazing opportunities in Texas. In early 2026, the park earned a coveted International Dark Sky Park designation from DarkSky International.
Maximizing your visit to Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway
Whether you want to see wild bison in person or stargaze at unadulterated night skies (or both), Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway offers an unforgettable experience in an underrated Texas region. Entry to the park is only $5 for adults, and free for children aged twelve and younger, at the time of writing. Once there, the park offers a splendid array of sightseeing options across its many excellent hiking trails. Most notably, the Caprock Canyons Trailway covers an epic 64 miles across the full range of the park's impressive geography, from the plains atop the Caprock Escarpment to the lush Red River Valley.
The various sections of the trailway are open to hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders, offering a comprehensive recreational experience in this one-of-a-kind landscape. Hikers will have an excellent chance of seeing the park's bison in person (and getting some prime photographs in as well). You can also stop by one of the Caprock Canyons' Coffee with the Bison events at the park visitor center for some informative chats with park rangers and free coffee! Or, if you're looking for even more wildlife viewing options, the trailway's Clarity Tunnel is also home to as many as half a million Mexican free-tailed bats.
Given its dark sky designation, Caprock Canyons is also one of America's best places for stargazing without the need for equipment. Throughout the year, the park hosts excellent star party events, often featuring members of the Amarillo Astronomy Club to take guests on immersive tours of the night sky. Stargazers can also stay overnight at one of the park's campsites, ranging from primitive $12 per night sites to $22 per night sites equipped with electric hookups and water (at the time of writing).