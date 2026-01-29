One Of America's Newest Train Rides Is An Epic Southwest Journey Through Desert Canyons And Mountain Passes

With more than 300 daily trains serving 500 destinations, Amtrak dominates the United States' passenger railway system. And while there's no question that some of the company's routes are wildly scenic, it's not your only option for a train through the country's most beautiful landscapes. Cue the Rockies to the Red Rocks, an epic multi-day itinerary through the desert canyons and mountain passes of the Southwest. Run by Canyon Spirit, it's one of the top American train routes rolling out in 2026.

To be clear, the route isn't entirely new, and neither is the train. Previously known as Rocky Mountaineer's Rockies to the Red Rocks, the train has been earning awards and impressing riders for years. But the famous train route is getting an upgrade. The itinerary was traditionally two days long, passing through iconic Southwestern landscapes, including rugged red rocks and lush river canyons, and featuring an overnight stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

But starting in April 2026, passengers can enjoy an expanded three-day version of the trip. It includes the Glenwood Springs stop, as well as a second overnight stop in Moab, Utah, an outdoor paradise that's considered one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. And importantly, the extended itinerary connects to Salt Lake City, Utah.