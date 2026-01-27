New England's Top 5 Family-Friendly Snow Tubing Destinations Are More Affordable Than A Winter Ski Trip

A winter getaway with your family should be a fun and relaxing experience, but much of the enjoyment wanes when it's time to look at the prices. While a ski trip is a popular winter activity, costs can quickly rise between equipment, lift tickets, lodging, and actually getting to the destination itself. Some estimates show that an average three-day ski trip can cost over $1,000 per person per day, making it prohibitively expensive for families in particular. However, a winter trip with snow-filled activities doesn't have to break the bank.

For a fun, family-friendly winter adventure, there are tons of snow tubing opportunities across New England. Tubing is considerably more affordable than a ski trip. The five destinations we highlight here provide lots of winter fun for visitors of all ages, each offering unique ways to enjoy the outdoors. They were also selected by combing through online reviews and ranking lists to see how they compared to other destinations across New England. For each location, guests are encouraged to book their sessions well in advance, especially during peak visiting times such as weekends or holidays, as tickets can sell out quickly.