5 Affordable American Desert Town Getaways For Warm, Budget-Friendly Adventures
In the depths of winter, most of us are looking forward to a warm getaway. While you may not be looking for the height of summer temperatures, there are plenty of warmer, budget-friendly U.S. destinations that are certainly worth your time and money. We've rounded up five of our favorite desert towns to explore — including Moab, which has been named one of the best cities in America for solo travelers — and bring you some welcome sunshine.
From Arizona to California, many affordable desert towns in the West are perhaps at their best in winter and early spring, when temperatures are mild, and tourism is down. The spots on this list experience highs between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit from January through April, often surpassing this "warm" range by early spring. Whether you're looking for a quick weekend getaway or have more time, each spot offers budget-friendly lodging and activities.
These five affordable American desert town getaways are perfect for budget-friendly adventures. Several of these desert locations are located near one or more National Parks. To save money, consider purchasing an America the Beautiful annual pass for $80, which includes entry to all parks managed by the National Park Service. Seniors and members of the military are eligible for further discounts.
Mesa, Arizona
Located less than 20 miles east of Phoenix, Mesa is a popular winter destination in Arizona for snowbirds. Warm in the winter, even for outdoor swimming, Mesa has average highs in the 70s and 80s in the first three months of the year. Often sunny, despite some lower dips in the winter, this affordable destination will likely offer you a warm reprieve. The average cost of a hotel room in Mesa largely depends on your budget and the experience you're looking for. Accommodation prices range from $60 per night for a basic motel room to over $360 on the high end. On average, it's likely you'll spend around $120 a night on a hotel room in this city. However, the kinds of activities available to you in Mesa are more affordable than they would be in a larger city or resort town.
One of Mesa's most popular attractions is the Arizona Museum of Natural History. Inside, you'll find exhibits on life in the region, Southwest art, gold mining, rocks, crystals, and dinosaurs. If you're traveling with children, this is a family-friendly option that won't run up a tab. Children between the ages of 3 and 12 can get into the museum for $9 per person, and children under two get in for free. Adult tickets cost $16 per person. If you have a Tribal ID or CIB, you are eligible for free entry. You can catch an event at the Mesa Arts Center while in town, which frequently puts on theatrical shows, concerts, and art exhibits. Being in the Sonoran Desert also offers plenty of opportunities for tours or self-guided hikes through the local landscape, which you can choose based on your budget.
Tuscon, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona, is perhaps at its best for visitors in the early spring. Temperatures are usually in the 60s and 70s between February and May, wildflowers are coming out, and you get the benefits of the desert sun without worrying about overwhelming heat. While Scottsdale, Arizona, is known for its resorts, Tucson is perfect for anyone traveling on a budget, with easy access to Saguaro National Park (entrance fees for the park are only $15-$25 per car, as of this writing) where you can explore the desert flora, hike, and camp, and plenty of old Wild West history to explore, in a museum or out in the sun. If you want to experience warm weather without temperatures soaring over 90 degrees, March through May is the ideal time to visit Tucson.
Horseback riding at a nearby guest ranch is a popular activity in Tucson, and a good way to enjoy the warmer weather. And, if you're able to travel, several ghost towns around Tucson are worth exploring and are completely free to visit. Despite its proximity to so many outdoor activities, you still get some city fun in Tucson. In fact, the Historic Fourth Avenue Business District in Downtown Tucson is a hip entertainment hub full of art, shops, and diverse dining. In Tucson, there are several affordable spots to grab a bite, such as the classic diner Bobo's Restaurant and El Sur, which serves traditional Mexican cuisine. Whether you're looking to get out in nature or stick to the arts and culture scene, it will be pleasantly warm here come early spring.
Palm Springs, California
A true desert getaway, this classic California vacation destination is like an oasis in the middle of the Mojave Desert. And, while it is a popular vacation destination, Palm Springs has a strong motel culture, and deals can be found, especially in the off-season. You should not let a fear of resort prices stop you from enjoying this iconic location. You come here to float, relax in the sun, and hike nearby, and it's easier to do so on a budget than you may think. Cheap motels like Motel 6 Indio offer rooms starting at around $76 a night. When you're not lying out at the motel pool or exploring the town's trendy restaurant options, there are plenty of free activities to do in nature. One example is California's Palm Springs Canyons, which offer hikers views of desert oases and waterfalls.
