5 Affordable American Desert Town Getaways For Warm, Budget-Friendly Adventures

In the depths of winter, most of us are looking forward to a warm getaway. While you may not be looking for the height of summer temperatures, there are plenty of warmer, budget-friendly U.S. destinations that are certainly worth your time and money. We've rounded up five of our favorite desert towns to explore — including Moab, which has been named one of the best cities in America for solo travelers — and bring you some welcome sunshine.

From Arizona to California, many affordable desert towns in the West are perhaps at their best in winter and early spring, when temperatures are mild, and tourism is down. The spots on this list experience highs between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit from January through April, often surpassing this "warm" range by early spring. Whether you're looking for a quick weekend getaway or have more time, each spot offers budget-friendly lodging and activities.

These five affordable American desert town getaways are perfect for budget-friendly adventures. Several of these desert locations are located near one or more National Parks. To save money, consider purchasing an America the Beautiful annual pass for $80, which includes entry to all parks managed by the National Park Service. Seniors and members of the military are eligible for further discounts.