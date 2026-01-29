One Of America's Newest Train Rides Is An Epic Southwest Journey Through Desert Canyons And Mountain Passes
With more than 300 daily trains serving 500 destinations, Amtrak dominates the United States' passenger railway system. And while there's no question that some of the company's routes are wildly scenic, it's not your only option for a train through the country's most beautiful landscapes. Cue the Rockies to the Red Rocks, an epic multi-day itinerary through the desert canyons and mountain passes of the Southwest. Run by Canyon Spirit, it's one of the top American train routes rolling out in 2026.
To be clear, the route isn't entirely new, and neither is the train. Previously known as Rocky Mountaineer's Rockies to the Red Rocks, the train has been earning awards and impressing riders for years. But the famous train route is getting an upgrade. The itinerary was traditionally two days long, passing through iconic Southwestern landscapes, including rugged red rocks and lush river canyons, and featuring an overnight stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
But starting in April 2026, passengers can enjoy an expanded three-day version of the trip. It includes the Glenwood Springs stop, as well as a second overnight stop in Moab, Utah, an outdoor paradise that's considered one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. And importantly, the extended itinerary connects to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Enjoy a scenic ride on the Rockies to the Red Rocks train
"We could not be more excited to bring our Canyon Spirit train to Salt Lake City," said Tristan Armstrong, CEO of Canyon Spirit's parent company, in a statement. "[And] to expand our Rockies to the Red Rocks route further into the beautiful state of Utah." One of the benefits of the expansion, the press release noted, is that travelers get to enjoy even more beautiful scenery from the train window, from eastern Utah's mountain passes to the wide-open spaces of the Great Basin (not to be confused with the national park in Nevada that's great for stargazing). Other natural highlights along the way include the gorgeous Ruby Canyon, a red sandstone landmark on the Colorado River, and Arches National Park (which guests can tour during the stop in Moab).
Another benefit of the extended route is convenience. When the new service launches in the spring of 2026, there will be two weekly departures for the three-day itinerary: one begins in Denver, traveling westbound, and the other originates in Salt Lake City, heading eastbound. For most passengers, both of these major cities are more attractive starting points than Moab, where the local travel hub, Canyonlands Regional Airport (CNY), receives far fewer flights.
Both the original two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks itinerary (from $1,723 plus tax per person) and the three-day extended itinerary ($2,123 USD plus tax per person) will be available in 2026, with the latter service beginning on April 21. The quoted prices include overnight stays during the journey, as well as gourmet meals. Pricier packages come with extras, like pre-arranged sightseeing excursions and luxury lodgings before and after the train trip.