While there are several hikes nearby, if you plan to visit Palm Springs in spring or summer, it's important to note that it will be extremely hot. Starting in January, you can expect highs in the 70s, which only rise each month. Between February and April, temperatures are warm but not deadly, making it an ideal time to visit. With the heat, it may be unsafe to spend your whole day hiking. Experienced travelers to this area have taken to Reddit to recommend lying by the pool and having a cool drink indoors. The Ace Hotel in Palm Springs offers day passes for non-stay guests, starting at $38. This is a budget-friendly way to get the full, luxurious Palm Springs experience.
Joshua Tree, California
Only a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, California, is an equally exciting desert getaway, and easy to tack on to your trip. Joshua Tree National Park is the area's most well-known attraction, and the entrance fee to visit is $30 for private vehicles. Home to unique rock structures you can climb on, long desert trails, and the eponymous scraggly trees, you could easily spend a whole weekend just in the park. The climate here is similar to Palm Springs, with temperatures hitting the 70s by March. You can expect colder nights in the winter, but spring (March through May) is an ideal time to visit if you want to hike in warm weather without it being too hot to hit the trails.
There are 500 campsites in Joshua Tree National Park available to book, spread across five sites, but you generally must have a reservation before entering the park. It is recommended to make a reservation if you plan to camp during a holiday, on a weekend, or anytime in the spring. The busiest season is between October and May, as Joshua Tree becomes unbearably hot in the summer. Camping is a budget-friendly option that will cost far less than a hotel stay. Campgrounds are typically open year-round; however, closures do happen in the summer months. All campfires are banned in the park between June 15 and October 1 to prevent fires. Even if camping isn't your thing, the park is still a must-visit. Instead, try the striking hotel just outside Joshua Tree National Park with minimalist design and sweeping desert views.
Moab, Utah
Last but not least, this popular desert getaway is the perfect budget-friendly option for nature lovers and fans of outdoor sports. Moab, Utah, is a popular destination because of the quantity of national and state parks here, and because it is the state with the most natural arches, offering a stunning playground for adventurers. Whether you're into hiking, biking, off-roading, or just pointing out the window as you pass beautiful scenery, Moab has something for you. And most activities here can be done in a budget-friendly manner — especially if you own your gear. Moab is a great place to bring your bike and hit the trails. The weather can be chilly, averaging in the 50s in January and February; however, early spring is typically warm and beautiful. Temperatures are generally in the 60s and 70s from March through May, making it an ideal time to visit for warm weather.
The town of Moab is quaint, offering a main-street vibe, shops, and restaurants loved by locals and visitors alike. And while a tourist hotspot, there are plenty of affordable cafes and diners in town. If you plan to visit Moab for a few days, you'll need to plan to ensure you see all the natural wonders this area has to offer. Between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, you'll have seen two of the most stunning desert parks, while still only scratching the surface of trails to explore in the greater area. Entrance fees are relatively affordable at $30 per vehicle for Arches admission.
Methodology
When selecting the spots on this list, we considered a combination of the writer's personal experiences in each location, average monthly temperatures, and the affordability of these destinations. To determine how "warm" locations were, we compared monthly average temperatures in each location, looking specifically for spots that can experience temperatures in the 60s and 70s even in the coldest months of the year, and experience temperatures in the 80s in early spring. Additionally, we were able to find budget-friendly options in each location (whether this was accommodation, food costs, activity costs, or a combination of the three) by utilizing Tripadvisor, budget booking sites like Expedia, travel blogs, and Google Reviews, which varied from destination to destination.
This list identifies five affordable locations in the West that can be relatively warm between January and spring break. Every spot on this list has the potential for warm sunny days in the lead-up to spring. If you're still looking to plan a trip without breaking the bank, explore the 10 most affordable destinations in the U.S. for a perfect December getaway.